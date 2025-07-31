CotationsSections
RSPN: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio

55.57 USD 0.55 (1.00%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RSPN a changé de 1.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 55.39 et à un maximum de 55.70.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is RSPN stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) stock is priced at 55.57 today. It trades within 1.00%, yesterday's close was 55.02, and trading volume reached 39.

Does RSPN stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio is currently valued at 55.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.56% and USD.

How to buy RSPN stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) shares at the current price of 55.57. Orders are usually placed near 55.57 or 55.87, while 39 and 0.29% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPN stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio involves considering the yearly range 42.27 - 56.83 and current price 55.57. Many compare 0.76% and 14.11% before placing orders at 55.57 or 55.87.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) in the past year was 56.83. Within 42.27 - 56.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.02 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) over the year was 42.27. Comparing it with the current 55.57 and 42.27 - 56.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPN stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.02, and 9.56% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
55.39 55.70
Range Annuel
42.27 56.83
Clôture Précédente
55.02
Ouverture
55.41
Bid
55.57
Ask
55.87
Plus Bas
55.39
Plus Haut
55.70
Volume
39
Changement quotidien
1.00%
Changement Mensuel
0.76%
Changement à 6 Mois
14.11%
Changement Annuel
9.56%
