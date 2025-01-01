ДокументацияРазделы
Performs a rank-2 conjugated update of a Hermitian n-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha * x * conjg(y) + conjg(alpha) * y * conjg(x) + A

BLAS function HER2.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::BlasL2HeR2(
   complex         alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vectorc&        X,             // vector X
   vectorc&        Y,             // vector Y
   matrixc&        AU             // updated matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::BlasL2HeR2(
   complexf        alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vectorcf&       X,             // vector X
   vectorcf&       Y,             // vector Y
   matrixcf&       AU             // updated matrix A
   );

Parameters

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in]  Vector x of size n.

Y

[in]  Vector y of size n.

AU

[out]  Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.