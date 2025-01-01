BlasL2HeR2
Performs a rank-2 conjugated update of a Hermitian n-by-n matrix.
AU = alpha * x * conjg(y) + conjg(alpha) * y * conjg(x) + A
BLAS function HER2.
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::BlasL2HeR2(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::BlasL2HeR2(
Parameters
alpha
[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.
X
[in] Vector x of size n.
Y
[in] Vector y of size n.
AU
[out] Updated matrix A.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.