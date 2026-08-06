GMExit
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 1.20
- Активации: 15
GridMartingale ExitManager is an intelligent trade management and risk control workspace designed specifically for manual and mobile traders! It features Smart Lot Scaling for mobile trades, Dynamic Trend Break-Even (BE) locking, Stealth Virtual Trailing Stops, and strict Magic Number isolation for multi-EA account compatibility.
Product Description
"Entry is an art, but Exit is a discipline."
Are you tired of constantly watching the charts to manually close trades, calculating complex Martingale lot sizes on the fly, or worrying that frequent stop-loss adjustments ( OrderModify ) might trigger broker restrictions? After opening a trade on your smartphone, do you wish an EA could automatically scale additional grid orders based on your initial lot size? Or are you concerned that a trade management EA might accidentally interfere with other automated trading strategies running on your account?
With GridMartingale ExitManager, you can focus purely on analyzing the market and taking that crucial first trade—whether you are on your desktop workstation or using your smartphone on the go.
The EA works silently in the background to handle the rest with pinpoint precision: Trend Break-Even locking, Counter-trend Martingale grid scaling, Basket Profit targets, and Stealth Virtual Trailing Stops.
Key Features & Technical Advantages
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Mobile Trading Friendly (Smart Lot Multiplier)
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Multiplier Mode: The EA automatically detects the lot size of your manually opened trade on your phone and scales subsequent grid orders proportionally (e.g., initial trade = 0.1 Lot, multiplier = 1.5 $\rightarrow$ automatic grid order = 0.15 Lot). This ensures your risk ratio stays perfectly consistent!
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Fixed Lot Mode: Allows strict, fixed-size lot scaling if preferred.
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Strict Magic Number Isolation
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Configured by default to ManageMagicNumber = 0 , focusing exclusively on manual trades.
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Even if other automated trading EAs are running on the same account, this tool will completely ignore their positions—eliminating multi-EA system conflicts once and for all!
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Stealth Virtual Trailing Stop (100% Broker-Safe)
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Anti-Broker Restrictions: Calculations are performed entirely locally in the background, avoiding frequent order modification requests sent to the broker server.
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Visual Chart Display: Once your profit target is reached, the EA automatically draws a dashed trailing line on the chart and executes a local market close in under 0.1s when price touches it.
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Trend Grid + Dynamic Break-Even Lock
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Levels 1–5 feature fully independent distance settings, while Level 6 and beyond automatically inherit settings up to your defined Max Levels safety limit.
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Each time a trend-following grid order is placed, the Stop Loss (BE) for all positions is automatically moved to the entry price of the previous level—locking in profits risk-free during big market trends!
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Counter-Trend Martingale Cost Averaging
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Independent distance and lot/multiplier controls for Levels 1–5, with Levels 6+ inheriting Level 5 parameters up to your Max Levels cap. Rapidly lowers your average cost basis for quick profit target exits on subtle market pullbacks.
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Triple-Mode Max Risk Protection (Basket Stop Loss)
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Supports full-basket max loss protection set by Points, Exact USD Amount ($), or Account Equity Percentage (%)—ensuring account survival during extreme one-way market surges.
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Reconnection & State Recovery
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Built-in state recovery seamlessly handles internet disconnections and MT4 restarts. Upon reconnecting, the EA automatically scans active chart positions and resumes operation without missing a beat.
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