Apex Trade Copier MT4
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
Apex Trade Copier is a local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It copies trades between MT4 and MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS and works in every combination, including MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4, across different brokers. It runs locally through a shared file, so there is no internet dependency, no DLL, and no monthly fee.
One master account can feed any number of client accounts, and a single client can copy from up to eight masters at once. Each client sizes its trades using one of 20 lot-sizing modes, including fixed lots, multipliers, risk percent, and balance ratio, with automatic contract-size correction between brokers. Symbol names are matched for you, including broker suffixes like EURUSD.m and aliases such as GOLD for XAUUSD.
Every trade is written to disk before it is copied, so a restart or a dropped connection never causes a trade to be lost. The client replays what it missed, in order, when it returns.
For Input Settings & Features, please refer to the blog post Apex Trade Copier — Complete Settings & Inputs Guide
For the MT5 version, please refer to the product Apex Trade Copier - MT5
WHAT IT COPIES
- Market orders: opens, closes, and stop-loss / take-profit changes
- Partial closes, copied as a proportional volume reduction
- Pending orders (buy/sell limit and stop): placement, modification, cancellation, and correct handling when they fill
- Reverse copying: mirror a master inverted, with SL and TP swapped
POSITION SIZING (20 MODES)
- Fixed lot, multiplier, or divider
- Copy the master's volume exactly
- Risk a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin, sized from the stop-loss distance
- Risk a fixed money amount per trade
- Balance ratio and equity ratio for automatic proportional sizing
- Fixed lot per X of balance or equity
- Master volume plus or minus a percentage Contract-size correction adjusts for brokers that quote the same symbol with different contract sizes, and a below-minimum option skips or rounds up any trade under the broker's minimum lot.
SYMBOL MAPPING
- Exact, suffix, and prefix matching (EURUSD, EURUSD.m, mEURUSD)
- Custom alias groups (GOLD to XAUUSD)
- Fuzzy matching with a confidence threshold. Anything below the threshold is quarantined and reported, so a trade never lands on the wrong symbol.
FILTERS AND EXECUTION GUARDS
- Copy by symbol, direction, volume range, or magic number
- Session filter with time windows, weekdays, and a Friday close
- News pause around high-impact economic events (MetaTrader 5 only)
- Guards for maximum slippage, maximum spread, and stale signals
RISK PROTECTION
- Equity floor, maximum drawdown from peak, daily loss, and floating-loss limits
- On a breach, a hard stop closes all copied trades and suspends copying; a soft mode alerts and clears on recovery
- Exposure caps on open positions, total lots, and lots per symbol
RELIABILITY
- Crash-safe journaling with exact-order catch-up after any disconnect
- Restart-safe ticket mapping with an automatic backup copy
- Missed-trade recovery that re-tries a copy after a temporary error, within limits you set
- Netting and hedging accounts both supported, with an automatic bridge between them
TRADE MANAGEMENT AND INTERFACE
- On-chart dashboard showing status, masters, open copies, and latency
- Setup wizard and a settings panel you can change live without reloading the EA
- Take Profit Without Closing Master: keep a client trade open after the master closes and manage it with automatic breakeven and trailing
WHO IT IS FOR
- Signal providers and strategy sellers running several funded or live accounts
- Traders copying between their own accounts at different brokers
- Money managers mirroring a model account to client accounts on one VPS
REQUIREMENTS
- All linked terminals must run on the same Windows machine or VPS, under the same user. Copying between different computers is not supported.
- Auto Trading must be enabled on every terminal.
- Available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
SETUP IN FOUR STEPS
- Attach Apex Trade Copier to one chart on each terminal you want to link.
- Set one terminal to Master and the others to Client.
- Enable Auto Trading on every terminal.
- Pick a lot-sizing mode on each client. Clients find live masters automatically.
Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester before you buy. If Apex Trade Copier works well for you, a review is much appreciated. If anything does not behave as expected, please message me first and I will help you sort it out.
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