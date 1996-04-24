CleanBreak RSI Sniper

CleanBreak RSI Sniper is a precision reversal indicator built around a single idea that most divergence tools ignore: a divergence is only as strong as the candle that formed it. Ordinary RSI divergence indicators mark a signal the moment price and momentum disagree, regardless of how messy or indecisive the candles around that disagreement actually are. CleanBreak RSI Sniper adds a structural purity filter on top of classic divergence detection, so that every signal it produces has already survived a test that most setups quietly fail.

The indicator scans price for two-point reversal structures, an M-shaped double top for sell setups and a W-shaped double bottom for buy setups. For a sell setup, it identifies two swing highs where the second high is equal to or greater than the first while the Relative Strength Index prints a lower reading on the second high than it did on the first. This is classic bearish divergence, but CleanBreak RSI Sniper does not stop there. Both of the candles that formed the two swing highs are checked against the five-period EMA, and the setup is only accepted if neither candle, at either wick or body, ever touched that moving average. In practice this filters out choppy, overlapping price action and keeps only the setups where each leg of the move was driven by clean, decisive momentum away from the short-term average. The candle that forms the second high must also qualify as a genuine bearish signal candle, either a strong-bodied bearish close or a bearish engulfing pattern, confirming that sellers were firmly in control at the exact moment the divergence completed. Only after all of these conditions align does the indicator draw a neckline at the lowest low between the two highs and wait. The sell arrow only appears once price actually closes below that neckline, converting the pattern from a theoretical setup into a confirmed structural break.

The buy side of the indicator is the exact mirror image. Two swing lows are compared, the second equal to or lower than the first while RSI prints a higher reading, confirming bullish divergence. The five-EMA purity filter is applied to both swing-low candles, a bullish signal candle is required at the second low, and a neckline is drawn at the highest high between the two lows. The buy arrow only appears once price closes back above that neckline.

Because every signal has already passed through the divergence check, the EMA purity filter, and the signal-candle confirmation before the neckline break even happens, CleanBreak RSI Sniper produces noticeably fewer signals than a standard divergence indicator, and that is by design. The philosophy behind the tool is that a trader is better served by a small number of high-conviction setups than a constant stream of marginal ones. The indicator works on any symbol and any timeframe, including fast-moving instruments such as gold and major forex pairs, and it includes configurable pop-up and push notification alerts so that traders do not need to sit and watch the chart waiting for structure to complete.

All settings are fully adjustable, including the RSI period and applied price, the EMA period and method, the sensitivity of the swing detection, and the strength threshold required for a candle to qualify as a valid signal candle. Whether a trader wants a tighter, more sensitive scan on lower timeframes or a slower, higher-conviction scan on the higher timeframes, the indicator can be tuned to match. CleanBreak RSI Sniper does not repaint the neckline break itself, since the arrow is only placed once a bar has actually closed beyond the level, giving traders confidence that what they see in backtesting is what they would have seen live.

This tool is best suited to traders who already understand the concept of divergence and want a way to filter out the low-quality setups that make manual divergence trading frustrating. It is not a fully automated signal generator and does not place trades on its own; it is a structural confirmation tool designed to sit on the chart and highlight the moments where price structure, momentum, and candle behavior all agree at the same time.


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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
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RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
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Genki Andou
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TrendMaestro5
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
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Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Индикаторы
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TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
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Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
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Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
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