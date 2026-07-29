ChartSync Pro MTF Object Mirror

Draw once. See it everywhere.

You draw a support line on your 5-minute chart. You switch to the 1-minute to confirm the structure. The line is already there. You open the daily. It's there too — perfectly placed, same color, same style. Zero extra work.

That's ChartSync Pro.

Most traders waste precious seconds — sometimes minutes — redrawing the same levels, trendlines, and zones across every timeframe. In scalping, those seconds are the trade. ChartSync Pro eliminates that entirely.

The moment you place any object on your chart — a trendline, a horizontal level, a Fibonacci retracement, a rectangle, a channel, an arrow — ChartSync Pro silently mirrors it to every open chart of the same symbol, regardless of timeframe. Move it, resize it, change its color: every copy updates instantly.

No lag. No freeze. No distractions.

Unlike other sync tools, ChartSync Pro uses an event-driven engine. It doesn't poll your charts hundreds of times per second. It reacts only when you actually draw or modify something, keeping your platform running at full speed even with six or eight charts open simultaneously.

Built by a scalper, for scalpers.

Simply install it on the chart you intend to analyze, so that it copies the settings to the others.

What gets synchronized: Trendlines · Horizontal & vertical lines · Rectangles · Channels · Fibonacci retracements, fans & time zones · Pitchfork · Gann tools · Arrows · Text labels · Triangles · Elliott Wave objects · And more.

What makes it different: → Event-driven sync — zero CPU waste at idle → Full property mirror: color, width, style, ray extensions, fill, Fibonacci levels → Automatic orphan cleanup — delete on one chart, gone on all → Optional prefix filter — sync only the objects you tag → Non-blocking — no Sleep() calls, no UI freeze → Works with any number of open charts of the same symbol


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5 (8)
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5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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