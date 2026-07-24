TerminalBridge Account Analytics is an on-chart account statistics indicator for MetaTrader 5.





It organizes closed trading activity into day, week, month, quarter and year views. Account-wide records include all symbols by default.





Main features





- Live floating profit or loss

- Recorded daily maximum floating loss

- Floating-loss percentage, occurrence time and data status

- Today, All, Last 1 Month, Last 3 Months and Custom history ranges

- Built-in calendar for custom date selection

- Filters by symbol, Magic Number and deal comment

- Total lots, minimum and maximum lot size, trade count and net profit or loss

- Deposit, withdrawal and account balance statistics

- Paging for long trading histories

- Fixed ready-to-use layout with no configurable Inputs

- Does not open, modify or close trades





Risk recording





The recorder samples account balance and equity on incoming ticks and with a millisecond timer. When a new daily minimum is detected, the record is saved immediately.





The indicator and terminal must remain running for continuous floating-loss recording. Historical floating loss cannot be reconstructed for periods before installation, while the terminal was closed or during a connection interruption.





Data quality is displayed as Complete, Partial or Disconnected.





Usage



