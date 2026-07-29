ChartSync Pro MTF Object Mirror

Draw once. See it everywhere.

You draw a support line on your 5-minute chart. You switch to the 1-minute to confirm the structure. The line is already there. You open the daily. It's there too — perfectly placed, same color, same style. Zero extra work.

That's ChartSync Pro.

Most traders waste precious seconds — sometimes minutes — redrawing the same levels, trendlines, and zones across every timeframe. In scalping, those seconds are the trade. ChartSync Pro eliminates that entirely.

The moment you place any object on your chart — a trendline, a horizontal level, a Fibonacci retracement, a rectangle, a channel, an arrow — ChartSync Pro silently mirrors it to every open chart of the same symbol, regardless of timeframe. Move it, resize it, change its color: every copy updates instantly.

No lag. No freeze. No distractions.

Unlike other sync tools, ChartSync Pro uses an event-driven engine. It doesn't poll your charts hundreds of times per second. It reacts only when you actually draw or modify something, keeping your platform running at full speed even with six or eight charts open simultaneously.

Built by a scalper, for scalpers.

Simply install it on the chart you intend to analyze, so that it copies the settings to the others.

What gets synchronized: Trendlines · Horizontal & vertical lines · Rectangles · Channels · Fibonacci retracements, fans & time zones · Pitchfork · Gann tools · Arrows · Text labels · Triangles · Elliott Wave objects · And more.

What makes it different: → Event-driven sync — zero CPU waste at idle → Full property mirror: color, width, style, ray extensions, fill, Fibonacci levels → Automatic orphan cleanup — delete on one chart, gone on all → Optional prefix filter — sync only the objects you tag → Non-blocking — no Sleep() calls, no UI freeze → Works with any number of open charts of the same symbol


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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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