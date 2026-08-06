Omega Matrix Pro

Advanced Multi-Indicator Confirmation System for MetaTrader 5

Omega Matrix Pro is a professional MT5 indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by combining confirmations from multiple technical indicators into a single intelligent decision.

Instead of relying on one indicator, Omega Matrix Pro analyzes market conditions using a complete confirmation matrix, providing a clear visual dashboard, entry arrows, confidence score, and instant notifications.

Key Features

✔ Multi-indicator confirmation engine

✔ Intelligent BUY & SELL signal generation

✔ Real-time Matrix Dashboard

✔ Confidence percentage for every signal

✔ Confirmation counter

✔ Entry arrows directly on the chart

✔ Historical signal display

✔ Non-repainting mode (Closed Candle)

✔ Current Candle mode (optional)

✔ Push notifications to mobile

✔ Popup alerts

✔ Email notifications

✔ Sound alerts

✔ Fully customizable colors

✔ Adjustable indicator weights

✔ Adjustable confirmation requirements

✔ Lightweight and optimized for MT5

Included Indicators

Omega Matrix Pro combines the following indicators into one confirmation system:

Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Classic Heiken Ashi

Moving Average

MACD

Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Parabolic SAR

Stochastic Oscillator

Williams' Percent Range

Smart Signal System

Every signal is evaluated using multiple confirmation rules before a BUY or SELL arrow is displayed.

The indicator provides:

BUY confirmations

SELL confirmations

Neutral confirmations

Confidence percentage

Final signal direction

Signal strength rating

This helps traders quickly understand the quality of every trading opportunity.

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

Current market direction

Individual indicator status

BUY confirmations

SELL confirmations

Neutral indicators

Overall confidence

Final signal

Signal strength

Everything is presented in a clean and easy-to-read layout.

Alerts

Receive instant notifications whenever a new confirmed signal appears.

Supported alert types:

Popup Alert

Push Notification

Email Alert

Sound Alert

Alerts can be enabled or disabled individually.

Customization

Omega Matrix Pro offers extensive customization options:

Enable or disable any indicator

Set confirmation requirements

Adjust indicator weights

Customize dashboard colors

Customize arrow colors

Change signal text

Control historical arrows

Configure alert preferences

Designed For

Trend Traders

Swing Traders

Day Traders

Scalpers

Multi-timeframe analysis

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

Any broker

Any symbol

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

CFDs

Important Note

Omega Matrix Pro is an analytical trading tool designed to assist decision-making. No indicator can guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test your strategy on a demo account before trading live.