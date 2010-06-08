Прогон - Загрузка - Прогон - Загрузка...??? - страница 2
1. Рядом с папкой logs должна быть папка bases, куда складывается история
2. Повнимательнее поизучав Ваши логи, понял, что на диск не записывается история, которую запросил терминал у сервера (history downloading started). Такой записи быть не должно, если история уже закачивалась. Где у Вас хранится история клиентского терминала? В папке клиентского терминала должна быть папка bases, где в соответствующих подпапках хранится закачанная с сервера история.
Есть ли у Вас на диске место? Хватает ли прав на запись в папку истории?
D:>Program>Metatrader5>Bases>MetaQuotes-Demo>history>
пошли все символы
всего на 2.37 ГБ. Места полно 65 ГБ.
Увы, продолжим завтра!
Насколько я понял по вашим замечаниям, загрузка истории не должна выполняться после каждого оптим-го прогона. У меня вроде всё нормально: места на диске много, папки с историей и логами есть и заполнены и доступ к ним полный. В этом примере есть 5 загрузок из 9 возможных (есть прогресс). Нет резульатов фарвард-теста, хотя он должен быть (см. последний рис.). У меня вообще (если вы помните с фарв. проблемы). Может системе не нравятся мультивалютные советники (я с самого начала работаю с мултивалютникаим).
Кстати, нигде не видно загрузки EURUSD, а он у меня есть. Может у вас повторно не грузятся только текущие символы (на котором сидит советник).
Про форвардное тестирование. В Вашем случае оно не проходит потому, что при форвардном тестировании прогоняется 10 процентов лучших результатов полного перебора, которых у Вас всего 9.
Подумаем, что можно сделать. Возможно, установим ненулевую нижнюю границу.
Хорошо, пускаю 12.
152
Про форвардное тестирование. В Вашем случае оно не проходит потому, что при форвардном тестировании прогоняется 10 процентов лучших результатов полного перебора, которых у Вас всего 9.
Подумаем, что можно сделать. Возможно, установим ненулевую нижнюю границу.
Да так и есть--форвард работает от 10%. А я редко использую много прогонов, отчасти из-за долгой оптимизации. Пример-то я привёл шуточный - оптимизация на 1 месяце, надо на 1 годе. Снизьте барьер пож.