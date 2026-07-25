SMA Riels

Overview

SMARiels is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structural price analysis. The user selects a price range with two vertical lines. Inside that range, the indicator calculates horizontal price levels, directional slope, zone force, zone touches, and an optional entry level based on those values.

The indicator is an analysis tool. It does not place orders and it does not replace risk management.

Chart objects

Horizontal levels drawn in the selected range:

  • Maximum and minimum body extremes
  • SMA Up, SMA, and SMA Down
  • SMA Up Mid, SMA Mid, and SMA Down Mid
  • Gann 0.5 midpoint between minimum and maximum
  • Optional entry level when signal conditions are met

Vertical lines:

  • Start line — beginning of the selected range
  • End line — end of the selected range

Both vertical lines can be moved. Calculations use only the candles between Start and End.

How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to a chart.
  2. Place the Start line at the beginning of the price structure you want to study.
  3. Place the End line at the end of that structure.
  4. Review the levels, slope, force, touches, score, and imbalance in the panel.
  5. If an entry level is shown, treat it as a reference price for further analysis.

A useful range is usually one clear price structure with enough candles for stable averages. Mixing unrelated swings or using very short ranges may produce less stable levels.

Inputs

  • Initial period — number of candles used for the first Start and End placement
  • Price source — Close, Open, or average of Open and Close
  • Micro slope period — number of candles used for the short slope at the end of the range (minimum 5, maximum equal to the range size)
  • Show panel / labels / mid levels / Gann 0.5 / entry signal — display options
  • Force weight and Touch weight — weights used in the zone score formula
  • Minimum score — minimum score required for an entry level to appear
  • Color settings for levels, vertical lines, and entry marks

Score formula:

Score = absolute Force percent times Force weight + Touch percent times Touch weight

Panel information

  • Slope — direction of the linear regression of normalized prices in the range
  • Micro slope — short slope near the End line
  • Level prices — Maximum, SMA Up, Up Mid, SMA, Mid, SMA Down, Down Mid, Minimum
  • Touches — count and percent of candles in each third of the range
  • Force — net body pressure in each zone as a percent of the range height
  • Score — zone score value shown next to each Force line
  • Imbalance — sum of Force Up, Force Mid, and Force Down
  • Entry — Buy, Sell, or none, with level name and price when available
  • ETA values — estimated number of bars to reach the entry level using different distance methods; these are planning estimates only

Entry level logic

Buy conditions:

  1. Slope is positive.
  2. Mid zone score and Down zone score are compared. Force in the selected zone must be positive.
  3. The winning score must be greater than or equal to the minimum score.
  4. Entry price is the midpoint between the selected classic level and its mid level.
  5. Price at the End line must be above that entry price.

Sell conditions:

  1. Slope is negative.
  2. Mid zone score and Up zone score are compared. Force in the selected zone must be negative.
  3. The winning score must be greater than or equal to the minimum score.
  4. Entry price is the midpoint between the selected classic level and its mid level.
  5. Price at the End line must be below that entry price.

If the force direction does not match the slope, or the score is below the minimum, no entry level is shown.

Notes

SMARiels is intended for chart analysis. Market conditions change, and indicator values are based on the selected historical range. Always apply your own confirmation rules and risk controls before making trading decisions.

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4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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