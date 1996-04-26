Drag Pitchfork

Draw Precise Wick-to-Wick Pitchforks with One Line and Two Quick Drags.
Drag Pitchfork turns accurate pitchfork placement into a fast, repeatable workflow. One vertical drag line is moved twice to define the structure, while the remaining anchor is selected automatically according to standard pitchfork rules.

Switch instantly between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations without repeatedly rebuilding the pitchfork by hand.

Download the demo and test Drag Pitchfork free in the Strategy Tester.


Built for Traders Who Want To:

  • Draw clean, accurately aligned pitchfork structures
  • Place pitchforks faster than with the standard MetaTrader tool
  • Reduce manual anchor-placement errors
  • Compare Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations quickly
  • Maintain a cleaner and more consistent analysis workflow


Why Drag Pitchfork Matters

Pitchfork analysis depends heavily on anchor accuracy. Even a small placement error can change the pitchfork angle, median line, and potential reaction zones.
Drag Pitchfork replaces slow manual anchor placement with a guided wick-to-wick process based on the correct swing sequence. This makes pitchfork analysis faster, cleaner, and easier to repeat consistently.


Key Benefits

Precise Wick-to-Wick Placement
Anchor points are aligned to significant candle wicks, helping create cleaner and more accurate pitchfork structures.

Faster Drawing Workflow
Create a complete pitchfork with only two vertical-line drags instead of manually positioning three separate anchors.

Instant Variation Comparison
Switch between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff modes directly from the chart-corner panel.

Consistent Swing Structure
The tool automatically calculates the middle anchor according to classic pitchfork construction rules.

Per-Symbol Memory
Each pitchfork is stored separately for its symbol, keeping structures available when moving between markets in the same chart window.


How to Use Drag Pitchfork

1. Click Long for an upward pitchfork or Short for a downward pitchfork.

2. Drag the vertical line to the left to define anchor P0.

3. Drag the same line back to the swing that defines anchor P2.

4. The tool calculates anchor P1 automatically according to the selected pitchfork rules and draws the complete structure.

5. Use the toggle button to compare the Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations.

6. Click Set, or change the chart timeframe, to clear the vertical line and lock the pitchfork in place.

7. Click the active Long or Short button again to clear the pitchfork.

Note: Anchor P0 can be moved farther left, but not back to the right. To reposition P0 to a later point, first clear the pitchfork and place it again.



Correct Pitchfork Structure Rules

Drag Pitchfork follows the original Andrews anchor logic.

A downtrend structure uses:

1. High
2. Low
3. Lower high

An uptrend structure uses:

1. Low
2. High
3. Higher low

This helps keep the pitchfork construction clean and consistent with classic pitchfork rules.


Pitchfork Variations

Standard Pitchfork
The classic Andrews Pitchfork based on the selected swing sequence.

Schiff Pitchfork
Moves P0 halfway toward P1 in price, creating a flatter structure.

Modified Schiff Pitchfork
Moves P0 halfway toward P1 in both price and time, creating a middle ground between Standard and Schiff.


Notes and Limitations

Drag Pitch supports one pitchfork per symbol on each chart.




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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
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Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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4 (4)
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
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5 (9)
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