GCEA XAU 1

Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
0 리뷰
안정성
17
1 / 531 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 383%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
148
이익 거래:
100 (67.56%)
손실 거래:
48 (32.43%)
최고의 거래:
23.81 USD
최악의 거래:
-15.93 USD
총 수익:
1 082.81 USD (1 082 774 pips)
총 손실:
-568.50 USD (568 510 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (141.50 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
141.50 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.28
거래 활동:
13.09%
최대 입금량:
26.54%
최근 거래:
7 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
7.76
롱(주식매수):
118 (79.73%)
숏(주식차입매도):
30 (20.27%)
수익 요인:
1.90
기대수익:
3.48 USD
평균 이익:
10.83 USD
평균 손실:
-11.84 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-66.24 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-66.24 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
15.88%
연간 예측:
192.67%
Algo 트레이딩:
63%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
42.23 USD
최대한의:
66.24 USD (18.21%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.03% (55.07 USD)
자본금별:
10.69% (25.17 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDm 514
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDm 514K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +23.81 USD
최악의 거래: -16 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +141.50 USD
연속 최대 손실: -66.24 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

GCEA – XAU | Conservative Trend-Following Gold System

GCEA – XAU is a conservative gold trading system built for long-term capital growth, not short-term speculation.

This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any averaging strategies.
There is no position stacking, no recovery trading, and no risky overexposure.

Every trade is executed with:

  • Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Strict risk management rules

  • Clean entries aligned with the dominant market trend

🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

🔔 My best social signal with the highest performance and lowest cost:


GCEA – XAU follows the trend only and never trades against trend direction.
The strategy focuses on high-probability pullback entries instead of chasing price or forcing trades.

This is not a fast-profit or aggressive system.
Growth is intentionally controlled to maintain very low drawdown and protect account equity over time.

This signal is NOT designed for gamblers or short-term speculators.
It is created exclusively for patient, disciplined investors who prioritize capital preservation over quick returns.

FAQ – How This System Trades

Q: Does this system use martingale, grid, or recovery trading?
A: No. GCEA – XAU does not use martingale, grid, or any form of averaging or recovery strategies. Each trade is independent and strictly risk-controlled.

Q: Does the system trade against the trend?
A: No. All trades follow the dominant market trend. The system avoids counter-trend setups to reduce unnecessary drawdown.

Q: How are entries selected?
A: Entries are based on pullback conditions within an established trend. The system avoids chasing price and waits for controlled market retracements.

Q: Are Stop Loss and Take Profit always used?
A: Yes. Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit to ensure clear risk definition and capital protection.

Q: Is this a high-frequency or scalping system?
A: No. GCEA – XAU focuses on quality setups rather than trade quantity. Trades are selective and executed only when conditions are met.

Q: Who is this system suitable for?
A: This system is suitable for long-term, disciplined investors who prefer stability, low drawdown, and controlled growth over fast or aggressive returns.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including gold (XAUUSD), involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance of this signal does not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change at any time, and drawdown or losses can occur.

This signal is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a guarantee of profit.

Subscribers are fully responsible for:

  • Their own risk management

  • Position sizing and leverage settings

  • Broker execution conditions

It is strongly recommended to start with a demo account or small capital, apply conservative risk parameters, and ensure your account can tolerate temporary drawdowns.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks involved.

리뷰 없음
2025.11.26 13:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 04:43
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.26 14:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 16:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.22 16:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 15:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 15:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
