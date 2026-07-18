TrapDetectorAI

 I invite you to read below one of main power condition of TrapDetectorAI:
Pools ABOVE: 2 (max 80)
Pools BELOW: 2 (max 57)
 Interpretation: Count = number of liquidity magnets
More pools = more attraction

If ABOVE > BELOW → price likely goes UP first

If BELOW > ABOVE → price likely goes DOWN first

TrapDetectorAI doesn’t just mark levels or draw zones. It reveals where traders are being trapped, where stops are being hunted, and where liquidity is being swept to fuel the next move. It gives you the kind of insight normally reserved for institutional desks and proprietary trading systems.

Plot and use it for H1 chart timeframe.

Core Intelligence Capabilities

TrapDetectorAI how to:

Max strength = how powerful the biggest pool is

  • Higher strength = deeper liquidity pocket

  • Stronger reversal when price reaches it

Simple rule

  • Count decides FIRST direction

  • Strength decides the STRONGEST reversal

Key Benefits

  • Identifies high‑risk market behavior zones Helps traders avoid areas where price action becomes unstable or strategically pressured.

  • Highlights potential liquidity‑targeting movements Offers visual cues when the market may be clearing or redirecting liquidity.

After and if purchasing, please let me know to give additional file for advance setup and boost.

 Please bear in mind price of the product indicator will increase over then 100% after early users adoption!

Recommended products
Quantum Observation Engine
Arslan Rouf
Indicators
Quantum Observation Engine Quantum Observation Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for visual market observation and manual decision support. The indicator helps traders read current market conditions through a clean panel and structure-based visual information. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is not an Expert Advisor and it does not provide automatic trading execution. Overview Quantum Observation Engine focuses on market state analysis. It observes recent candle beha
FREE
EA20 Tanin Ichimoku Cloud
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
TANIN ICHIMOKU CLOUD (EA20): The Ultimate Trend Rider & Prop Firm Shield Trading the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system manually can be complex and emotionally draining. Are you tired of getting shaken out of massive trends by market noise? Meet EA20 Tanin Ichimoku Cloud , a fully automated trend-following system. It takes the guesswork out of Ichimoku by executing sniper entries and riding the mega trends with zero emotions.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA20_99999D_TANINCODER_598259741005 ] --
FREE
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
Indicators
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Indicators
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Indicators
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
Aurexon DriftWave EMA Band
Minh Dung Phung
Indicators
Aurexon DriftWave EMA MetaTrader 5 Custom Indicator Overview Aurexon DriftWave EMA is an EMA-based chart context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to give traders a clear visual overview of trend direction, impulse behavior, and volatility boundaries directly on the price chart. Instead of relying only on arrow signals, the indicator displays EMA lines, EMA cloud, ATR volatility rails, and optional closed-bar Buy/Sell confirmation arrows. Key Features Fast EMA impulse line Slow EMA t
FREE
Colored MACD Indicator
Claudio Jean-claude Spillmann
Indicators
A beutiful, multi colored MACD indicator. It offers the possibility to change the colors of the "main line" and the "signal line" and uses four different colors for the "histogram" It also returns the buffer-values from the "main line", "signal line", "histogram" and "color" to acess it from an EA If you need some changes, or additional buffers -> send me a message
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Indicators
Moving Spread – Real-Time Market Cost Monitor Monitor the average spread in real time and avoid trading during high-cost periods. What does this indicator do? The Moving Spread measures the average spread (in points) of the market in real time, showing how it varies over time. It's an essential tool for traders who want to understand when the entry cost is too high, which can erode profits even before a trade begins. Why does it matter? A high spread means you're paying more to enter and
FREE
IceFX VelocityMeter Mini for MT5
Norbert Mereg
Indicators
IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is a very unique indicator on MetaTrader 4 platform which measures the speed of the Forex market . It is not a normal volume or other measurement indicator because IceFX VelocityMeter Mini is capable to understand market speed movements which are hidden in ticks and those valuable information cannot be read in an ordinary way from the candles. The software monitors the received ticks (frequency, magnitude of change) within a specified time range, analyzes these info and
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the Basic Theme Builder indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 5. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT4 version The Basic Theme Builder indicator i
FREE
MultiSessionVolumeProfile
Everett Wright
Indicators
MultiSession Volume Profile is a professional volume profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that builds separate POC, VAH, VAL and volume histograms for multiple custom trading sessions on the same chart. It helps you see where volume truly concentrated in each part of the day (RTH, Globex, Asia, London, etc.), so you can identify key intraday levels, ranges, and magnets that many standard tools miss. ​ Main advantages Multi-session profiles Build up to 5 fully independent sessions with custom times
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open   one   additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following fu
GDS Renko Mirror MT5
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Mirror MT5 Multi-Scale Renko Structure Comparison for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Mirror MT5 is a premium Renko context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders compare Renko market structure across different brick sizes and read whether movement looks clean, noisy, aligned or fragmented. The purpose of Mirror is not to generate buy or sell signals. The purpose is to help the trader understand how the same market movement appears through different Renko scales before making a manual dec
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Tick Volume Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5 . With Tick Volume Chart , you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones. Unlike sta
AP Session Boxes Pro
Allan Graham Pike
Indicators
AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator) Clean session boxes on your chart. This lightweight indicator draws the   Asian ,   London , and   New York   time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s   high   and   low   as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots. Instant structure:   See where the market ranged during key sessions. Breakout prep:   Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending orders or alerts fr
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Utilities
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
Smart Depth Of Market
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.33 (18)
Indicators
The indicator displays the orders book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of orders that have gone beyond the current "window" view. Indicator capability Display the levels of open positions. Simulation of placing/cancelling/editing pending orders directly in the displayed orders book. Indicator features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorded in the Sm
FREE
Risk Calculator Drag SL TP
Milos Vukomanovic
Indicators
Risk Calculator is a free MetaTrader 5 tool that removes the manual math from position sizing. Drag the Stop Loss line to where your setup actually invalidates, and the dashboard instantly tells you the correct lot size for your risk — no calculator, no spreadsheet, no guesswork. What it does: - Draggable SL line — drop it exactly where your stop belongs; the tool reads the distance in real time. - Draggable TP line — see your Reward:Risk ratio update live as you position your target. - Automa
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
KCI Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
KCI Candle: Advanced Kinematics Price Action The KCI (Kinematics Computing Index) Candle is a next-generation analytical tool designed to transform raw market data into crystal-clear visual intelligence. By painting the chart's candles based on deep mathematical kinematics, this indicator provides traders with an immediate, unambiguous reading of the current market direction and momentum. Built for professional traders who demand clean charts and pure data, the KCI Candle eliminates second-guess
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Indicators
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
VWAP Level MT5
Francesco Lenza
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The VWAP Level indicator is a technical analysis tool that calculates the weighted average price for the traded volumes of a specific asset. The VWAP provides traders and investors with the average price of an asset over a specific time frame. It is commonly used by investors to compare data on "passive" trading operations, such as pension funds and mutual funds, but also by traders who want to check if an asset has been bought or sold at a good market price. To calculate the VWAP level we us
FREE
Session Volume Heatmap
Dang Tam Tran
Indicators
Volume Profile FREE — Multi-Session Heatmap (POC · VAH · VAL) See where trading activity actually occurs—not just where price moves. This indicator builds a clear, color-coded Volume Profile Heatmap directly on your chart and highlights the market's most important price levels: the Point of Control (POC) and the Value Area (VAH/VAL) , where price is most likely to react.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
More from author
Btc Trailblazer
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Turn chaos into clarity. Trade with precision. Bitcoin’s volatility can be your greatest ally — or your fastest downfall. Btc Trailblazer is your AI‑inspired market scout, designed to decode BTC’s behaviour in real‑time and flag the traps before you step into them . Harnessing an ensemble of advanced, pre‑defined technical algorithms, this indicator goes far beyond basic buy/sell alerts: AI‑inspired analysis engine blending trend, momentum, volatility, market structure, and regime context. Fals
ZeroLag Pro
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Any indicator that’s calculated on past bars inevitably “lags” behind current price. Zerolag Pro c alculates on 0 (current) bar using Bid / Ask or Close[0] and lets you “preview” possible signal shifts without waiting for bar close. Zerolag Pro  trading indicator engineered to capture market shifts as they happen. By blending adaptive moving averages, volatility‑based tuning, and momentum confirmation, it delivers cleaner, faster signals without the drag of traditional tools — helping traders a
GannVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Designed for precision-minded traders, GannVision fuses time-tested geometric forecasting with modern analytics to deliver unparalleled market insights. Harnessing the power of Gann angles, time cycles, and price harmonics, this tool helps traders identify high-probability entry and exit points, forecast trend reversals, and decode the hidden structure of market movements.  Key Features: Gann Angle Mapping for trend strength and direction Time Cycle Forecasting to anticipate turning points
SilverSentinel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
How SilverSentintel indicator   empowers the silver trader: Regime-aware: differentiates trend vs range so you don’t trade breakouts in chop or fade strong trends blindly. Action gating: only prints arrows when confidence is high and false-probability is low. Risk framing: immediate ATR-based SL/TP suggestions for disciplined execution. Mean-reversion context: intraday VWAP tells you when price is stretched. Silver Sentinel indicator (MQL4, XAG-only, 30m focus) This indicator is engineered for
IQ6KPower
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
IQ6kPower — Market Intelligence Redefined IQ6kPower is not just another technical indicator. It’s the distilled essence of adaptive trading logic, refined to operate at what we call an effective market IQ of 6000 . This isn’t a marketing flourish — it’s a statement of precision, adaptability, and insight at a scale few tools can match. Proven Performance: IQ6kPower has been battle‑tested in live market conditions and rigorous simulated environments — including successfully navigating multiple
Bitcoin Manager
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
Bitcoin Manager Panel is designed for traders to take advantage of automated trading and catch in a fast mode strategy positions which reach to fibonacci levels. It is mostly created for crypto currency trading because of high volatility and fibonacci retracement respecting levels. All in all it has a module Fibo as it can be seen on the panel which if clicked it will plot fibonacci indicator automatically and trade only when an important level of fibo is found and broken.
ChoppyLenns
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Choppy Market Detector — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Main Statement: 90% of traders lose money — not because they misread trends, but because they trade during choppy, indecisive markets. This premium indicator helps you avoid that trap by detecting when the market is choppy, so you can stay out of low-probability trades and protect your capital. What It Does: Identifies Choppy Conditions: Uses advanced volatility filters and price action analysis to detect sideways or erratic market be
BitChoppyVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Barometer20 – Precision Market Sentiment & Volatility Gauge Barometer20 is a cutting‑edge market analysis tool designed to take the guesswork out of short‑term trading. By evaluating the last 20 price bars with adaptive weighting, it acts like a finely tuned “market weather report,” instantly revealing whether conditions favor a bullish push, a bearish slide, or a period of choppy indecision. Key Advantages: High‑Probability Insights – Measures weighted sentiment to identify trade setups wit
IntelligenceAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The Intelligence Adapter is not just another chart add‑on – it’s a multi‑layered market analysis engine that adapts in real time to changing conditions. Whether you trade forex, indices, or commodities, this tool reads volatility, trend strength, and market “mood” to give you a decisive advantage. Key Features: Adaptive Market Regime Detection – Instantly identifies whether conditions are trending, ranging, breaking out, or reversing. Quantum‑Style Oscillator – Reveals hidden momentum shifts tha
IQ7KSurge
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
IQ6000 Adaptive Edge Plus Harness Adaptive Intelligence for Next‑Level Market Timing The IQ7000 Adaptive Edge Plus is not just another oscillator — it’s a next‑generation, multi‑factor market scoring system engineered for precision, speed, and resilience. Built on an adaptive core and battle‑tested to pass even the most demanding Strategy Tester validations, it delivers a crystal‑clear view of market conditions without the distractions of false signals or unstable performance. Adaptive Kaufman
Reactive Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels — Trade Smarter, React Faster Unlock the power of precision trading without guessing the future. Our Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels indicator is built for traders who value confirmed market action over risky prediction. It identifies tight consolidation zones, waits for a clean breakout on a closed bar , and then marks the chart with clear, visually appealing signals. On top of that, it automatically draws professional Fibonacci retracement and extens
Gas Equity Turbo
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Gas Equity Turbo — Fibonacci‑Powered Market Intelligence Gas Equity Turbo is a high‑performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to deliver rapid, actionable market insights by harnessing the precision of Fibonacci mathematics . Designed for traders who demand both speed and depth, it identifies key retracement and extension zones with pinpoint accuracy, helping you anticipate potential turning points before the market shifts. Key Advantages: Fibonacci‑Driven Analysis – Calculates and plots ma
Aurora Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Aurora Fibonacci — Illuminating the Golden Path of Market Structure Aurora Fibonacci is a next‑generation MetaTrader indicator that transforms the timeless elegance of Fibonacci mathematics into a powerful, real‑time trading compass. By mapping natural ratios and price symmetries with exceptional clarity, it helps traders navigate complex market terrain and identify high‑probability trade zones before they emerge. Key Features & Benefits Golden Ratio Precision – Harnesses the proven accuracy
FiboNavigator
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboNavigator  — Adaptive Golden Ratio Intelligence Aurora Fibonacci Advanced is not just another retracement tool — it’s a smart market analysis engine built on the unshakable foundations of Fibonacci mathematics , enhanced with proprietary algorithms that evaluate special market conditions in real time. What sets it apart Context‑Aware Analysis – Goes beyond static levels by factoring in volatility shifts, session timing, and trend strength before signalling critical Fibonacci zones. Dy
FiboAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboAdapter — Intelligent Fibonacci Precision for Modern Markets FiboAdapter  redefines Fibonacci‑based technical analysis with next‑generation adaptability and data‑driven intelligence . Engineered for traders who demand more than static retracement lines, it transforms raw price action into actionable, market‑aware Fibonacci levels that evolve with every tick. Core Advantages Dynamic Volatility Calibration — Anchors Fibonacci grids using adaptive swing windows, fine‑tuned by real‑time ATR
LuxFibo Matrix
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
LuxFibo Matrix Where Golden Geometry Meets Market Mastery LuxFibo Matrix is a cutting‑edge Fibonacci‑driven market intelligence system designed for traders who demand precision, elegance, and an edge. Built on the timeless golden ratio and enhanced with proprietary adaptive algorithms, LuxFibo Matrix goes beyond standard retracements — mapping complex Fibonacci price structures into a seamless matrix of opportunities. Its core technology fuses advanced volatility filters, multi‑timeframe patt
Prism Phi
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Prism Phi — Multi‑Dimensional Fibonacci Market Mapping Prism Phi takes the timeless Fibonacci method and refracts it through a modern, multi‑layered analytical “prism,” revealing angles of the market structure invisible to standard tools. Anchored in the golden ratio (Φ) and enhanced with adaptive algorithms, Prism Phi plots retracements, extensions, and confluence zones with a level of clarity and depth that transforms how traders interpret price action. What Makes It Exceptional Spectral Fibo
Golden Vector
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
FiboNinja
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboNinja — Precision Strikes with the Golden Ratio FiboNinja is a next‑generation trading indicator that blends the stealth and precision of a ninja with the timeless power of Fibonacci mathematics . Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and adaptability, it identifies high‑probability price zones where the market is most likely to react — and does it with surgical clarity. Key Advantages Stealth‑Level Entry Points — Pinpoints Fibonacci retracements and extensions before they’re ob
SmarterTrade Engine
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
EA Important Setup Requirement SmarterTrade Engine: Before running the EA, ensure the following property parameters are configured: Fibonacci Settings: All options must be enabled . Special Function: Use Dynamic Fibonacci Adaptation must be turned ON . With these settings active,  SmarterTrade Engine Fibonacci Pro will operate at full analytical capacity, providing: Automatic detection of swing highs/lows and optimal Fibonacci anchors. Real‑time adjustment of retracement and extension levels.
Paragon Accelerator Prime
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Whether you’re sc alping intraday swings or timing precision entries in trending markets , Paragon Accelerator Prime acts as your real‑time market radar — scanning, filtering, and highlighting opportunities with the discipline and clarity of an institutional trading desk. Key Advantages: Ultra‑fast pattern detection for early market entries. False‑signal filtration using multi‑layer trend and volatility checks. Optimized for small & medium timeframes without sacrificing accuracy. Professional‑
Advanced Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Fibonacci Advanced Indicator – Precision Meets Intelligence The Fibonacci Advanced Indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool designed for traders who demand more than conventional retracement levels. Built on the foundational principles of Fibonacci mathematics, this indicator transcends tradition by integrating dynamic market behavior , multi-timeframe analysis , and adaptive algorithms to deliver high-probability trading zones with surgical accuracy. 1. Multiple Fibonacci Levels
FiboChampion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Fibonacci Xcel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Fibonacci Xcel – The Fibonacci Indicator That Thinks Ahead. It fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics , real‑time sentiment tracking , and a proprietary Market Quantum State Engine to give traders a crystal‑clear view of what’s happening now — and what’s likely to happen next. Core Capabilities Dynamic Fibonacci Mapping – Automatically adapts retracements, extensions, and projections to evolving price structures. Sentiment Fusion Layer – Integrates live market sentiment data to validate or ch
Market Mood Insight
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
ScalpingAdvisor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
MomentumDeploy Scalping Advisor Precision Entry. Momentum-Driven Execution. MomentumDeploy is a high-performance scalping advisor designed to identify and exploit short-term price bursts with surgical precision. Built for fast-moving markets, it doesn’t just react to volatility — it anticipates it. At its core is a proprietary momentum detection engine that scans live price action for optimal deployment zones. Whether you're trading manually or automating execution, MomentumDeploy acts as your
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
DominusAI
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The DominusAI  is a next‑generation market‑assessment tool designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and confidence in their decision‑making. Instead of relying on a single indicator or lagging signal, this system blends multiple analytical perspectives into one unified interface, helping traders understand the market’s current condition and potential directional bias. This indicator does not repaint, does not rely on fixed patterns, and does not use any form of optimization curve‑fitti
DominusAIRocket
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The DominusAIRocket evaluates the market through several independent analytical lenses and merges them into a single decision output. The internal logic is proprietary, but the system is designed to mimic the layered reasoning approach used in advanced AI models. Unified BUY/SELL/WAIT Signal All analytical layers are combined into a single, easy‑to‑read decision displayed on the panel. This is not a simple moving‑average crossover or a repackaged indicator. The indicator uses a layered analytica
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review