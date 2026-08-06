GridMartingale ExitManager is an intelligent trade management and risk control workspace designed specifically for manual and mobile traders! It features Smart Lot Scaling for mobile trades, Dynamic Trend Break-Even (BE) locking, Stealth Virtual Trailing Stops, and strict Magic Number isolation for multi-EA account compatibility.

Product Description

"Entry is an art, but Exit is a discipline."

Are you tired of constantly watching the charts to manually close trades, calculating complex Martingale lot sizes on the fly, or worrying that frequent stop-loss adjustments ( OrderModify ) might trigger broker restrictions? After opening a trade on your smartphone, do you wish an EA could automatically scale additional grid orders based on your initial lot size? Or are you concerned that a trade management EA might accidentally interfere with other automated trading strategies running on your account?

With GridMartingale ExitManager, you can focus purely on analyzing the market and taking that crucial first trade—whether you are on your desktop workstation or using your smartphone on the go.

The EA works silently in the background to handle the rest with pinpoint precision: Trend Break-Even locking, Counter-trend Martingale grid scaling, Basket Profit targets, and Stealth Virtual Trailing Stops.

Key Features & Technical Advantages