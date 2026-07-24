TerminalBridge Account Analytics
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 26 июля 2026
TerminalBridge Account Analytics is an on-chart account statistics indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It organizes closed trading activity into day, week, month, quarter and year views. Account-wide records include all symbols by default.
Main features
- Live floating profit or loss
- Recorded daily maximum floating loss
- Floating-loss percentage, occurrence time and data status
- Today, All, Last 1 Month, Last 3 Months and Custom history ranges
- Built-in calendar for custom date selection
- Filters by symbol, Magic Number and deal comment
- Total lots, minimum and maximum lot size, trade count and net profit or loss
- Deposit, withdrawal and account balance statistics
- Paging for long trading histories
- Fixed ready-to-use layout with no configurable Inputs
- Does not open, modify or close trades
Risk recording
The recorder samples account balance and equity on incoming ticks and with a millisecond timer. When a new daily minimum is detected, the record is saved immediately.
The indicator and terminal must remain running for continuous floating-loss recording. Historical floating loss cannot be reconstructed for periods before installation, while the terminal was closed or during a connection interruption.
Data quality is displayed as Complete, Partial or Disconnected.
Usage
Attach one instance of the indicator to any chart and leave the terminal running. Use one recorder instance per trading account.
Performance Note
When the indicator is first attached, or when a long history range is selected, MetaTrader 5 may temporarily use additional memory while building its history cache. Memory usage normally decreases after initialization and should remain stable during regular operation.