Как найти среднюю цену?
Вопрос непонятен.
Что значит "цена Б.У." для нескольких позиций ? Цена БУ бывает для одной позиции - это, фактически, цена ее открытия. А если позиций несколько - о какой ОДНОЙ "цене БУ" может идти речь ?
Вопрос непонятен.
Что значит "цена Б.У." для нескольких позиций ? Цена БУ бывает для одной позиции - это, фактически, цена ее открытия. А если позиций несколько - о какой ОДНОЙ "цене БУ" может идти речь ?
Имеется в виду, если на hedge счете открыть BUY 0.30 lot по цене 1.18470 и BUY 0.15 lot по цене 1.18740 - где будет неттинговая цена этих двух позиций?
Совершенно верно )
(Ценв1 * Объем1 + ... + ЦенаN * ОбъемN) / (Объем1 +...+ ОбъемN)
(Ценв1 * Объем1 + ... + ЦенаN * ОбъемN) / (Объем1 +...+ ОбъемN)
Непонятно, а если позиций будет десяток. Как это в цикле посчитать?
Непонятно, а если позиций будет десяток. Как это в цикле посчитать?
Прямо так и посчитать - Цикл (1...N)
Попробуйте сообразить, у Вас все получится.
Примерно так:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculation Net Price.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2017, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2017, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.000" //--- #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> CPositionInfo m_position; // trade position object //--- input parameters input ENUM_POSITION_TYPE InpPostions=POSITION_TYPE_SELL; // Position type //--- string m_hline_name="net price"; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- m_hline_name=(InpPostions==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)?"Sell "+m_hline_name:"Buy "+m_hline_name; m_hline_name=Symbol()+" "+m_hline_name; HLineCreate(0,m_hline_name); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- HLineDelete(0,m_hline_name); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- CalculationNetPrice(InpPostions); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculation Net Price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculationNetPrice(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type) { double total_price_multiply_volume = 0.0; double total_volume = 0.0; double net_price = 0.0; bool first_find = true; double last_price = 0.0; int total=PositionsTotal(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { if(!m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties break; if(m_position.Symbol()==Symbol() /*&& m_position.Magic()==m_magic*/) { if(m_position.PositionType()==pos_type) { total_price_multiply_volume+=m_position.PriceOpen()*m_position.Volume(); total_volume+=m_position.Volume(); } } } if(total_price_multiply_volume!=0 && total_volume!=0) { net_price=total_price_multiply_volume/total_volume; HLineMove(0,m_hline_name,net_price); } return(net_price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the horizontal line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool HLineCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="HLine", // line name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index double price=0, // line price const color clr=clrRed, // line color const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style const int width=1, // line width const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=true, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- if the price is not set, set it at the current Bid price level if(!price) price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create a horizontal line if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_HLINE,sub_window,0,price)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set line color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set line display style ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set line width ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Move horizontal line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool HLineMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="HLine", // line name double price=0) // line price { //--- if the line price is not set, move it to the current Bid price level if(!price) price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- move a horizontal line if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,0,price)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to move the horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete a horizontal line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool HLineDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="HLine") // line name { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- delete a horizontal line if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to delete a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Непонятно, а если позиций будет десяток. Как это в цикле посчитать?
Я считаю так, тогда учитываются все свопы и комиссии.
// _Get.Pos.Buy._Profit = общий профит Buy
// _Get.Pos.Sell._Profit = общий профит Sell
// _Get.Pos.Buy._Lots= общий Lot Buy
// _Get.Pos.Sell._Lots= общий Lot Sell
double TickValue=SymbolInfoDouble(mSymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); if(TickValue==0) return; double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(mSymbol,SYMBOL_ASK); double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(mSymbol,SYMBOL_BID); double poi=SymbolInfoDouble(mSymbol,SYMBOL_ASK); int dig=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(mSymbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); BuyAwerage=0; SellAwerage=0; AllAwerage=0; if(_Get.Pos.Buy._Lots>0) BuyAwerage= bid-(_Get.Pos.Buy._Profit/(TickValue*_Get.Pos.Buy._Lots))*poi; if(_Get.Pos.Sell._Lots>0) SellAwerage= ask+(_Get.Pos.Sell._Profit/(TickValue*_Get.Pos.Sell._Lots))*poi; if(_Get.Pos.Buy._Lots-_Get.Pos.Sell._Lots!=0) AllAwerage= ((_Get.Pos.Buy._Lots>_Get.Pos.Sell._Lots)?bid:ask)-((_Get.Pos.Buy._Profit+_Get.Pos.Sell._Profit)/(TickValue*(_Get.Pos.Buy._Lots-_Get.Pos.Sell._Lots))*poi);
Я считаю так, тогда учитываются все свопы и комиссии.
А что это за точки в именах переменных? (_Get.Pos.Buy._Lots) - это запрещённые имена. Так нельзя именовать переменные.
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Помогите найти среднюю цену mql5. Пожалуйста, есть 4 позиции разными лотами, по разной цене, в одном направлении, хочу узнать где их цена Б.У.