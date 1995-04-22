Prop Firm RM EA

Advanced Prop-Firm (MT5) EA | Low Drawdown | GBPUSD Specific   

Prop Firm Risk Manager EA [ Current Version v2.7]

❌ No martingale
❌ No grid

Fully Automated 


🏆 Built for Prop‑Firm Evaluation Rules Designed for: FTMO · The 5%ers · FundedNext 


💡 Overview

The Objective of this EA is to build a stable system that operates with lower risk, fewer trades, and very selective entries based on technical setup


Explanation Video : https://youtu.be/jWmX-hmAaQY   

Note: Myfxbook link given in YouTube video description for Live Trading Results.


🟢 Historical Performance (Approx. 3 -Year Backtest-Real Ticks)

      [June 2023 - January 2026 ]

• Return: ~61% (Approx.)
• Drawdown: ~6.9%
• Profit Factor: ~1.83

• Recovery Factor: ~ 6.32


⚙️ Strategy Foundation

• Risk Per Trade-0.5% (Fixed)

• Risk Reward Ratio - 1:5

• Break of Structure(BoS) entries
• Trend filters
• ATR based Adaptive SL


📊 Real Trading Behavior
• Number of Trades: 1–3 trades per week
• Focus: Precision over frequency


🎯 Designed For
✔Designed for experienced prop‑firm participants and risk‑aware traders.


📦 Includes: EA + Set File + Setup guide(User Manual) + Trade Log Sheet


📌 Recommended Usage

  • Pair: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

📘 Bonus: Log Sheet To record and Track the performance of trades.

📌Need help choosing the right version, setup, or strategy? 


⚠️ Important Demo Recommendations:

  • Trial Version: For backtesting and evaluation only. Live trading is disabled during the trial period.
  • Recommendation: We strongly recommend running a backtest covering at least 2 years to evaluate the EA's stability, trading behavior, consistency, and risk management under different market conditions.

    • Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital. Results may vary depending on market conditions.


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