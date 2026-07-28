Inside and Outside Bar MTF

MTF Inside / Outside Bar Detector

The market tells you before it moves. Are you watching?

There are moments on the chart when price compresses, breathes, builds energy — and then explodes in one direction. Those moments have a name: Inside Bar and Outside Bar. Traders who spot them in time get in earlier, with less risk and more clarity.

The problem is that when you're trading on the 1-minute chart, those patterns are almost invisible. They form on higher timeframes, and by the time you notice them manually, you're already late.

MTF Inside / Outside Bar Detector does that work for you.

See on the 1-minute what's happening on the 5-minute

The indicator monitors the timeframe you choose — M5, M15, H1 — and the moment it detects a pattern, it draws it directly on your execution chart. Precise lines. Exact levels. And a sound alert so you never miss a setup.

No switching charts. No manual calculations. The pattern appears where you trade, right when it's confirmed.

Two patterns, one tool

🔵 Inside Bar — the market contracts. Compression before the storm. Price has spent one or more candles without breaking the previous range. When it does break, it moves with force.

🟠 Outside Bar — the market expands. A candle that engulfs the previous one. Growing momentum, direction defining itself. Perfect for trading the continuation.

You can enable one, the other, or both at the same time. You decide what you're looking for.

Built for traders who already know what they're doing

This indicator doesn't tell you when to buy or sell. It shows you where the level that matters is — so you make the decision with more information, faster, and with your eyes on the chart where you actually trade.

  • Levels are drawn automatically when you load the chart — you see the full history from the very first second.
  • Lines stay active until price breaks them — and when it does, they freeze at the exact candle of the breakout.
  • Works on any instrument: indices, commodities, forex.
  • No repainting. What gets drawn, stays drawn.

Start seeing the market on another level

Set the timeframe, choose the pattern, and load it on your chart. Within seconds you'll see levels that were slipping past you before — levels other traders still aren't seeing.


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Индикаторы
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