RSPN: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio
RSPN exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.39 and at a high of 55.70.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RSPN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RSPN stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) stock is priced at 55.49 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 55.02, and trading volume reached 14.
Does RSPN stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio is currently valued at 55.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.40% and USD.
How to buy RSPN stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) shares at the current price of 55.49. Orders are usually placed near 55.49 or 55.79, while 14 and 0.14% show market activity.
How to invest into RSPN stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio involves considering the yearly range 42.27 - 56.83 and current price 55.49. Many compare 0.62% and 13.94% before placing orders at 55.49 or 55.79.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) in the past year was 56.83. Within 42.27 - 56.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.02 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) over the year was 42.27. Comparing it with the current 55.49 and 42.27 - 56.83 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did RSPN stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.02, and 9.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.02
- Open
- 55.41
- Bid
- 55.49
- Ask
- 55.79
- Low
- 55.39
- High
- 55.70
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.94%
- Year Change
- 9.40%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K