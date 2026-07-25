Devils Contract

5

DEVILS CONTRACT – XAUUSD MULTI-STRATEGY EXPERT ADVISOR

36 Strategies. One Contract. No Emotions.


Devils Contract Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773151

If you can't see the link to my Live Account please contact me I will share it with you or go to myfxbook and search Devils Contract.


WHAT IS DEVILS CONTRACT?

Devils Contract is a fully automated Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for trading XAUUSD – Gold against the US Dollar.

The EA combines up to 36 internal trading strategies. Instead of relying exclusively on a single indicator or one type of market behavior, different modules analyze different market conditions.

These include:

  • Trend-following and trend-continuation setups
  • Momentum and impulse movements
  • EMA, RSI, ADX, and DI confirmations
  • Bollinger Band and volatility structures
  • Breakout and retest setups
  • Liquidity and rejection patterns
  • Mean-reversion and exhaustion signals
  • Session-based and time-dependent market conditions
  • Multi-timeframe confirmations
  • Support and resistance structures

All strategies operate within one shared execution, grid, basket, and risk-management system.

RECOMMENDED CHART

Trading symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended chart timeframe: M1

Devils Contract is attached to an XAUUSD M1 chart. Standard initial entry signals are generally evaluated using closed candles. This helps prevent signals from being triggered solely by an unfinished candle that is still changing.

Although the EA runs on M1, selected strategies also use higher timeframes such as M5 and M15 internally. These may be used to determine trend direction, market structure, volatility, support and resistance zones, or additional momentum confirmations.

This means:

  • Installation on XAUUSD M1
  • Entry calculations primarily based on closed M1 candles
  • Internal confirmations partly based on M5 and M15
  • Grid and basket management reacts on a tick-by-tick basis

XAUUSD SYMBOL DETECTION

The EA is designed exclusively for gold and recognizes common XAUUSD symbol names as well as many broker suffixes.

Examples:

  • XAUUSD
  • XAUUSD+
  • XAUUSD-ECN
  • XAUUSDm
  • XAUUSD.cent
  • GOLD, provided the symbol is correctly offered as Gold against USD

Internal point distances are normalized for different two-digit and three-digit gold price formats. This is intended to make strategy, grid, and trailing distances as comparable as possible across different brokers.

36 STRATEGIES – ONE SHARED SYSTEM

Devils Contract does not rely on just one entry model. Its internal strategies search for different market situations and can therefore become active during different market phases.

For example, a trend module may detect a signal during a strong directional movement, while a reversal module waits for an overextended market. Other strategies analyze volatility compression, candlestick formations, EMA crossovers, momentum continuation, or structural reversal points.

In the retail and trial versions, all enabled strategies run automatically. The user does not need to manually decide which strategy is best suited to the current market phase.

The EA handles:

  • Market analysis
  • Signal detection
  • Spread checks
  • Broker-profile selection
  • Lot-size calculation
  • Trade execution
  • Grid management
  • Basket profit-taking
  • Drawdown monitoring
  • News filtering

RECOMMENDED BROKERS

Devils Contract has been designed or tested for use on XAUUSD with the following brokers:

  • VT Markets
  • Ultima Markets
  • Vantage
  • OX Securities
  • Fusion Markets
  • IC Trading
  • IC Markets
  • TMGM
  • Global Prime
  • Roboforex
  • BlackBull

Actual results may differ significantly between brokers. Important factors include spread, commission, swap, slippage, tick history, server time, symbol configuration, and execution quality.

A broker with low XAUUSD spreads, stable execution, sufficient margin, and an MT5 hedging account is recommended.

REQUIRED ACCOUNT TYPE

Recommended and technically intended: MT5 Hedging Account

The grid and basket system manages multiple individual positions. A hedging account is therefore required for the intended behavior.

A netting account may combine open positions and thereby change the intended position and basket management. The EA checks the margin mode during initialization and is designed for a genuine MT5 hedging account.

CAPITAL RECOMMENDATION

Technical Minimum: 300 USD

The EA can technically be operated with an account balance of approximately 300 USD when using the smallest available lot size.

However, this amount should only be considered an aggressive technical minimum. With a grid system, a 300 USD account provides only limited margin and drawdown reserves. A strong or prolonged movement against the open basket can place significant pressure on the account.

With 300 USD, only the smallest possible trading size of 0.01 lot should be used. Even then, the risk of loss remains elevated.

Recommended Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD

The recommended minimum deposit is 1,000 USD.

The standard Auto Lot configuration operates at approximately:

0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of account balance

Compared with the technical minimum, a 1,000 USD account provides more room for grid positions, temporary drawdown, spread widening, and volatile gold movements.

However, even 1,000 USD does not guarantee account safety or profitability. The selected risk level, broker, market conditions, and leverage remain decisive factors.

More Capital Does Not Automatically Mean More Risk

If the lot size is not increased at the same time, a higher account balance can provide the system with additional margin and drawdown reserves. Users with a more conservative approach may therefore operate a larger account while continuing to use only 0.01 lot.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Devils Contract supports two fundamental lot-sizing modes:

Auto Lot

When Auto Lot is enabled, the position size is calculated based on the account balance. The standard configuration uses approximately 0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of balance.

Fixed Lot

When Auto Lot is disabled, the EA uses the selected fixed lot size. The default value is 0.01 lot.

New users should initially operate the EA with the smallest possible lot size on a demo account or a small test account.

GRID AND BASKET MANAGEMENT

After a valid initial signal, the integrated grid and basket system takes over the ongoing trade management.

If the market moves against the open position, additional positions may be opened in the same direction at predefined intervals. All open positions are then managed together as one basket.

Current internal base configuration:

  • Base grid distance: 250 normalized gold points
  • Progressive increase of the grid distance
  • Distance expansion after several grid entries
  • Progressive distance factor: 1.20
  • No automatic Martingale lot multiplier
  • Shared basket profit-taking
  • Virtual basket trailing

The grid distance increases progressively after several entries. This is intended to prevent positions from being opened continuously at the same narrow distance during a strong market movement.

The lot size is not automatically multiplied within the grid using a Martingale factor.

Important: The EA does not provide guaranteed protection against strong, prolonged trends. A grid system can build multiple positions and may therefore create significant drawdown and substantial margin usage.

VIRTUAL BASKET TRAILING

Devils Contract does not only manage individual positions. It also calculates a combined average entry price for the complete basket.

Once the entire basket reaches a defined profit level, virtual basket trailing may be activated. It follows the market movement and attempts to close the full basket together if the market gives back part of the achieved profit.

Current internal base settings:

  • Basket trailing start: 120 points above the average entry price
  • Basket trailing distance: 80 points
  • Minimum profit for a trailing close: 20 points

Because this is a virtual management system, the EA and MetaTrader terminal must remain active at all times.

DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

The EA includes Magic Number-based drawdown protection. This means only positions belonging to the Devils Contract basket are taken into account.

The default configuration includes:

  • DD Protection enabled
  • Maximum Magic Number drawdown: 30%
  • Closing the affected basket when the limit is reached
  • Subsequent trading pause
  • Default pause: 240 minutes

Drawdown protection is an additional safety function, but it cannot guarantee that positions will be closed at the exact selected percentage. Fast market movements, gaps, slippage, or insufficient liquidity may result in worse execution.

INTEGRATED NEWS FILTER

Devils Contract includes a USD news filter based on the FairEconomy/Forex Factory news feed.

By default, new initial signals are blocked around high-impact USD news events:

  • High-impact news enabled
  • 30 minutes before the event
  • 30 minutes after the event
  • USD as the default currency

The management of already open positions and baskets continues. The news filter is not intended to prevent existing trades from being managed or closed.

SPREAD AND EXECUTION PROTECTION

New initial signals are executed only when the current spread is within the permitted limit.

The default limit is 30 normalized points. If spreads are unusually high, no new trading cycle is started.

The order-filling mode is selected according to the execution types supported by the symbol. Nevertheless, slippage, requotes, rejected orders, or broker restrictions cannot be completely excluded.

INFORMATION PANEL

The integrated Devils Contract panel displays important information directly on the chart.

This may include:

  • Current EA status
  • Broker profile
  • Lot-sizing mode
  • Open positions
  • Basket information
  • Profit and equity
  • Swap and trading costs
  • News-filter status
  • Drawdown status

The panel is created immediately when the EA is attached to the chart and does not need to wait for the next market tick.

RECOMMENDED INSTALLATION

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Use an MT5 hedging account.
  3. Open XAUUSD in Market Watch.
  4. Create an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  5. Attach Devils Contract to the M1 chart.
  6. Enable algorithmic trading.
  7. Enable DLL imports only if the specific version explicitly requires them.
  8. Add the news URL to the allowed MT5 WebRequest settings.
  9. Select Auto Lot or Fixed Lot according to the account balance.
  10. Operate the EA continuously using a stable VPS.

VPS RECOMMENDATION

Because grid management, the news filter, and virtual basket trailing only function while MetaTrader 5 and the EA are active, the use of a stable Windows VPS is recommended.

A VPS should:

  • Be available 24 hours a day
  • Have a stable internet connection
  • Be located as close as possible to the broker’s server
  • Have controlled Windows restart settings
  • Provide sufficient performance for MT5 and multiple charts

RECOMMENDED BACKTEST SETTINGS

For more realistic results, the following settings should be used:

  • Symbol: The selected broker’s XAUUSD symbol
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Model: Every tick based on real ticks
  • Tick history as complete as possible
  • Variable spreads and realistic commissions
  • Starting capital of at least 1,000 USD
  • The same account currency and leverage intended for the live account
  • A sufficiently long testing period containing different market conditions

Backtests from different brokers are not directly comparable. Different tick data alone may cause different strategies to activate and may produce different grid progressions.

WHO IS DEVILS CONTRACT SUITABLE FOR?

Devils Contract is intended for users who:

  • Want to trade XAUUSD fully automatically
  • Want to combine multiple strategies within one EA
  • Have an MT5 hedging account
  • Can operate a VPS
  • Understand the risks of a grid system
  • Are prepared to test the broker and settings on a demo account first
  • Do not expect guaranteed or risk-free profits

Devils Contract – SUMMARY

  • MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
  • Exclusively for XAUUSD
  • Installation on M1
  • 36 internal strategy modules
  • Closed candles used for standard initial signals
  • Multi-timeframe confirmations
  • Automatic broker profiles
  • Auto Lot and Fixed Lot
  • Integrated grid and basket system
  • No automatic Martingale lot multiplier
  • Progressive grid distances
  • Virtual basket trailing
  • Tick-noise reduction
  • USD news filter
  • Spread filter
  • Magic Number-based drawdown protection
  • Modern Devils Contract panel
  • Support for common XAUUSD suffixes

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING

Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk. Leverage can cause losses to occur quickly and may result in losses exceeding the invested capital if the broker applies negative-balance liability.

Devils Contract uses a grid and basket system. During strong or prolonged movements against the trading direction, multiple positions may be opened. This increases drawdown, margin usage, and overall risk.

Neither the minimum deposit of 300 USD nor the recommended deposit of 1,000 USD guarantees that an account will survive a particular market movement.

Backtests, historical results, and previous live performance are not guarantees of future profits. Broker conditions, spread, slippage, swap, commission, tick data, and market behavior can significantly affect results.

Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account first. Only use capital whose complete loss you can afford financially and emotionally.

Devils Contract does not provide financial advice and does not represent a profit guarantee. Responsibility for installation, settings, broker selection, lot size, and trading remains entirely with the user.

 

评分 1
Marvin Oelsner
414
Marvin Oelsner 2026.07.30 11:48 
 

First of all: This is a great piece of an EA! Also, a big thumbs up to Lukas the dev, is always reachable, very responsive and open for any kind of improvement idea! While most of the big and expensive EAs here have blewn accounts after accounts the Devil has stayed out of the market and was waiting for it's 100% opportunities! It's really a solid piece of masterwork here! I know this EA got published for only a couple of days but I was able to try out a trial version for around 10 days and like I said during this test period when the big and expensive EAs have killed a lot of accounts the devil managed it perfectly! What you have to keep in mind is: This EA is a Grid trader! Do your backtests and choose your risk wisely! With this it will survive bigger grids! The Devil gained me over 5% to my account in 4 days! If it continues like this Iam more than happy! Keep up the great work Lukas and thanks again for this rock solid piece of an EA!

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Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
专家
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
专家
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
专家
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
SuperTrend AI Clustering 自动聚类趋势跟随智能交易系统（MetaTrader 5） SuperTrend AI Clustering 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自适应趋势跟随智能交易系统，旨在根据不断变化的市场环境自动调整自身参数。系统并非只使用单一固定的 SuperTrend 倍数，而是同时评估多个倍数因子，衡量其近期表现，通过 K-Means 聚类算法将其分组，并选择当前表现最优的一组因子。这样就形成了一个动态的 SuperTrend 模型，可以在不同波动率阶段和市场结构下自我适应，而无需频繁手动重新配置。 该系统适合希望采用自动化趋势跟随方式，并且重视自适应能力、结构化风险控制以及透明图表信息展示的交易者。它可用于外汇交易品种、贵金属、指数、加密货币、商品及其他在 MetaTrader 5 中可交易的品种。智能交易系统兼容多种周期，从短周期的日内交易到长周期的波段和中长期趋势交易均可应用。 核心交易理念 该智能交易系统的逻辑基础是 SuperTrend 指标，它使用基于 ATR 的波动通道来识别市场的多头和空头阶段。较低的倍数因子会形成更紧的
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Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
专家
CROW_GOLD_NUCLEUS CROW_GOLD_NUCLEUS is an automated MT5 trading system specialized in XAUUSD (Gold), developed under the Proyecto Artemiss architecture and the 13 CROW brand. The system is designed to detect momentum expansions and liquidity zones using dynamic volatility filters, ATR logic, EMA filtering, and advanced risk management. It is not designed to predict the market. Its core philosophy is based on: probability automated execution risk control statistical optimization Main Features: XA
FREE
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
专家
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Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
专家
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Traders Savior
Yohana Parmi
专家
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
SupplyDemand Trader
Themichl LLC
专家
SD Trader Combined — Product Description SD Trader Combined Find the zone. Trade the reaction. Protect the account. A single-file, broker-safe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that detects high-quality supply & demand zones, scores them objectively, and executes three configurable strategies with strict, rules-based risk control. At a glance Platform MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+) Account Hedging or Netting Symbols Any liquid FX, metals, indices, crypto Timeframes M5 – H4 (optimized for M15 / H1) Fil
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
专家
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
专家
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
专家
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
专家
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
专家
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
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5 (2)
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Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
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4.15 (41)
专家
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
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Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
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Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Marvin Oelsner
414
Marvin Oelsner 2026.07.30 11:48 
 

First of all: This is a great piece of an EA! Also, a big thumbs up to Lukas the dev, is always reachable, very responsive and open for any kind of improvement idea! While most of the big and expensive EAs here have blewn accounts after accounts the Devil has stayed out of the market and was waiting for it's 100% opportunities! It's really a solid piece of masterwork here! I know this EA got published for only a couple of days but I was able to try out a trial version for around 10 days and like I said during this test period when the big and expensive EAs have killed a lot of accounts the devil managed it perfectly! What you have to keep in mind is: This EA is a Grid trader! Do your backtests and choose your risk wisely! With this it will survive bigger grids! The Devil gained me over 5% to my account in 4 days! If it continues like this Iam more than happy! Keep up the great work Lukas and thanks again for this rock solid piece of an EA!

Lukas Haufe
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来自开发人员的回复 Lukas Haufe 2026.07.30 12:36
Thank you Marvin for your trust in my EA. As you mentioned this is a grid EA and it can be very risky, but using a proper risk management with low lots, activated newsfilter and observing what strategy can be riskier on each broker you can survive everything. Bigger grids can always happen this need to be in mind for everyone. Stay safe and I hope I can help you more in the future.
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