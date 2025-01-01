BlasL2SyMV
Computes a matrix-vector product for a symmetric n-by-n matrix.
y = alpha*A*x + beta*y
BLAS function SYMV.
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::BlasL2SyMV(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrixf::BlasL2SyMV(
Parameters
alpha
[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.
X
[in] Vector x of size n.
beta
[in] Scalar multiplier beta.
Y
[in, out] Result vector y of size n. If beta is not zero, then vector Y should contain actual data before entry.If vector size differs from n, then vector Y will be resized and zeroed.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be a symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.