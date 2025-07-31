报价部分
RSPN: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio

55.57 USD 0.55 (1.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日RSPN汇率已更改1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点55.39和高点55.70进行交易。

关注Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is RSPN stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) stock is priced at 55.57 today. It trades within 1.00%, yesterday's close was 55.02, and trading volume reached 39.

Does RSPN stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio is currently valued at 55.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.56% and USD.

How to buy RSPN stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) shares at the current price of 55.57. Orders are usually placed near 55.57 or 55.87, while 39 and 0.29% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPN stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio involves considering the yearly range 42.27 - 56.83 and current price 55.57. Many compare 0.76% and 14.11% before placing orders at 55.57 or 55.87.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) in the past year was 56.83. Within 42.27 - 56.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.02 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) over the year was 42.27. Comparing it with the current 55.57 and 42.27 - 56.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPN stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.02, and 9.56% after corporate actions.

日范围
55.39 55.70
年范围
42.27 56.83
前一天收盘价
55.02
开盘价
55.41
卖价
55.57
买价
55.87
最低价
55.39
最高价
55.70
交易量
39
日变化
1.00%
月变化
0.76%
6个月变化
14.11%
年变化
9.56%
28 九月, 星期日