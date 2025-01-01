BlasL2SyMV

Computes a matrix-vector product for a symmetric n-by-n matrix.

y = alpha*A*x + beta*y

BLAS function SYMV.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL2SyMV(

double alpha,

vector& X,

double beta,

vector& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL2SyMV(

float alpha,

vectorf& X,

float beta,

vectorf& Y

);

Parameters

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in] Vector x of size n.

beta

[in] Scalar multiplier beta.

Y

[in, out] Result vector y of size n. If beta is not zero, then vector Y should contain actual data before entry.If vector size differs from n, then vector Y will be resized and zeroed.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.