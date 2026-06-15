Menemani Smart Traders MT4

MENEMANI Smart TRaders | Semi-Automated Supply/Demand, FVG & Order Block Trading Assistant. Available for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 (two separate Market products — install the build that matches your terminal).

 

MENEMANI Smart TRaders is a professional trading assistant (utility EA) that scans, scores, and visualizes institutional price zones — then lets you execute a complete pending-order plan from a single dashboard. You stay in control: the EA never opens a trade on its own. You pick the zone; it handles distribution, protection, and monitoring.

 

Three zone engines, one workflow

·      UFO Zones (Supply–Demand, Seiden methodology) — RBR / DBR / RBD / DBD base zones with a 10-point quality score.

·      FVG Zones (Fair Value Gap, ICT concept) — 3-candle imbalance gaps with a 6-component score.

·      OB Zones (Order Block) — the last opposite candle before a BOS-confirming displacement, fully scored like FVG.

Every zone carries a hover tooltip: timeframe, zone type, score/grade, volume, touches, and mitigation status. A High/Medium/Low probability filter keeps only the setups worth your attention.

 

Multi-timeframe by design

·      Scan UFO, FVG, OB, and Swing/Pivot structure on the chart TF plus three configurable higher timeframes (HTF-1/2/3).

·      PO3 HTF candles (including a synthetic 7-hour session candle aggregated from H1) and Swing Liquidity mapping for top-down context.

·      Toggle every layer per timeframe from the TOOLS tab — no re-attaching, no reloading.

 

The 5-tab dashboard

·      ZONE — trading style (Scalping or Intraday/Swing), draggable ceiling/floor, live Cut Loss / Stop Loss / Take Profit and RR preview.

·      ORDERS — up to 6 pending-order slots per side, lot-based or fixed-USD-risk sizing, Total Risk Exposure and Profit/Risk monitors.

·      TRADE — one-click Place / Cancel / Close, Cut Profit / Cut Loss buttons, per-slot cancel ("x"), live status per slot (Pending / Open / TP / SL).

·      STATS — net P/L, profit factor, win rate, averages, Sharpe ratio, filterable by style and scope, with 20-column CSV export for journaling.

·      TOOLS — per-TF toggles for UFO · FVG · OB · Swing · PO3, plus Volume Profile, Dot Pivot, Trading Range lines, and proximal/distal labels.

 

Three-layer protection

1.                 Cut Loss — early EA-managed exit (percentage of zone width for Scalping).

2.                 Silent Stop Loss — managed internally by the EA, never sent to the broker's server.

3.                 Broker Stop Loss — conventional server-side SL as a disconnect safety net.

Intraday/Swing protection can be pip-based or % of Daily ATR based.

 

Built for multi-chart operation

Run 5–10 charts simultaneously — different pairs or the same pair on different timeframes. Each instance is fully independent (magic-number isolation), draws only its own objects, cleans up completely on removal, and is engineered to stay light: batched order scanning, throttled panel redraws, and zero freezing or flickering.

 

What this EA is (and is not)

This is a semi-automated trading assistant. It does not make trading decisions, does not martingale, does not grid blindly, and does not promise profits. Zone selection, direction, sizing, and risk are always yours. Test on a demo account first and apply disciplined risk management.

 

Quick start

1.                 Attach to a chart, enable Algo/Auto Trading, keep Show dashboard = true.

2.                 Pick your style on ZONE (Scalping or Intraday/Swing).

3.                 Enable the zone layers you want on TOOLS; use the probability filter.

4.                 Click the toggle (¤) on your chosen buy/sell zone.

5.                 Verify ceiling/floor, CL/SL/TP, and RR; drag lines to fine-tune.

6.                 Enable slots and sizing on ORDERS, execute from TRADE, review on STATS.

 

Platform notes

·                   MT5 build: all 21 native timeframes supported for zone scanning.

·                   MT4 build: identical feature set (including the H7 session candle) on the 9 native MT4 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1). Closed-trade TP/SL status and original pending-order metadata in the CSV export are reconstructed on a best-effort basis due to MT4 history limitations.

·                   Recommended: Windows 10/11 or a low-latency Windows VPS for 24-hour operation.

 

SUPPORT

For setup help and questions, please use the Comments tab on this product page or send a private message through mql5.com.

 

DISCLAIMER

MENEMANI Smart TRaders is a trading-assistant tool only. Trading carries financial and other risks. All trading decisions and outcomes are the trader's sole discretion and responsibility. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

 


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Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Утилиты
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Утилиты
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Эта утилита автоматически чертит трендовый канал на графике цены. Для интервала времени от указанной даты и до текущего бара начерченный канал является почти оптимальным. Помещая начало канала у более отдаленного исторического экстремума цены, вы получаете визуализацию более долгосрочного тренда. Наклон канала не является непрерывной величиной, а принимает одно из дискретных значений (в формате AxB, где A - это количество пунктов цены (поинтов), а B - количество таймфреймов). Эта программа работ
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Утилиты
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Утилиты
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Утилиты
Эксперт для бинарных опционов на mt4, со встроенными двумя индикаторами и множеством настроек. Эксперт имеет одну ступень мартингейла, но рекомендуеться им пользоваться на инструментах с доходностью от 85 процентов. им можно одновременно пользоваться на множестве валютных инструментах. Все настройки уже произведены но можно также самим их настроить на свой страх и риск. Валюта для торгов российский рубль. Удачной торговли всем.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Утилиты
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Утилиты
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
AntiMartingale Execution
EMILIANO LOVATO
Утилиты
AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Утилиты
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Утилиты
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Утилиты
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Утилиты
Представляю полезного робота, которым пользуюсь сам уже несколько лет. Может использоваться как в полуавтоматическом, так и в полностью автоматическом режиме. >>> Chat <<< Программа содержит гибкие настройки торговли на новостях экономического календаря. В тестере стратегий проверить нельзя. Только реальная работа. В настройках терминала необходимо добавить новостной сайт в список разрешенных URL. Кликните Сервис > Настройки > Советники. Поставьте галочку в "Разрешить WebRequest для следующих U
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Утилиты
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Утилиты
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
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HTF PO3 Candles MT5
Mohammad Israwan
Индикаторы
HTF PO3 Candles HTF PO3 Candles projects Higher-Timeframe candles directly onto your current chart, so you can read the Power-of-Three (PO3) structure of two superior timeframes without switching charts. By default it overlays H1 and H4 candles (up to 4 each) beside the live price, complete with High/Low and Equilibrium (EQ) projection lines — a clean visual map of where higher-timeframe accumulation, manipulation, and distribution are forming. Key features Two selectable higher timeframes (defa
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HTF PO3 Candles MT4
Mohammad Israwan
Индикаторы
HTF PO3 Candles HTF PO3 Candles projects Higher-Timeframe candles directly onto your current chart, so you can read the Power-of-Three (PO3) structure of two superior timeframes without switching charts. By default it overlays H1 and H4 candles (up to 4 each) beside the live price, complete with High/Low and Equilibrium (EQ) projection lines — a clean visual map of where higher-timeframe accumulation, manipulation, and distribution are forming. Key features Two selectable higher timeframes (defa
FREE
Menemani Smart Traders
Mohammad Israwan
Утилиты
MENEMANI Smart TRaders | Semi-Automated Supply/Demand, FVG & Order Block Trading Assistant. Available for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 (two separate Market products — install the build that matches your terminal).   MENEMANI Smart TRaders is a professional trading assistant (utility EA) that scans, scores, and visualizes institutional price zones — then lets you execute a complete pending-order plan from a single dashboard. You stay in control: the EA never opens a trade on its own. You pick t
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