BladeRunner Scalp is a precision-engineered M5 scalping system built for traders who want a mechanical, emotion-free approach to short-term momentum trading. It combines a dual-EMA trend engine, RSI momentum confirmation, and full ATR-driven risk management into a single, self-contained Expert Advisor — no manual monitoring required.

Core Strategy Logic

At its heart, BladeRunner Scalp reads the market through two exponential moving averages — a fast EMA20 and a slow EMA50 — on the 5-minute timeframe. When the fast EMA sits above the slow EMA and price closes above the fast EMA, the EA recognizes an established bullish structure. The mirror condition — fast EMA below slow EMA, price closing below it — defines bearish structure. This isn't traded blindly: every trend signal is cross-checked against the 14-period RSI, requiring a reading above 55 for buys or below 45 for sells. This dual-confirmation approach filters out weak, choppy signals and only engages when trend and momentum are genuinely aligned, which is critical for a fast M5 timeframe where noise is the biggest enemy of scalping systems.

Risk Management Built for Capital Preservation

Every trade is sized dynamically based on account balance and risk tolerance — you set the percentage you're willing to risk per trade, and BladeRunner Scalp calculates the exact lot size using live tick value and ATR-derived stop distance. Stop losses are placed at 1.5x the current ATR reading, meaning your protective stop always adapts to real-time volatility rather than a fixed pip value that becomes useless when volatility shifts. Take-profit targets are set at a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio relative to that stop. Once in a trade, an ATR-based trailing stop takes over, locking in profits as price extends in your favor while giving the trade enough room to breathe during normal volatility swings. The EA enforces a strict maximum of one open position at a time, preventing overexposure and keeping risk contained to a single, well-defined unit per trade.

Built-In Market Filters

BladeRunner Scalp doesn't trade around the clock indiscriminately. A session filter restricts activity to the London and New York sessions — the two windows with the deepest liquidity and cleanest price action — with fully configurable start/end hours so you can tailor it to your broker's server time. A spread filter blocks entries when spread widens beyond your configured pip threshold, protecting you from poor fills during illiquid periods or broker spread spikes. An optional news-blackout window lets you manually block trading around scheduled high-impact releases (NFP, FOMC, CPI, etc.) using simple time-range inputs, so the EA stands down exactly when volatility spikes are least tradeable.

Professional On-Chart Dashboard

Every aspect of the EA's decision-making is visualized in real time through a dark, modern dashboard panel docked to your chart. At a glance you can see the current symbol, live session status, spread, EMA trend direction, RSI reading, ATR value, the EA's current signal state, open trade count, configured risk percentage, running daily P/L, and account equity — all color-coded (green for bullish/favorable, red for bearish/unfavorable) so you can read the EA's status without digging through logs or the terminal journal.

Who This Is For

BladeRunner Scalp is built for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based scalping tool that removes hesitation and emotional decision-making from fast intraday trading. It suits both hands-off automated trading and traders who like to supervise the dashboard during active sessions. Because every parameter — EMA periods, RSI thresholds, ATR multipliers, risk percentage, session hours, and spread limits — is fully adjustable through inputs, it can be tuned to a wide range of pairs, brokers, and personal risk appetites without touching the code.