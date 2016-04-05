ForexHunterEA


FOREXHUNTER EA - Multi-Pair Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor
Professional MT5 Trading System
Version 1.00 | (c) 2026


 OVERVIEW 
ForexHunter is a professional, fully-automated multi-pair trading system that scans 7 instruments across Forex majors, Gold, and JPY crosses - simultaneously. Instead of relying on a single strategy or a single currency pair, ForexHunter deploys FIVE distinct trading strategies and automatically assigns the optimal strategy to each instrument based on its market characteristics.

This is NOT a martingale. NOT a grid. NOT a single-pair scalper. ForexHunter is a diversified signal-scoring engine that hunts for the highest-probability setups across multiple instruments, using a rigorous 10-factor scoring system to filter out marginal signals.

INSTRUMENTS TRADED (7) 
The EA scans and trades the following symbols:

  EURUSD  - MACD strategy (H4)
  GBPUSD  - Stochastic oscillator (H1)
  USDJPY  - MACD strategy (H4) + SMC filter
  XAUUSD  - EMA Crossover (H1)
  GBPJPY  - MACD strategy (H1) + SMC filter
  EURJPY  - Bollinger Bands breakout (H1)
  USDCHF  - MACD strategy (H1)

Symbols not available on your broker are automatically skipped. No configuration needed.

5 TRADING STRATEGIES 
Each instrument is assigned the optimal strategy:

1. MACD - Moving Average Convergence Divergence (trend momentum)
2. EMA CROSS - Exponential Moving Average crossover (trend following)
3. RSI - Relative Strength Index (mean reversion)
4. BOLLINGER BANDS - Volatility breakout
5. STOCHASTIC - Oscillator crossover

SIGNAL SCORING SYSTEM (10 factors) 
ForexHunter does NOT trade every signal. Each potential setup is scored:

  - Candlestick patterns (3-bar confirmation, hammer, engulfing)
  - Price action structure (higher highs / lower lows)
  - RSI divergence detection
  - MACD divergence detection
  - Smart Money Concepts (order blocks, liquidity zones)
  - Fibonacci proximity
  - Volume Spread Analysis (VSA)
  - Session timing bonus (London/NY kill zones)
  - Regime alignment (ADX trend filter)
  - Confluence score (multi-indicator confirmation)

Only signals scoring above 50 points (out of ~100) are executed. This eliminates marginal setups and focuses capital on the highest-probability trades.

SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) 
ForexHunter includes an optional Smart Money Concepts filter on selected pairs (USDJPY, GBPJPY). The SMC module analyzes order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity zones to filter out low-quality signals and only trade in the direction of institutional flow.

RISK MANAGEMENT 
  - Position sizing:    0.3% of balance per trade (conservative)
  - Max concurrent:     3 positions (limits portfolio exposure)
  - Max drawdown halt:  8% floating DD stops new entries
  - ATR-based stops:    SL = 2.0 x ATR (per-pair)
  - ATR-based targets:  TP = 6.0 x ATR (RR = 3:1)
  - Rate limiting:      1-hour cooldown per pair (prevents overtrading)
  - Signal dedup:       10-pip minimum between entries on same pair
  - Correlation filter: Prevents over-concentration in same currency
  - Anti-concentration: Max 70% of positions in one direction
  - No hedging:         Never holds opposing positions on same pair
  - Session check:      No trades when market is closed (weekends/holidays)
  - Margin-safe lots:   Auto-reduces lot size to fit free margin

RECOMMENDED SETUP 
  - Chart:           Any (EA scans all 7 pairs regardless of chart)
  - Timeframe:       Any (each pair uses its own assigned timeframe)
  - Account type:    Hedging recommended (multiple concurrent positions)
  - Min balance:     $1,000 (optimal $5,000+)
  - Leverage:        1:100 or higher

INSTALLATION 
1. Copy ForexHunterEA.ex5 into MQL5\Experts\
2. Drag onto any chart (the EA scans all pairs automatically)
3. Enable AutoTrading
4. The EA starts scanning within 60 seconds

KEY FEATURES 
- 7 INSTRUMENTS - FX majors, gold, JPY crosses
- 5 STRATEGIES - MACD, EMA, RSI, Bollinger, Stochastic
- 10-FACTOR SCORING - Only top-quality signals (score >= 50) executed
- SMART MONEY CONCEPTS - Institutional signal filtering
- CONSERVATIVE RISK - 0.3% per trade, max 3 concurrent, RR 3:1
- AUTO-RISK MANAGEMENT - Margin-safe lots, DD halt, session filter
- CORRELATION AWARE - Prevents over-concentration
- MULTI-TIMEFRAME - Each pair uses optimal timeframe (H1/H4)

IMPORTANT NOTES 
- The EA requires Market Watch to have the symbols available. Symbols not on your broker are skipped automatically.
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before going live.
- Best results on accounts with competitive spreads on FX majors and gold.
- Positions exit by SL/TP only (no break-even or trailing) for clean, error-free execution.



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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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GoldEdgeSignalIndicator
Christian Muzungu
Индикаторы
GoldEdge Signal Indicator  Description Professional signal indicator for XAUUSD (Gold) based on a validated trend-pullback strategy. Draws BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with calculated SL/TP levels, a real-time dashboard, and popup alerts. Validated edge: PF 1.44 / Sharpe 3.87 / Max DD 3.95% (12-month backtest, real ticks).  What It Does - BUY/SELL arrows drawn directly on the chart at signal bars - Entry, SL, and TP horizontal lines for the last signal (visual trade setup) - Live dashboard sho
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SimpleTradeCopier
Christian Muzungu
Утилиты
Contrarian traders who've found a strategy that works better inverted — buys become sells, and vice versa Getting up and running (5 steps, no headaches) 1. Drop the EA into MT5 Copy SimpleTradeCopier.ex5 into <your MT5 terminal>\MQL5\Experts\. Then in MT5, open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) and drag SimpleTradeCopier onto any chart — it doesn't matter which one. 2. Set up your MASTER account This is the account whose trades you want to copy from. In the EA's inputs: InpMode = STC_MASTER ← this account
FableNQ
Christian Muzungu
Эксперты
FableNQ — MT5 EA for NAS100 Instrument : NAS100/US100 (M5) Logic : builds a range from M5 opening prices during the Asian session, then enters long if price breaks above that range at the London open Direction : long only (short disabled) Frequency : max 1 trade per session Trade management : ATR-based SL, moves to BE at +1R, then ATR x1.5 trailing, position left running (no forced close at end of window) Risk : % of capital per trade (capped at 1.5%), new entries blocked after -3% intraday, ful
R29GoldTrendProEA
Christian Muzungu
Эксперты
GoldTrendPro is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD . It identifies high-probability pullback opportunities by combining EMA21 momentum re-entry with EMA50 trend confirmation on the H4 timeframe, while executing trades on M15 . Advanced risk management includes ATR-based dynamic position sizing , an equity protection kill switch , and a daily drawdown limit with automatic reset to help maintain disciplined exposure. Tested on 19 months of real tick data (Ja
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