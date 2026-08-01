Apex Trade Copier MT4

Apex Trade Copier is a local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It copies trades between MT4 and MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS and works in every combination, including MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4, across different brokers. It runs locally through a shared file, so there is no internet dependency, no DLL, and no monthly fee.

One master account can feed any number of client accounts, and a single client can copy from up to eight masters at once. Each client sizes its trades using one of 20 lot-sizing modes, including fixed lots, multipliers, risk percent, and balance ratio, with automatic contract-size correction between brokers. Symbol names are matched for you, including broker suffixes like EURUSD.m and aliases such as GOLD for XAUUSD.

Every trade is written to disk before it is copied, so a restart or a dropped connection never causes a trade to be lost. The client replays what it missed, in order, when it returns.


For Input Settings & Features, please refer to the blog post Apex Trade Copier — Complete Settings & Inputs Guide

For the MT5 version, please refer to the product Apex Trade Copier - MT5


WHAT IT COPIES

  • Market orders: opens, closes, and stop-loss / take-profit changes
  • Partial closes, copied as a proportional volume reduction
  • Pending orders (buy/sell limit and stop): placement, modification, cancellation, and correct handling when they fill
  • Reverse copying: mirror a master inverted, with SL and TP swapped

POSITION SIZING (20 MODES)

  • Fixed lot, multiplier, or divider
  • Copy the master's volume exactly
  • Risk a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin, sized from the stop-loss distance
  • Risk a fixed money amount per trade
  • Balance ratio and equity ratio for automatic proportional sizing
  • Fixed lot per X of balance or equity
  • Master volume plus or minus a percentage Contract-size correction adjusts for brokers that quote the same symbol with different contract sizes, and a below-minimum option skips or rounds up any trade under the broker's minimum lot.

SYMBOL MAPPING

  • Exact, suffix, and prefix matching (EURUSD, EURUSD.m, mEURUSD)
  • Custom alias groups (GOLD to XAUUSD)
  • Fuzzy matching with a confidence threshold. Anything below the threshold is quarantined and reported, so a trade never lands on the wrong symbol.

FILTERS AND EXECUTION GUARDS

  • Copy by symbol, direction, volume range, or magic number
  • Session filter with time windows, weekdays, and a Friday close
  • News pause around high-impact economic events (MetaTrader 5 only)
  • Guards for maximum slippage, maximum spread, and stale signals

RISK PROTECTION

  • Equity floor, maximum drawdown from peak, daily loss, and floating-loss limits
  • On a breach, a hard stop closes all copied trades and suspends copying; a soft mode alerts and clears on recovery
  • Exposure caps on open positions, total lots, and lots per symbol

RELIABILITY

  • Crash-safe journaling with exact-order catch-up after any disconnect
  • Restart-safe ticket mapping with an automatic backup copy
  • Missed-trade recovery that re-tries a copy after a temporary error, within limits you set
  • Netting and hedging accounts both supported, with an automatic bridge between them

TRADE MANAGEMENT AND INTERFACE

  • On-chart dashboard showing status, masters, open copies, and latency
  • Setup wizard and a settings panel you can change live without reloading the EA
  • Take Profit Without Closing Master: keep a client trade open after the master closes and manage it with automatic breakeven and trailing

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Signal providers and strategy sellers running several funded or live accounts
  • Traders copying between their own accounts at different brokers
  • Money managers mirroring a model account to client accounts on one VPS

REQUIREMENTS

  • All linked terminals must run on the same Windows machine or VPS, under the same user. Copying between different computers is not supported.
  • Auto Trading must be enabled on every terminal.
  • Available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

SETUP IN FOUR STEPS

  1. Attach Apex Trade Copier to one chart on each terminal you want to link.
  2. Set one terminal to Master and the others to Client.
  3. Enable Auto Trading on every terminal.
  4. Pick a lot-sizing mode on each client. Clients find live masters automatically.


Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester before you buy. If Apex Trade Copier works well for you, a review is much appreciated. If anything does not behave as expected, please message me first and I will help you sort it out.


Keywords : 

trade copier, local copier, multi account copier, trade duplicator, lot multiplier, copy trades, account copier, multi master copier, hedging netting bridge, risk management, expert advisor, utility
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
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Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Утилиты
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Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
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Rashed Samir
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Утилиты
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Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
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5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
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5 (3)
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Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
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4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
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Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
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Утилиты
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EquityTargetCloser MT4
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Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
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Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Утилиты
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Утилиты
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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Индикаторы
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Asanka Manikgama Arachchilage Don
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