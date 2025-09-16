SinaisSeções
Confiabilidade
16 semanas
1 / 479 USD
crescimento desde 2025 334%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
134
Negociações com lucro:
91 (67.91%)
Negociações com perda:
43 (32.09%)
Melhor negociação:
21.98 USD
Pior negociação:
-15.50 USD
Lucro bruto:
983.53 USD (983 500 pips)
Perda bruta:
-525.83 USD (525 837 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (141.50 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
141.50 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
13.09%
Depósito máximo carregado:
26.54%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.91
Negociações longas:
108 (80.60%)
Negociações curtas:
26 (19.40%)
Fator de lucro:
1.87
Valor esperado:
3.42 USD
Lucro médio:
10.81 USD
Perda média:
-12.23 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-66.24 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-66.24 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
3.80%
Previsão anual:
46.07%
Algotrading:
64%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
42.23 USD
Máximo:
66.24 USD (18.21%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
22.03% (55.07 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.69% (25.17 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 134
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDm 458
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDm 458K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

GCEA – XAU | Conservative Trend-Following Gold System

GCEA – XAU is a conservative gold trading system built for long-term capital growth, not short-term speculation.

This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any averaging strategies.
There is no position stacking, no recovery trading, and no risky overexposure.

Every trade is executed with:

  • Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Strict risk management rules

  • Clean entries aligned with the dominant market trend

🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

🔔 My best social signal with the highest performance and lowest cost:


GCEA – XAU follows the trend only and never trades against trend direction.
The strategy focuses on high-probability pullback entries instead of chasing price or forcing trades.

This is not a fast-profit or aggressive system.
Growth is intentionally controlled to maintain very low drawdown and protect account equity over time.

This signal is NOT designed for gamblers or short-term speculators.
It is created exclusively for patient, disciplined investors who prioritize capital preservation over quick returns.

FAQ – How This System Trades

Q: Does this system use martingale, grid, or recovery trading?
A: No. GCEA – XAU does not use martingale, grid, or any form of averaging or recovery strategies. Each trade is independent and strictly risk-controlled.

Q: Does the system trade against the trend?
A: No. All trades follow the dominant market trend. The system avoids counter-trend setups to reduce unnecessary drawdown.

Q: How are entries selected?
A: Entries are based on pullback conditions within an established trend. The system avoids chasing price and waits for controlled market retracements.

Q: Are Stop Loss and Take Profit always used?
A: Yes. Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to ensure clear risk definition and capital protection.

Q: Is this a high-frequency or scalping system?
A: No. GCEA – XAU focuses on quality setups rather than trade quantity. Trades are selective and executed only when conditions are met.

Q: Who is this system suitable for?
A: This system is suitable for long-term, disciplined investors who prefer stability, low drawdown, and controlled growth over fast or aggressive returns.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including gold (XAUUSD), involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this signal does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change at any time, and drawdown or losses can occur.

This signal is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of profit.

Subscribers are fully responsible for:

  • Their own risk management

  • Position sizing and leverage settings

  • Broker execution conditions

It is strongly recommended to start with a demo account or small capital, apply conservative risk parameters, and ensure your account can tolerate temporary drawdowns.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks involved.

Sem comentários
2025.11.26 13:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 04:43
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 14:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 16:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.22 16:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 15:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GCEA XAU 1
50 USD por mês
334%
1
479
USD
500
USD
16
64%
134
67%
13%
1.87
3.42
USD
22%
1:200
Copiar

