Devils Contract

5

DEVILS CONTRACT – XAUUSD MULTI-STRATEGY EXPERT ADVISOR

36 Strategies. One Contract. No Emotions.


Devils Contract Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773151

If you can't see the link to my Live Account please contact me I will share it with you or go to myfxbook and search Devils Contract.


WHAT IS DEVILS CONTRACT?

Devils Contract is a fully automated Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for trading XAUUSD – Gold against the US Dollar.

The EA combines up to 36 internal trading strategies. Instead of relying exclusively on a single indicator or one type of market behavior, different modules analyze different market conditions.

These include:

  • Trend-following and trend-continuation setups
  • Momentum and impulse movements
  • EMA, RSI, ADX, and DI confirmations
  • Bollinger Band and volatility structures
  • Breakout and retest setups
  • Liquidity and rejection patterns
  • Mean-reversion and exhaustion signals
  • Session-based and time-dependent market conditions
  • Multi-timeframe confirmations
  • Support and resistance structures

All strategies operate within one shared execution, grid, basket, and risk-management system.

RECOMMENDED CHART

Trading symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended chart timeframe: M1

Devils Contract is attached to an XAUUSD M1 chart. Standard initial entry signals are generally evaluated using closed candles. This helps prevent signals from being triggered solely by an unfinished candle that is still changing.

Although the EA runs on M1, selected strategies also use higher timeframes such as M5 and M15 internally. These may be used to determine trend direction, market structure, volatility, support and resistance zones, or additional momentum confirmations.

This means:

  • Installation on XAUUSD M1
  • Entry calculations primarily based on closed M1 candles
  • Internal confirmations partly based on M5 and M15
  • Grid and basket management reacts on a tick-by-tick basis

XAUUSD SYMBOL DETECTION

The EA is designed exclusively for gold and recognizes common XAUUSD symbol names as well as many broker suffixes.

Examples:

  • XAUUSD
  • XAUUSD+
  • XAUUSD-ECN
  • XAUUSDm
  • XAUUSD.cent
  • GOLD, provided the symbol is correctly offered as Gold against USD

Internal point distances are normalized for different two-digit and three-digit gold price formats. This is intended to make strategy, grid, and trailing distances as comparable as possible across different brokers.

36 STRATEGIES – ONE SHARED SYSTEM

Devils Contract does not rely on just one entry model. Its internal strategies search for different market situations and can therefore become active during different market phases.

For example, a trend module may detect a signal during a strong directional movement, while a reversal module waits for an overextended market. Other strategies analyze volatility compression, candlestick formations, EMA crossovers, momentum continuation, or structural reversal points.

In the retail and trial versions, all enabled strategies run automatically. The user does not need to manually decide which strategy is best suited to the current market phase.

The EA handles:

  • Market analysis
  • Signal detection
  • Spread checks
  • Broker-profile selection
  • Lot-size calculation
  • Trade execution
  • Grid management
  • Basket profit-taking
  • Drawdown monitoring
  • News filtering

RECOMMENDED BROKERS

Devils Contract has been designed or tested for use on XAUUSD with the following brokers:

  • VT Markets
  • Ultima Markets
  • Vantage
  • OX Securities
  • Fusion Markets
  • IC Trading
  • IC Markets
  • TMGM
  • Global Prime
  • Roboforex
  • BlackBull

Actual results may differ significantly between brokers. Important factors include spread, commission, swap, slippage, tick history, server time, symbol configuration, and execution quality.

A broker with low XAUUSD spreads, stable execution, sufficient margin, and an MT5 hedging account is recommended.

REQUIRED ACCOUNT TYPE

Recommended and technically intended: MT5 Hedging Account

The grid and basket system manages multiple individual positions. A hedging account is therefore required for the intended behavior.

A netting account may combine open positions and thereby change the intended position and basket management. The EA checks the margin mode during initialization and is designed for a genuine MT5 hedging account.

CAPITAL RECOMMENDATION

Technical Minimum: 300 USD

The EA can technically be operated with an account balance of approximately 300 USD when using the smallest available lot size.

However, this amount should only be considered an aggressive technical minimum. With a grid system, a 300 USD account provides only limited margin and drawdown reserves. A strong or prolonged movement against the open basket can place significant pressure on the account.

With 300 USD, only the smallest possible trading size of 0.01 lot should be used. Even then, the risk of loss remains elevated.

Recommended Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD

The recommended minimum deposit is 1,000 USD.

The standard Auto Lot configuration operates at approximately:

0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of account balance

Compared with the technical minimum, a 1,000 USD account provides more room for grid positions, temporary drawdown, spread widening, and volatile gold movements.

However, even 1,000 USD does not guarantee account safety or profitability. The selected risk level, broker, market conditions, and leverage remain decisive factors.

More Capital Does Not Automatically Mean More Risk

If the lot size is not increased at the same time, a higher account balance can provide the system with additional margin and drawdown reserves. Users with a more conservative approach may therefore operate a larger account while continuing to use only 0.01 lot.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Devils Contract supports two fundamental lot-sizing modes:

Auto Lot

When Auto Lot is enabled, the position size is calculated based on the account balance. The standard configuration uses approximately 0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of balance.

Fixed Lot

When Auto Lot is disabled, the EA uses the selected fixed lot size. The default value is 0.01 lot.

New users should initially operate the EA with the smallest possible lot size on a demo account or a small test account.

GRID AND BASKET MANAGEMENT

After a valid initial signal, the integrated grid and basket system takes over the ongoing trade management.

If the market moves against the open position, additional positions may be opened in the same direction at predefined intervals. All open positions are then managed together as one basket.

Current internal base configuration:

  • Base grid distance: 250 normalized gold points
  • Progressive increase of the grid distance
  • Distance expansion after several grid entries
  • Progressive distance factor: 1.20
  • No automatic Martingale lot multiplier
  • Shared basket profit-taking
  • Virtual basket trailing

The grid distance increases progressively after several entries. This is intended to prevent positions from being opened continuously at the same narrow distance during a strong market movement.

The lot size is not automatically multiplied within the grid using a Martingale factor.

Important: The EA does not provide guaranteed protection against strong, prolonged trends. A grid system can build multiple positions and may therefore create significant drawdown and substantial margin usage.

VIRTUAL BASKET TRAILING

Devils Contract does not only manage individual positions. It also calculates a combined average entry price for the complete basket.

Once the entire basket reaches a defined profit level, virtual basket trailing may be activated. It follows the market movement and attempts to close the full basket together if the market gives back part of the achieved profit.

Current internal base settings:

  • Basket trailing start: 120 points above the average entry price
  • Basket trailing distance: 80 points
  • Minimum profit for a trailing close: 20 points

Because this is a virtual management system, the EA and MetaTrader terminal must remain active at all times.

DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

The EA includes Magic Number-based drawdown protection. This means only positions belonging to the Devils Contract basket are taken into account.

The default configuration includes:

  • DD Protection enabled
  • Maximum Magic Number drawdown: 30%
  • Closing the affected basket when the limit is reached
  • Subsequent trading pause
  • Default pause: 240 minutes

Drawdown protection is an additional safety function, but it cannot guarantee that positions will be closed at the exact selected percentage. Fast market movements, gaps, slippage, or insufficient liquidity may result in worse execution.

INTEGRATED NEWS FILTER

Devils Contract includes a USD news filter based on the FairEconomy/Forex Factory news feed.

By default, new initial signals are blocked around high-impact USD news events:

  • High-impact news enabled
  • 30 minutes before the event
  • 30 minutes after the event
  • USD as the default currency

The management of already open positions and baskets continues. The news filter is not intended to prevent existing trades from being managed or closed.

SPREAD AND EXECUTION PROTECTION

New initial signals are executed only when the current spread is within the permitted limit.

The default limit is 30 normalized points. If spreads are unusually high, no new trading cycle is started.

The order-filling mode is selected according to the execution types supported by the symbol. Nevertheless, slippage, requotes, rejected orders, or broker restrictions cannot be completely excluded.

INFORMATION PANEL

The integrated Devils Contract panel displays important information directly on the chart.

This may include:

  • Current EA status
  • Broker profile
  • Lot-sizing mode
  • Open positions
  • Basket information
  • Profit and equity
  • Swap and trading costs
  • News-filter status
  • Drawdown status

The panel is created immediately when the EA is attached to the chart and does not need to wait for the next market tick.

RECOMMENDED INSTALLATION

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Use an MT5 hedging account.
  3. Open XAUUSD in Market Watch.
  4. Create an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  5. Attach Devils Contract to the M1 chart.
  6. Enable algorithmic trading.
  7. Enable DLL imports only if the specific version explicitly requires them.
  8. Add the news URL to the allowed MT5 WebRequest settings.
  9. Select Auto Lot or Fixed Lot according to the account balance.
  10. Operate the EA continuously using a stable VPS.

VPS RECOMMENDATION

Because grid management, the news filter, and virtual basket trailing only function while MetaTrader 5 and the EA are active, the use of a stable Windows VPS is recommended.

A VPS should:

  • Be available 24 hours a day
  • Have a stable internet connection
  • Be located as close as possible to the broker’s server
  • Have controlled Windows restart settings
  • Provide sufficient performance for MT5 and multiple charts

RECOMMENDED BACKTEST SETTINGS

For more realistic results, the following settings should be used:

  • Symbol: The selected broker’s XAUUSD symbol
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Model: Every tick based on real ticks
  • Tick history as complete as possible
  • Variable spreads and realistic commissions
  • Starting capital of at least 1,000 USD
  • The same account currency and leverage intended for the live account
  • A sufficiently long testing period containing different market conditions

Backtests from different brokers are not directly comparable. Different tick data alone may cause different strategies to activate and may produce different grid progressions.

WHO IS DEVILS CONTRACT SUITABLE FOR?

Devils Contract is intended for users who:

  • Want to trade XAUUSD fully automatically
  • Want to combine multiple strategies within one EA
  • Have an MT5 hedging account
  • Can operate a VPS
  • Understand the risks of a grid system
  • Are prepared to test the broker and settings on a demo account first
  • Do not expect guaranteed or risk-free profits

Devils Contract – SUMMARY

  • MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
  • Exclusively for XAUUSD
  • Installation on M1
  • 36 internal strategy modules
  • Closed candles used for standard initial signals
  • Multi-timeframe confirmations
  • Automatic broker profiles
  • Auto Lot and Fixed Lot
  • Integrated grid and basket system
  • No automatic Martingale lot multiplier
  • Progressive grid distances
  • Virtual basket trailing
  • Tick-noise reduction
  • USD news filter
  • Spread filter
  • Magic Number-based drawdown protection
  • Modern Devils Contract panel
  • Support for common XAUUSD suffixes

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING

Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk. Leverage can cause losses to occur quickly and may result in losses exceeding the invested capital if the broker applies negative-balance liability.

Devils Contract uses a grid and basket system. During strong or prolonged movements against the trading direction, multiple positions may be opened. This increases drawdown, margin usage, and overall risk.

Neither the minimum deposit of 300 USD nor the recommended deposit of 1,000 USD guarantees that an account will survive a particular market movement.

Backtests, historical results, and previous live performance are not guarantees of future profits. Broker conditions, spread, slippage, swap, commission, tick data, and market behavior can significantly affect results.

Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account first. Only use capital whose complete loss you can afford financially and emotionally.

Devils Contract does not provide financial advice and does not represent a profit guarantee. Responsibility for installation, settings, broker selection, lot size, and trading remains entirely with the user.

 

Отзывы 1
Marvin Oelsner
414
Marvin Oelsner 2026.07.30 11:48 
 

First of all: This is a great piece of an EA! Also, a big thumbs up to Lukas the dev, is always reachable, very responsive and open for any kind of improvement idea! While most of the big and expensive EAs here have blewn accounts after accounts the Devil has stayed out of the market and was waiting for it's 100% opportunities! It's really a solid piece of masterwork here! I know this EA got published for only a couple of days but I was able to try out a trial version for around 10 days and like I said during this test period when the big and expensive EAs have killed a lot of accounts the devil managed it perfectly! What you have to keep in mind is: This EA is a Grid trader! Do your backtests and choose your risk wisely! With this it will survive bigger grids! The Devil gained me over 5% to my account in 4 days! If it continues like this Iam more than happy! Keep up the great work Lukas and thanks again for this rock solid piece of an EA!

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Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
SupplyDemand Trader
Themichl LLC
Эксперты
SD Trader Combined — Product Description SD Trader Combined Find the zone. Trade the reaction. Protect the account. A single-file, broker-safe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that detects high-quality supply & demand zones, scores them objectively, and executes three configurable strategies with strict, rules-based risk control. At a glance Platform MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+) Account Hedging or Netting Symbols Any liquid FX, metals, indices, crypto Timeframes M5 – H4 (optimized for M15 / H1) Fil
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Эксперты
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Эксперты
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Эксперты
RU_ PUMP V3_0 Liquidity — «Заправка» Вашего БалансаЧто такое «Заправка ликвидностью»? Представьте, что валютный рынок — это скоростное шоссе, а ликвидность — это топливо.  Когда крупные игроки (банки и фонды) «вливают» большие объемы, цена совершает резкий рывок — импульс или «памп».  Советник PUMP V3_0 работает как интеллектуальная заправочная станция: он находит моменты, когда рынок максимально насыщен энергией,  и «перекачивает» это движение прямо в ваш торговый баланс.   Результаты «закачки
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Эксперты
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Marvin Oelsner
414
Marvin Oelsner 2026.07.30 11:48 
 

First of all: This is a great piece of an EA! Also, a big thumbs up to Lukas the dev, is always reachable, very responsive and open for any kind of improvement idea! While most of the big and expensive EAs here have blewn accounts after accounts the Devil has stayed out of the market and was waiting for it's 100% opportunities! It's really a solid piece of masterwork here! I know this EA got published for only a couple of days but I was able to try out a trial version for around 10 days and like I said during this test period when the big and expensive EAs have killed a lot of accounts the devil managed it perfectly! What you have to keep in mind is: This EA is a Grid trader! Do your backtests and choose your risk wisely! With this it will survive bigger grids! The Devil gained me over 5% to my account in 4 days! If it continues like this Iam more than happy! Keep up the great work Lukas and thanks again for this rock solid piece of an EA!

Lukas Haufe
365
Ответ разработчика Lukas Haufe 2026.07.30 12:36
Thank you Marvin for your trust in my EA. As you mentioned this is a grid EA and it can be very risky, but using a proper risk management with low lots, activated newsfilter and observing what strategy can be riskier on each broker you can survive everything. Bigger grids can always happen this need to be in mind for everyone. Stay safe and I hope I can help you more in the future.
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