TrapDetectorAI
- 指标
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
I invite you to read below one of main power condition of TrapDetectorAI: Pools ABOVE: 2 (max 80) Pools BELOW: 2 (max 57) Interpretation: Count = number of liquidity magnets More pools = more attraction If ABOVE > BELOW → price likely goes UP first If BELOW > ABOVE → price likely goes DOWN first
TrapDetectorAI doesn’t just mark levels or draw zones. It reveals where traders are being trapped, where stops are being hunted, and where liquidity is being swept to fuel the next move. It gives you the kind of insight normally reserved for institutional desks and proprietary trading systems.
Plot and use it for H1 chart timeframe.
Core Intelligence Capabilities
TrapDetectorAI how to:
Max strength = how powerful the biggest pool is
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Higher strength = deeper liquidity pocket
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Stronger reversal when price reaches it
Simple rule
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Count decides FIRST direction
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Strength decides the STRONGEST reversal
Key Benefits
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Identifies high‑risk market behavior zones Helps traders avoid areas where price action becomes unstable or strategically pressured.
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Highlights potential liquidity‑targeting movements Offers visual cues when the market may be clearing or redirecting liquidity.
After and if purchasing, please let me know to give additional file for advance setup and boost.
Please bear in mind price of the product indicator will increase over then 100% after early users adoption!