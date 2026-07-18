I invite you to read below one of main power condition of TrapDetectorAI: Pools ABOVE: 2 ( max 80 ) Pools BELOW: 2 ( max 57 ) Interpretation: Count = number of liquidity magnets More pools = more attraction If ABOVE > BELOW → price likely goes UP first If BELOW > ABOVE → price likely goes DOWN first

TrapDetectorAI doesn’t just mark levels or draw zones. It reveals where traders are being trapped, where stops are being hunted, and where liquidity is being swept to fuel the next move. It gives you the kind of insight normally reserved for institutional desks and proprietary trading systems.

Plot and use it for H1 chart timeframe.

Core Intelligence Capabilities