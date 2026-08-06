GMExit

GridMartingale ExitManager is an intelligent trade management and risk control workspace designed specifically for manual and mobile traders! It features Smart Lot Scaling for mobile trades, Dynamic Trend Break-Even (BE) locking, Stealth Virtual Trailing Stops, and strict Magic Number isolation for multi-EA account compatibility.

Product Description

"Entry is an art, but Exit is a discipline."

Are you tired of constantly watching the charts to manually close trades, calculating complex Martingale lot sizes on the fly, or worrying that frequent stop-loss adjustments ( OrderModify ) might trigger broker restrictions? After opening a trade on your smartphone, do you wish an EA could automatically scale additional grid orders based on your initial lot size? Or are you concerned that a trade management EA might accidentally interfere with other automated trading strategies running on your account?

With GridMartingale ExitManager, you can focus purely on analyzing the market and taking that crucial first trade—whether you are on your desktop workstation or using your smartphone on the go.

The EA works silently in the background to handle the rest with pinpoint precision: Trend Break-Even locking, Counter-trend Martingale grid scaling, Basket Profit targets, and Stealth Virtual Trailing Stops.

Key Features & Technical Advantages

  • Mobile Trading Friendly (Smart Lot Multiplier)

    • Multiplier Mode: The EA automatically detects the lot size of your manually opened trade on your phone and scales subsequent grid orders proportionally (e.g., initial trade = 0.1 Lot, multiplier = 1.5 $\rightarrow$ automatic grid order = 0.15 Lot). This ensures your risk ratio stays perfectly consistent!

    • Fixed Lot Mode: Allows strict, fixed-size lot scaling if preferred.

  • Strict Magic Number Isolation

    • Configured by default to ManageMagicNumber = 0 , focusing exclusively on manual trades.

    • Even if other automated trading EAs are running on the same account, this tool will completely ignore their positions—eliminating multi-EA system conflicts once and for all!

  • Stealth Virtual Trailing Stop (100% Broker-Safe)

    • Anti-Broker Restrictions: Calculations are performed entirely locally in the background, avoiding frequent order modification requests sent to the broker server.

    • Visual Chart Display: Once your profit target is reached, the EA automatically draws a dashed trailing line on the chart and executes a local market close in under 0.1s when price touches it.

  • Trend Grid + Dynamic Break-Even Lock

    • Levels 1–5 feature fully independent distance settings, while Level 6 and beyond automatically inherit settings up to your defined Max Levels safety limit.

    • Each time a trend-following grid order is placed, the Stop Loss (BE) for all positions is automatically moved to the entry price of the previous level—locking in profits risk-free during big market trends!

  • Counter-Trend Martingale Cost Averaging

    • Independent distance and lot/multiplier controls for Levels 1–5, with Levels 6+ inheriting Level 5 parameters up to your Max Levels cap. Rapidly lowers your average cost basis for quick profit target exits on subtle market pullbacks.

  • Triple-Mode Max Risk Protection (Basket Stop Loss)

    • Supports full-basket max loss protection set by Points, Exact USD Amount ($), or Account Equity Percentage (%)—ensuring account survival during extreme one-way market surges.

  • Reconnection & State Recovery

    • Built-in state recovery seamlessly handles internet disconnections and MT4 restarts. Upon reconnecting, the EA automatically scans active chart positions and resumes operation without missing a beat.

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Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel! We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs stru
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
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Wing Kwun Woo
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[LIMITED LAUNCH PROMO] Special Offer: $129 USD for the First 10 Copies ONLY! (Standard Price: $248 USD) Price will automatically increase to $299 USD after the promo copies sell out. Free Demo version available for instant strategy tester backtesting! Overview: Engineered for Perfectionists SM4 Scalper Pro is NOT an overfitted single-pair EA designed around historical curve-fitting. It is an institutional-grade, highly modular "Universal Multi-Asset Quant Engine" built for quantitative trade
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