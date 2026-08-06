Omega Matrix Pro
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Advanced Multi-Indicator Confirmation System for MetaTrader 5
Omega Matrix Pro is a professional MT5 indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by combining confirmations from multiple technical indicators into a single intelligent decision.
Instead of relying on one indicator, Omega Matrix Pro analyzes market conditions using a complete confirmation matrix, providing a clear visual dashboard, entry arrows, confidence score, and instant notifications.
Key Features
✔ Multi-indicator confirmation engine
✔ Intelligent BUY & SELL signal generation
✔ Real-time Matrix Dashboard
✔ Confidence percentage for every signal
✔ Confirmation counter
✔ Entry arrows directly on the chart
✔ Historical signal display
✔ Non-repainting mode (Closed Candle)
✔ Current Candle mode (optional)
✔ Push notifications to mobile
✔ Popup alerts
✔ Email notifications
✔ Sound alerts
✔ Fully customizable colors
✔ Adjustable indicator weights
✔ Adjustable confirmation requirements
✔ Lightweight and optimized for MT5
Included Indicators
Omega Matrix Pro combines the following indicators into one confirmation system:
- Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
- Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
- Classic Heiken Ashi
- Moving Average
- MACD
- Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
- Relative Strength Index (RSI)
- Parabolic SAR
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Williams' Percent Range
Smart Signal System
Every signal is evaluated using multiple confirmation rules before a BUY or SELL arrow is displayed.
The indicator provides:
- BUY confirmations
- SELL confirmations
- Neutral confirmations
- Confidence percentage
- Final signal direction
- Signal strength rating
This helps traders quickly understand the quality of every trading opportunity.
Dashboard
The integrated dashboard displays:
- Current market direction
- Individual indicator status
- BUY confirmations
- SELL confirmations
- Neutral indicators
- Overall confidence
- Final signal
- Signal strength
Everything is presented in a clean and easy-to-read layout.
Alerts
Receive instant notifications whenever a new confirmed signal appears.
Supported alert types:
- Popup Alert
- Push Notification
- Email Alert
- Sound Alert
Alerts can be enabled or disabled individually.
Customization
Omega Matrix Pro offers extensive customization options:
- Enable or disable any indicator
- Set confirmation requirements
- Adjust indicator weights
- Customize dashboard colors
- Customize arrow colors
- Change signal text
- Control historical arrows
- Configure alert preferences
Designed For
- Trend Traders
- Swing Traders
- Day Traders
- Scalpers
- Multi-timeframe analysis
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5
- Any broker
- Any symbol
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- Commodities
- Cryptocurrencies
- CFDs
Important Note
Omega Matrix Pro is an analytical trading tool designed to assist decision-making. No indicator can guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test your strategy on a demo account before trading live.