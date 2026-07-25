Devils Contract
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- 版本: 2.23
- 更新: 29 七月 2026
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DEVILS CONTRACT – XAUUSD MULTI-STRATEGY EXPERT ADVISOR
36 Strategies. One Contract. No Emotions.
Devils Contract Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773151
If you can't see the link to my Live Account please contact me I will share it with you or go to myfxbook and search Devils Contract.
WHAT IS DEVILS CONTRACT?
Devils Contract is a fully automated Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for trading XAUUSD – Gold against the US Dollar.
The EA combines up to 36 internal trading strategies. Instead of relying exclusively on a single indicator or one type of market behavior, different modules analyze different market conditions.
These include:
- Trend-following and trend-continuation setups
- Momentum and impulse movements
- EMA, RSI, ADX, and DI confirmations
- Bollinger Band and volatility structures
- Breakout and retest setups
- Liquidity and rejection patterns
- Mean-reversion and exhaustion signals
- Session-based and time-dependent market conditions
- Multi-timeframe confirmations
- Support and resistance structures
All strategies operate within one shared execution, grid, basket, and risk-management system.
RECOMMENDED CHART
Trading symbol: XAUUSD
Recommended chart timeframe: M1
Devils Contract is attached to an XAUUSD M1 chart. Standard initial entry signals are generally evaluated using closed candles. This helps prevent signals from being triggered solely by an unfinished candle that is still changing.
Although the EA runs on M1, selected strategies also use higher timeframes such as M5 and M15 internally. These may be used to determine trend direction, market structure, volatility, support and resistance zones, or additional momentum confirmations.
This means:
- Installation on XAUUSD M1
- Entry calculations primarily based on closed M1 candles
- Internal confirmations partly based on M5 and M15
- Grid and basket management reacts on a tick-by-tick basis
XAUUSD SYMBOL DETECTION
The EA is designed exclusively for gold and recognizes common XAUUSD symbol names as well as many broker suffixes.
Examples:
- XAUUSD
- XAUUSD+
- XAUUSD-ECN
- XAUUSDm
- XAUUSD.cent
- GOLD, provided the symbol is correctly offered as Gold against USD
Internal point distances are normalized for different two-digit and three-digit gold price formats. This is intended to make strategy, grid, and trailing distances as comparable as possible across different brokers.
36 STRATEGIES – ONE SHARED SYSTEM
Devils Contract does not rely on just one entry model. Its internal strategies search for different market situations and can therefore become active during different market phases.
For example, a trend module may detect a signal during a strong directional movement, while a reversal module waits for an overextended market. Other strategies analyze volatility compression, candlestick formations, EMA crossovers, momentum continuation, or structural reversal points.
In the retail and trial versions, all enabled strategies run automatically. The user does not need to manually decide which strategy is best suited to the current market phase.
The EA handles:
- Market analysis
- Signal detection
- Spread checks
- Broker-profile selection
- Lot-size calculation
- Trade execution
- Grid management
- Basket profit-taking
- Drawdown monitoring
- News filtering
RECOMMENDED BROKERS
Devils Contract has been designed or tested for use on XAUUSD with the following brokers:
- VT Markets
- Ultima Markets
- Vantage
- OX Securities
- Fusion Markets
- IC Trading
- IC Markets
- TMGM
- Global Prime
- Roboforex
- BlackBull
Actual results may differ significantly between brokers. Important factors include spread, commission, swap, slippage, tick history, server time, symbol configuration, and execution quality.
A broker with low XAUUSD spreads, stable execution, sufficient margin, and an MT5 hedging account is recommended.
REQUIRED ACCOUNT TYPE
Recommended and technically intended: MT5 Hedging Account
The grid and basket system manages multiple individual positions. A hedging account is therefore required for the intended behavior.
A netting account may combine open positions and thereby change the intended position and basket management. The EA checks the margin mode during initialization and is designed for a genuine MT5 hedging account.
CAPITAL RECOMMENDATION
Technical Minimum: 300 USD
The EA can technically be operated with an account balance of approximately 300 USD when using the smallest available lot size.
However, this amount should only be considered an aggressive technical minimum. With a grid system, a 300 USD account provides only limited margin and drawdown reserves. A strong or prolonged movement against the open basket can place significant pressure on the account.
With 300 USD, only the smallest possible trading size of 0.01 lot should be used. Even then, the risk of loss remains elevated.
Recommended Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
The recommended minimum deposit is 1,000 USD.
The standard Auto Lot configuration operates at approximately:
0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of account balance
Compared with the technical minimum, a 1,000 USD account provides more room for grid positions, temporary drawdown, spread widening, and volatile gold movements.
However, even 1,000 USD does not guarantee account safety or profitability. The selected risk level, broker, market conditions, and leverage remain decisive factors.
More Capital Does Not Automatically Mean More Risk
If the lot size is not increased at the same time, a higher account balance can provide the system with additional margin and drawdown reserves. Users with a more conservative approach may therefore operate a larger account while continuing to use only 0.01 lot.
MONEY MANAGEMENT
Devils Contract supports two fundamental lot-sizing modes:
Auto Lot
When Auto Lot is enabled, the position size is calculated based on the account balance. The standard configuration uses approximately 0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of balance.
Fixed Lot
When Auto Lot is disabled, the EA uses the selected fixed lot size. The default value is 0.01 lot.
New users should initially operate the EA with the smallest possible lot size on a demo account or a small test account.
GRID AND BASKET MANAGEMENT
After a valid initial signal, the integrated grid and basket system takes over the ongoing trade management.
If the market moves against the open position, additional positions may be opened in the same direction at predefined intervals. All open positions are then managed together as one basket.
Current internal base configuration:
- Base grid distance: 250 normalized gold points
- Progressive increase of the grid distance
- Distance expansion after several grid entries
- Progressive distance factor: 1.20
- No automatic Martingale lot multiplier
- Shared basket profit-taking
- Virtual basket trailing
The grid distance increases progressively after several entries. This is intended to prevent positions from being opened continuously at the same narrow distance during a strong market movement.
The lot size is not automatically multiplied within the grid using a Martingale factor.
Important: The EA does not provide guaranteed protection against strong, prolonged trends. A grid system can build multiple positions and may therefore create significant drawdown and substantial margin usage.
VIRTUAL BASKET TRAILING
Devils Contract does not only manage individual positions. It also calculates a combined average entry price for the complete basket.
Once the entire basket reaches a defined profit level, virtual basket trailing may be activated. It follows the market movement and attempts to close the full basket together if the market gives back part of the achieved profit.
Current internal base settings:
- Basket trailing start: 120 points above the average entry price
- Basket trailing distance: 80 points
- Minimum profit for a trailing close: 20 points
Because this is a virtual management system, the EA and MetaTrader terminal must remain active at all times.
DRAWDOWN PROTECTION
The EA includes Magic Number-based drawdown protection. This means only positions belonging to the Devils Contract basket are taken into account.
The default configuration includes:
- DD Protection enabled
- Maximum Magic Number drawdown: 30%
- Closing the affected basket when the limit is reached
- Subsequent trading pause
- Default pause: 240 minutes
Drawdown protection is an additional safety function, but it cannot guarantee that positions will be closed at the exact selected percentage. Fast market movements, gaps, slippage, or insufficient liquidity may result in worse execution.
INTEGRATED NEWS FILTER
Devils Contract includes a USD news filter based on the FairEconomy/Forex Factory news feed.
By default, new initial signals are blocked around high-impact USD news events:
- High-impact news enabled
- 30 minutes before the event
- 30 minutes after the event
- USD as the default currency
The management of already open positions and baskets continues. The news filter is not intended to prevent existing trades from being managed or closed.
SPREAD AND EXECUTION PROTECTION
New initial signals are executed only when the current spread is within the permitted limit.
The default limit is 30 normalized points. If spreads are unusually high, no new trading cycle is started.
The order-filling mode is selected according to the execution types supported by the symbol. Nevertheless, slippage, requotes, rejected orders, or broker restrictions cannot be completely excluded.
INFORMATION PANEL
The integrated Devils Contract panel displays important information directly on the chart.
This may include:
- Current EA status
- Broker profile
- Lot-sizing mode
- Open positions
- Basket information
- Profit and equity
- Swap and trading costs
- News-filter status
- Drawdown status
The panel is created immediately when the EA is attached to the chart and does not need to wait for the next market tick.
RECOMMENDED INSTALLATION
- Open MetaTrader 5.
- Use an MT5 hedging account.
- Open XAUUSD in Market Watch.
- Create an XAUUSD M1 chart.
- Attach Devils Contract to the M1 chart.
- Enable algorithmic trading.
- Enable DLL imports only if the specific version explicitly requires them.
- Add the news URL to the allowed MT5 WebRequest settings.
- Select Auto Lot or Fixed Lot according to the account balance.
- Operate the EA continuously using a stable VPS.
VPS RECOMMENDATION
Because grid management, the news filter, and virtual basket trailing only function while MetaTrader 5 and the EA are active, the use of a stable Windows VPS is recommended.
A VPS should:
- Be available 24 hours a day
- Have a stable internet connection
- Be located as close as possible to the broker’s server
- Have controlled Windows restart settings
- Provide sufficient performance for MT5 and multiple charts
RECOMMENDED BACKTEST SETTINGS
For more realistic results, the following settings should be used:
- Symbol: The selected broker’s XAUUSD symbol
- Timeframe: M1
- Model: Every tick based on real ticks
- Tick history as complete as possible
- Variable spreads and realistic commissions
- Starting capital of at least 1,000 USD
- The same account currency and leverage intended for the live account
- A sufficiently long testing period containing different market conditions
Backtests from different brokers are not directly comparable. Different tick data alone may cause different strategies to activate and may produce different grid progressions.
WHO IS DEVILS CONTRACT SUITABLE FOR?
Devils Contract is intended for users who:
- Want to trade XAUUSD fully automatically
- Want to combine multiple strategies within one EA
- Have an MT5 hedging account
- Can operate a VPS
- Understand the risks of a grid system
- Are prepared to test the broker and settings on a demo account first
- Do not expect guaranteed or risk-free profits
Devils Contract – SUMMARY
- MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
- Exclusively for XAUUSD
- Installation on M1
- 36 internal strategy modules
- Closed candles used for standard initial signals
- Multi-timeframe confirmations
- Automatic broker profiles
- Auto Lot and Fixed Lot
- Integrated grid and basket system
- No automatic Martingale lot multiplier
- Progressive grid distances
- Virtual basket trailing
- Tick-noise reduction
- USD news filter
- Spread filter
- Magic Number-based drawdown protection
- Modern Devils Contract panel
- Support for common XAUUSD suffixes
IMPORTANT RISK WARNING
Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk. Leverage can cause losses to occur quickly and may result in losses exceeding the invested capital if the broker applies negative-balance liability.
Devils Contract uses a grid and basket system. During strong or prolonged movements against the trading direction, multiple positions may be opened. This increases drawdown, margin usage, and overall risk.
Neither the minimum deposit of 300 USD nor the recommended deposit of 1,000 USD guarantees that an account will survive a particular market movement.
Backtests, historical results, and previous live performance are not guarantees of future profits. Broker conditions, spread, slippage, swap, commission, tick data, and market behavior can significantly affect results.
Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account first. Only use capital whose complete loss you can afford financially and emotionally.
Devils Contract does not provide financial advice and does not represent a profit guarantee. Responsibility for installation, settings, broker selection, lot size, and trading remains entirely with the user.
First of all: This is a great piece of an EA! Also, a big thumbs up to Lukas the dev, is always reachable, very responsive and open for any kind of improvement idea! While most of the big and expensive EAs here have blewn accounts after accounts the Devil has stayed out of the market and was waiting for it's 100% opportunities! It's really a solid piece of masterwork here! I know this EA got published for only a couple of days but I was able to try out a trial version for around 10 days and like I said during this test period when the big and expensive EAs have killed a lot of accounts the devil managed it perfectly! What you have to keep in mind is: This EA is a Grid trader! Do your backtests and choose your risk wisely! With this it will survive bigger grids! The Devil gained me over 5% to my account in 4 days! If it continues like this Iam more than happy! Keep up the great work Lukas and thanks again for this rock solid piece of an EA!