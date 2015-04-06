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Overview: Engineered for Perfectionists

SM4 Scalper Pro is NOT an overfitted single-pair EA designed around historical curve-fitting. It is an institutional-grade, highly modular "Universal Multi-Asset Quant Engine" built for quantitative traders and perfectionists who demand absolute logical rigors.

Whether applied to volatile Gold (XAUUSD), liquid Forex Majors, Crude Oil (USOIL), Stock Indices (US30/NAS100), or Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD), SM4 adapts flawlessly using its native VPVR Volume Profile (POC) core and 7 Modular RSI Sub-Filter System.

Why Perfectionists Choose SM4 Scalper Pro?

1. Stress-Tested on Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold is the ultimate proving ground—notorious for extreme volatility, unexpected spikes, and spread expansion. "A strategy engine engineered to master Gold will effortlessly dominate any other financial market."

SM4 uses Gold as its risk-benchmark, ensuring unmatched stability across all lower-volatility asset classes.

2. True Cross-Market Adaptability (Universal Multi-Asset)

Commodities (Gold/Oil) : Deploy the VPVR POC Volume Bounce Module to trade strictly around institutional high-volume supply/demand zones.

Forex Majors (EURUSD/GBPUSD) : Combine RSI-MA Crossovers + Min Momentum Step ($\Delta RSI$) for high-frequency micro-scalping.

Indices & Crypto (US30/BTC): Activate EMA 200 Trend Alignment + Multi-Timeframe (MTF) RSI Resonance to capture explosive directional trends.

3. Modular "Lego-Block" Architecture (Zero Black-Box Trading)

Say goodbye to rigid, mystery algorithms! SM4 breaks down execution into 7 Independent RSI Sub-Filters and 3 SuperTrend Sub-Filters .

Customize and assemble your ideal entry rules based on the market regime (Mean-Reverting vs. Trend-Breakout) with surgical precision.

4. Institutional Dual-Risk Fortress (Zero Blowout Architecture)