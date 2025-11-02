SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv tmgm202
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv tmgm202

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 85%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live3
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
98
Negociações com lucro:
26 (26.53%)
Negociações com perda:
72 (73.47%)
Melhor negociação:
15.48 USD
Pior negociação:
-5.74 USD
Lucro bruto:
333.20 USD (34 735 pips)
Perda bruta:
-160.12 USD (17 299 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (43.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
43.47 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.25
Atividade de negociação:
46.78%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.56%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.50
Negociações longas:
57 (58.16%)
Negociações curtas:
41 (41.84%)
Fator de lucro:
2.08
Valor esperado:
1.77 USD
Lucro médio:
12.82 USD
Perda média:
-2.22 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-26.61 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-26.61 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
26.74%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
11.38 USD
Máximo:
26.61 USD (12.22%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
12.22% (26.61 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.29% (3.54 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
USDJPY 27
GBPUSD 16
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 185
USDJPY -10
GBPUSD -2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY -1.4K
GBPUSD -19
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +15.48 USD
Pior negociação: -6 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +43.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -26.61 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.50 × 2
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 23:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 02:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 02:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
