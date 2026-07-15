TerminalBridge Trade Copier

TerminalBridge Trade Copier

TerminalBridge Trade Copier is a local MetaTrader 5 position copier designed to synchronize trading actions between two MT5 terminals running on the same Windows computer or VPS.

One terminal operates as the MASTER and publishes position changes. The second terminal operates as the SLAVE and receives and processes these events through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. Both roles are included in the same EX5 file.

Main Features

  • Local MT5-to-MT5 position copying
  • Selectable MASTER and SLAVE roles in one EX5 file
  • Copies manually opened positions
  • Copies positions opened by Expert Advisors, scripts and trading panels
  • Monitors MASTER positions regardless of Magic Number or comment
  • OPEN position synchronization
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit synchronization
  • Partial close synchronization
  • Full close synchronization
  • Fixed 1:1 volume ratio
  • Maximum volume per trade protection
  • Maximum spread and price deviation controls
  • Signal expiration validation
  • Optional MASTER and SLAVE symbol suffix mapping
  • Automatic account position mode detection
  • Heartbeat connection monitoring
  • Persistent position mapping
  • Restart recovery and duplicate execution protection
  • On-chart MASTER and SLAVE status panels

How It Works

The MASTER terminal monitors current positions and publishes position lifecycle events. The SLAVE terminal validates the publisher identity, Link ID, event sequence and configured safety settings before applying the corresponding action.

The supported position events are:

  • OPEN
  • SLTP_MODIFY
  • PARTIAL_CLOSE
  • FULL_CLOSE

Processed operations are recorded in persistent local storage. This state allows the product to restore its mappings after an EA reload or terminal restart and helps prevent the same event from being executed twice.

Source Position Policy

The MASTER role monitors all positions on the source account. Positions may be opened manually, by another Expert Advisor, by a script, by a trading panel, or through MetaTrader mobile and web terminals.

Magic Number and position comment are retained as diagnostic information but are not used to exclude source positions.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Two MT5 terminals running on the same Windows computer or VPS
  • Both terminals running under the same Windows user
  • Access to the same MetaTrader Common Files folder
  • Automated Trading enabled on the SLAVE terminal
  • The same Link ID configured on both terminals
  • The MASTER account login entered in the SLAVE settings

This version uses local MetaTrader Common Files communication. It does not transmit signals over the internet and does not connect terminals located on different computers.

Account Position Mode

The account position mode is detected automatically. The product operates according to the position accounting mode reported by the connected MetaTrader 5 account.

The default AUTO setting is recommended. Explicit NETTING and HEDGING selections are available for configuration validation. If an explicit selection does not match the connected account, initialization is stopped to prevent an incorrect configuration.

Symbol Mapping

By default, the MASTER and SLAVE symbol names must be identical. Optional suffix fields can be used when brokers apply a consistent symbol suffix.

Examples:

  • EURUSD maps to EURUSD
  • EURUSD maps to EURUSD.a
  • EURUSD.m maps to EURUSD.pro

The product performs exact suffix transformation only. It does not perform fuzzy symbol matching or alias conversion such as XAUUSD to GOLD.

Volume and Safety Controls

The current version uses a fixed 1:1 volume ratio. Copied volume is normalized according to the SLAVE symbol volume step and is limited by the Maximum Volume Per Trade setting.

Before processing a trading event, the SLAVE validates the applicable configuration and safety conditions, including:

  • Trade copying enabled state
  • MASTER account identity
  • Link ID
  • Signal expiration
  • Maximum spread for OPEN operations
  • Maximum price deviation
  • Symbol availability and suffix mapping
  • Account position mode configuration
  • Persistent recovery state

Connection Monitoring

The MASTER and SLAVE panels display the local peer heartbeat state. A green connection indicator confirms that the expected peer terminal is active for the configured Link ID.

A disconnected heartbeat does not necessarily mean that the broker connection is unavailable. It means that the expected TerminalBridge peer has not been detected within the heartbeat timeout.

Recovery and Duplicate Protection

TerminalBridge stores position mappings, operation identities and processing revisions in persistent local files. After a terminal restart or EA reload, the product restores its state before allowing new trade execution.

Previously processed events are identified and are not executed again. Closed historical mappings are retained for recovery and duplicate detection while the panel reports only active mapped positions.

Input Parameters

Role
Select MASTER to publish source positions or SLAVE to receive and execute position events.

Link ID
Connection identity shared by the MASTER and SLAVE terminals. The same value must be used on both terminals.

Log Level
Select ERROR, INFO or DEBUG diagnostic output.

Account Position Mode
AUTO detects the connected account mode automatically. NETTING and HEDGING can be selected for explicit configuration validation.

Master Account Login
MASTER account number expected by the SLAVE. This setting is ignored in MASTER mode.

Volume Ratio
The current version uses a fixed 1:1 ratio.

Maximum Volume Per Trade
Maximum volume that may be opened on the SLAVE for one copied position.

Master Symbol Suffix
Optional suffix removed from the MASTER symbol before mapping.

Slave Symbol Suffix
Optional suffix added to the mapped SLAVE symbol.

Enable Trade Copying
Allows trade execution on the SLAVE when set to true. This setting is ignored in MASTER mode.

Maximum Spread
Maximum allowed spread in symbol points for an OPEN operation.

Maximum Price Deviation
Maximum broker request deviation in points.

Signal Expiration
Maximum accepted age of a received position event.

Quick Start

  1. Install TerminalBridge Trade Copier on two MetaTrader 5 terminals running under the same Windows user.
  2. Attach the product to one chart in the source terminal.
  3. Select MASTER as the Role.
  4. Choose a Link ID.
  5. Attach the same EX5 to one chart in the target terminal.
  6. Select SLAVE as the Role.
  7. Enter the same Link ID used by the MASTER.
  8. Enter the MASTER account login in the SLAVE settings.
  9. Leave Account Position Mode set to AUTO unless explicit configuration validation is required.
  10. Configure symbol suffixes only when the brokers use different consistent suffixes.
  11. Set Maximum Volume Per Trade and the required safety limits.
  12. Enable Trade Copying on the SLAVE.
  13. Enable Automated Trading in the SLAVE terminal.
  14. Confirm that both panels display a connected peer heartbeat.
  15. Test the configuration with a small volume before normal use.

Important Notes

  • Communication is local to the same Windows computer or VPS.
  • Both MT5 terminals must run under the same Windows user.
  • One MASTER and one SLAVE are recommended for each Link ID.
  • Use a different Link ID for every independent MASTER and SLAVE pair.
  • The current volume ratio is fixed at 1:1.
  • Symbol mapping supports exact names and consistent suffix transformation only.
  • The SLAVE account must have sufficient free margin for copied operations.
  • Execution prices may differ between accounts.
  • Spread, liquidity, symbol specifications and broker settings may produce different execution results.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit levels may be rejected when they do not satisfy the SLAVE broker requirements.
  • The product does not guarantee identical execution price, profit or loss between accounts.
  • External modification of copied SLAVE positions may affect subsequent synchronization.

Test the complete MASTER and SLAVE configuration with a small volume before using it in your normal trading environment.

Рекомендуем также
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Утилиты
ТОРГОВЫЙ КОПИР - ПАРОЛЬ ИНВЕСТОРА - КОПИРОВАТЬ ТОРГОВЛЮ - КРОСС-ПЛАТФОРМА MT4 x MT5 Примечание. Вам понадобится «Mirror Copier Master» в основной учетной записи, за которой будет следовать клиентская учетная запись, и «Mirror Copier Client» в клиентской учетной записи, которая будет следовать за основной учетной записью. Блоги: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897. КАК ЭТО РАБОТАЕТ : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M Версия МТ4 Мастер: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
FREE
MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Master EA
Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
Утилиты
Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Master EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Master EA installs in about
FREE
Copy Trades Master
Wael Rehani
Утилиты
Overview Copy Trades Master is a high-performance local signal broadcaster for MetaTrader 5. It tracks active positions on your master account in real time and streams execution data directly to one or multiple SlaveCopier terminals running on the same PC or local network via ultra-fast local file IPC ( FILE_COMMON ). https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189485 Key Features Local Common-File IPC: Uses local file streaming ( MQL5\Files ) for near-zero latency execution without requiring externa
FREE
MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Slave EA
Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
Утилиты
Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Slave EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Slave EA installs in about a
FREE
Flexible Copy Trade MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Утилиты
Flexible Copy Trade EA: Профессиональный синхронизатор мульти-счетов для MetaTrader Оптимизируйте свои торговые операции с помощью самого надежного и высокоскоростного копировщика сделок, разработанного для современной экосистемы MetaTrader. Если вы управляете пулом счетов, координируете работу команды трейдеров или стремитесь копировать сигналы между терминалами с практически нулевой задержкой — Flexible Copy Trade EA станет вашим решением корпоративного уровня. Он обеспечивает безупречную и м
FREE
Copy Trader Pro FAST 1 MT5
Ata Dandul
Утилиты
CopyTrader Pro FAST MT5 — FREE Real-Time Trade Copier | MT4 ↔ MT5 Cross-Platform | 20ms Latency CopyTrader Pro FAST is a professional trade copier Expert Advisor that copies trades between MetaTrader terminals in real time using a high-speed file-based communication system. No VPS, no network setup, no DLL — just attach and copy. FREE VERSION : Copies up to 1 trade at a time. Upgrade to Full version for unlimited copying. Key Features 20ms refresh rate — independent of tick arrival, uses
FREE
Aurum Matrix EA MT5
Melih Enes Bozkurt
2 (2)
Эксперты
Aurum Matrix EA — Advanced Algorithmic Gold Trading System Aurum Matrix EA is a state-of-the-art algorithmic Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is inspired by the open-source GoldTraderEA framework, upgraded with a quantitative multi-strategy fusion engine , robust risk controls and modular architecture ready for advanced enhancements including machine learning integration. Why Aurum Matrix EA? In today’s volatile markets, single
FREE
EA35 Tanin Copy Utility
Nhat Tien Duong
Утилиты
[FREE UTILITY] EA35 TANIN COPY UTILITY: ZERO LATENCY LOCAL COPIER Are you looking for a lightning-fast trade copier to manage multiple funded accounts on the same VPS? Introducing EA35 Tanin Copy Utility, a commercial-grade Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for Prop Firm traders, this utility ensures zero lag and instant execution between your Master and Slave accounts. KEY FEATURES: * Master & Slave Roles: Easily assign roles to your MT5 terminals. One Master can broadcas
FREE
Fast CopyTrade LAN
Achraf Mouine
5 (6)
Утилиты
Fast CopyTrade LAN — Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Overview Fast CopyTrade LAN is a fast, DLL-free local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It instantly copies trades between MT5 accounts on the same PC — copying OPEN, PARTIAL, MOD (SL/TP) and CLOSE from a Provider to one or more Receivers. This copy trader uses the MT5 Files folder for secure local messaging, requires no external files, no DLLs, and is fully Market-compliant. Advantages Fastest local copy trading with very low latency Market
FREE
Switching Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Утилиты
Пожалуйста, поставьте оценку в 5 звезд, если вам понравился этот бесплатный инструмент! Большое спасибо :) Коллекция советников "Risk Management Assistant" представляет собой комплексный набор инструментов, разработанных для улучшения торговых стратегий путем эффективного управления рисками в различных рыночных условиях. Эта коллекция состоит из трех ключевых компонентов: советников по усреднению, переключению и хеджированию, каждый из которых предлагает особые преимущества, адаптированные к ра
FREE
HTC Panel Indicator
Ricardo Alexandre Laurentino
Утилиты
HTC Panel Indicator is an operational summary dashboard for use in conjunction with trading EA. It provides a concise summary of the current year's trades, open positions and profit history. The summary can be filtered by the current chart asset, by the ID (magic number) of an EA or by all trades performed in the year. The panel must be inserted into the chart as an indicator, making it possible to add it to a chart that already has a trading EA.
FREE
Binance Futures Trade Panel
Ping You Jiang
Утилиты
Binance - всемирно известная биржа криптовалют! Чтобы облегчить пользователям MT5 прямую торговлю на Binance Futures, программа предоставляет следующие торговые функции: 1. Имитируйте стиль торговли Binance Futures и предоставьте удобную панель управления; 2. Введите api и секрет самостоятельно (вам необходимо открыть разрешение на торговлю фьючерсами в API Binance), чтобы получить кредитное плечо, баланс и другую информацию; 3. Поддержка limitOrder (лимитный ордер), marketOrder (рыночный ор
FREE
Telegram WolfSignal V17EU
Huu Loc Nguyen
Утилиты
Product Name: Telegram WolfSignal PRO V17E  ULTIMATE  (MT5) [Subtitle: Multi-Channel Broadcaster | Ninja Command Engine | Risk & Modification Radar] Introduction Step into the ultimate tier of remote account management.   Telegram WolfSignal PRO V17E Ultimate is not just a passive trade notifier; it is a highly secure, interactive Command & Control hub for your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Built specifically for professional signal providers, fund managers, and algorithmic traders, the PRO edition all
FREE
Copy MT5 MT5 demo
Andriy Motuzka
Утилиты
Демо-копировщик сделок версии MetaTrader 5 на MetaTrader 5 ( есть версия MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 , при наличии двух версий - сможете копировать MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Работает только в режиме хеджинга Фильтр спреда. Выбор лучшей цены (начинать копировать с плюсовой или минусовой позиции). Настройка лота, фиксированный или коэффициент (можно копировать сигналы поставщиков повышенным лотом). Настройка
FREE
Trade Panel Manager
Lam Tran
Утилиты
Trade Panel Manager — Master all trades in one dashboard Stop calculating volume manually, stop worrying about forgetting to set SL/TP. TTrade Panel Manager transforms MetaTrader 5 into a professional trading command center — drag and drop a few lines on the chart, the EA automatically calculates lot sizes according to your desired risk level, displaying SL/TP in pips and currency in real time, right before you press the button. Why download now? Accurate lot size calculation based on risk pe
FREE
Mlnas
Perez Perez Bruno
Эксперты
Mlnas NASDAQ DML Institutional is a fully systematic, quantitative trading architecture engineered exclusively for the NASDAQ 100 index. Unlike traditional heuristic-based Expert Advisors that suffer from static parameter decay, the Mlnas engine employs an online, continuous-learning Dynamic Machine Learning (DML) model integrated with an institutional-grade volatility targeting framework. This system is designed to deliver a highly asymmetric equity curve, truncating left-tail risk while captur
FREE
Superior Remote Trade Copier MT5
Edmore Masina
Утилиты
The Superior Remote Trade Copier is a comprehensive MT5 utility that copies trades remotely and privately via Telegram, eliminating the need for external VPS bridges or third-party web servers. The ecosystem consists of a Master EA, a free Desktop App, and a Client EA. Master (Transmitter) Trade Broadcasting: Transmits market orders, pending orders, position modifications, and partial/full closures directly via Telegram. UI Dashboard: Interactive on-chart panel for quick bulk actions (Close All,
Scalping Gold Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
Эксперты
Scalping Gold Pro — Мультистратегический трейдинг золотом для MetaTrader 5 Несколько автоматизированных стратегий. Независимое управление корзинами ордеров. Настраиваемая защита средств (Equity). Scalping Gold Pro — это полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) . Он объединяет несколько стратегий, работающих во время различных торговых сессий, позволяя выявлять краткосрочные возможности и управлять ими при различных рыночных условиях.
Remote Trade Receiver MT5
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
Free Slave Version – Remote Trade Receiver MT5. This is the FREE Slave version of our professional Remote Trade Copier system. It allows you to receive trades from a Master account running our full Copy Trade solution. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this version is read-only and cannot send trades or operate independently. Key Features: One-click setup – simply connect to the Master. Fast and accurate order copying. Supports all symbols, order types, and brokers. Minimal resource us
FREE
Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.42 (12)
Утилиты
Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER - копировщик для МetaТrader 5 и MetaTrader 4. Копирует сделки Forex с любых счетов. Установка Данный эксперт - мастер копировщик. Устанавливайте данный эксперт в терминал, откуда хотите копировать сделки. В качестве pathWrite указывайте любое имя текстовой метки, например, "COPY". Установите COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 на терминал, с которого хотите копировать торговые операции.  На терминале, куда вы хотите копировать торговлю , установите  COPYLOT Client MT4   для терминала М
FREE
Balance Risk Bot
Maksim Kononenko
Утилиты
Советник-утилита . Отслеживает общий баланс на торговом счёте - то есть работает по всем символам и с любым magic number. Имеет параметр: Balance Stop, % - трейлинг баланса, в процентах от баланса Я создал Balance Risk Bot специально для Candle Bot , который закроет все позиции, когда общий депозит упадет в процентах. All Information can find there in Telegram and My Broker XM Live Signal Signal
FREE
Rola Scalper
Luciano Cabral Rola Neto
5 (3)
Эксперты
Profitable Scalper EA - Rôla Scalper! Tested on EURUSDm Symbol on Micro Account created in XM Broker, but you can try it in any market or broker, any way I recommend that you use it on markets with volatility similar to EURUSD. This EA can open a lot of positions, so I recommend that you use a broker that don't have comission fee and provide low spread. You can use settings on 5 minutes timeframe, since I started to use it, and in tests, the maximum drawdown with this settings and M5 timefram
FREE
Latency Hunting
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Latency and connection stability are truly the "lifeblood" of a trader, especially if you do scalping or news trading, where a difference of just a few milliseconds (ms) can determine whether your order experiences slippage or not. Let's break it down step by step so everything is clear, starting from the connection path to how we can implement this dashboard idea in MQL5. 1. Connection Path: What Does the Number in the Bottom-Right Corner Actually Mean? When you see the traffic bars and latenc
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (5)
Эксперты
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Exportando Datos Brokers
Angel Torres
Утилиты
¿Necesitas data de alta calidad para tus backtests algorítmicos pero te enfrentas a límites de descarga masiva? Este script está diseñado específicamente para extraer datos de ticks históricos reales directamente desde tu broker en MetaTrader 5, exportándolos en un archivo CSV con el formato exacto y limpio que requiere StrategyQuant X (SQX) . La principal ventaja de esta herramienta es su sistema de descarga por bloques de tiempo (chunks) . En lugar de pedir millones de ticks en una sola solici
FREE
Assistant Grid MT5
Agus Santoso
Утилиты
Пожалуйста, поставьте оценку в 5 звезд, если вам понравился этот бесплатный инструмент! Большое спасибо :) Коллекция советников "Risk Management Assistant" представляет собой комплексный набор инструментов, разработанных для улучшения торговых стратегий путем эффективного управления рисками в различных рыночных условиях. Эта коллекция состоит из трех ключевых компонентов: советников по усреднению, переключению и хеджированию, каждый из которых предлагает особые преимущества, адаптированные к ра
FREE
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Утилиты
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Edgezone EA Inspector
Danijel Plesa
Утилиты
EdgeZone EA Inspector - FREE Edition Monte Carlo Analysis Tool for Trading Strategies Important: This is an analysis tool, not a trading robot. It does not execute trades but analyzes strategy data through statistical simulations. The Problem Many Expert Advisors show impressive backtest results but fail in live trading. The most common reason: over-optimization - the strategy was adjusted until it looks perfect for past data, but doesn't work for the future. The Solution: EdgeZone EA Inspector
FREE
Ultimate Signal Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Эксперты
The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic combines the features of other 3 expert advisors, providing all their trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Basic ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Basic . The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mechanism. While being ess
FREE
Gold Rush XAU
Cydell Marc-anthony Kendall Thomas
Эксперты
Gold Rush EA Lite — Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 This is the Lite version of Gold Rush EA. It has limited features compared to the full version: – Runs only on XAUUSD M15 – Maximum lot size capped at 0.10 Key Features Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) — Optimized to exploit gold’s volatility and liquidity. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — Signal timeframe (default H1) with execution on lower timeframe (default M15). ARM → TRIGGER → EXECUTE Workflow ARM : Detect overbought/oversold extreme
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
Другие продукты этого автора
TerminalBridge Account Analytics
Weite Yu
Индикаторы
TerminalBridge Account Analytics is an on-chart account statistics indicator for MetaTrader 5. It organizes closed trading activity into day, week, month, quarter and year views. Account-wide records include all symbols by default. Main features - Live floating profit or loss - Recorded daily maximum floating loss - Floating-loss percentage, occurrence time and data status - Today, All, Last 1 Month, Last 3 Months and Custom history ranges - Built-in calendar for custom date selection - Filt
FREE
TerminalBridge Account Analytics MT4
Weite Yu
Индикаторы
TerminalBridge Account Analytics MT4 is an on-chart account statistics indicator for MetaTrader 4. It organizes closed trading activity into day, week, month, quarter and year views. Account-wide records include all symbols by default. The displayed history follows the range currently loaded in the MetaTrader 4 Account History tab. Main features - Live floating profit or loss - Recorded daily maximum floating loss - Floating-loss percentage, occurrence time and data status - Day, week, month
FREE
TerminalBridge Trade Copier MT4
Weite Yu
Утилиты
TerminalBridge Trade Copier MT4 TerminalBridge Trade Copier is a local position copier designed to synchronize trading actions between two MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or VPS. The product can operate as either MASTER or SLAVE. The MASTER monitors open market positions and publishes position changes. The SLAVE receives these changes and processes the corresponding trading actions. Supported Connections - MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 - MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв