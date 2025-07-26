QuotesSections
RSPN: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio

55.49 USD 0.47 (0.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RSPN exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.39 and at a high of 55.70.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RSPN stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) stock is priced at 55.49 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 55.02, and trading volume reached 14.

Does RSPN stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio is currently valued at 55.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.40% and USD.

How to buy RSPN stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RSPN) shares at the current price of 55.49. Orders are usually placed near 55.49 or 55.79, while 14 and 0.14% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPN stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio involves considering the yearly range 42.27 - 56.83 and current price 55.49. Many compare 0.62% and 13.94% before placing orders at 55.49 or 55.79.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) in the past year was 56.83. Within 42.27 - 56.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.02 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) over the year was 42.27. Comparing it with the current 55.49 and 42.27 - 56.83 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPN stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.02, and 9.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
55.39 55.70
Year Range
42.27 56.83
Previous Close
55.02
Open
55.41
Bid
55.49
Ask
55.79
Low
55.39
High
55.70
Volume
14
Daily Change
0.85%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
13.94%
Year Change
9.40%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K