TrapDetectorAI

 I invite you to read below one of main power condition of TrapDetectorAI:
Pools ABOVE: 2 (max 80)
Pools BELOW: 2 (max 57)
 Interpretation: Count = number of liquidity magnets
More pools = more attraction

If ABOVE > BELOW → price likely goes UP first

If BELOW > ABOVE → price likely goes DOWN first

TrapDetectorAI doesn’t just mark levels or draw zones. It reveals where traders are being trapped, where stops are being hunted, and where liquidity is being swept to fuel the next move. It gives you the kind of insight normally reserved for institutional desks and proprietary trading systems.

Plot and use it for H1 chart timeframe.

Core Intelligence Capabilities

TrapDetectorAI how to:

Max strength = how powerful the biggest pool is

  • Higher strength = deeper liquidity pocket

  • Stronger reversal when price reaches it

Simple rule

  • Count decides FIRST direction

  • Strength decides the STRONGEST reversal

Key Benefits

  • Identifies high‑risk market behavior zones Helps traders avoid areas where price action becomes unstable or strategically pressured.

  • Highlights potential liquidity‑targeting movements Offers visual cues when the market may be clearing or redirecting liquidity.

After and if purchasing, please let me know to give additional file for advance setup and boost.

 Please bear in mind price of the product indicator will increase over then 100% after early users adoption!

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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Fibonacci Xcel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Xcel – The Fibonacci Indicator That Thinks Ahead. It fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics , real‑time sentiment tracking , and a proprietary Market Quantum State Engine to give traders a crystal‑clear view of what’s happening now — and what’s likely to happen next. Core Capabilities Dynamic Fibonacci Mapping – Automatically adapts retracements, extensions, and projections to evolving price structures. Sentiment Fusion Layer – Integrates live market sentiment data to validate or ch
Market Mood Insight
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Эксперты
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
ScalpingAdvisor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Утилиты
MomentumDeploy Scalping Advisor Precision Entry. Momentum-Driven Execution. MomentumDeploy is a high-performance scalping advisor designed to identify and exploit short-term price bursts with surgical precision. Built for fast-moving markets, it doesn’t just react to volatility — it anticipates it. At its core is a proprietary momentum detection engine that scans live price action for optimal deployment zones. Whether you're trading manually or automating execution, MomentumDeploy acts as your
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Утилиты
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
DominusAI
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
The DominusAI  is a next‑generation market‑assessment tool designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and confidence in their decision‑making. Instead of relying on a single indicator or lagging signal, this system blends multiple analytical perspectives into one unified interface, helping traders understand the market’s current condition and potential directional bias. This indicator does not repaint, does not rely on fixed patterns, and does not use any form of optimization curve‑fitti
DominusAIRocket
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
The DominusAIRocket evaluates the market through several independent analytical lenses and merges them into a single decision output. The internal logic is proprietary, but the system is designed to mimic the layered reasoning approach used in advanced AI models. Unified BUY/SELL/WAIT Signal All analytical layers are combined into a single, easy‑to‑read decision displayed on the panel. This is not a simple moving‑average crossover or a repackaged indicator. The indicator uses a layered analytica
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