SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina

Requiem MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
57 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 57%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 955
Negociações com lucro:
1 375 (70.33%)
Negociações com perda:
580 (29.67%)
Melhor negociação:
76.78 USD
Pior negociação:
-84.26 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 959.65 USD (33 609 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 086.08 USD (17 023 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
51 (110.24 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
124.52 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
86.05%
Depósito máximo carregado:
16.39%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
40
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.79
Negociações longas:
900 (46.04%)
Negociações curtas:
1 055 (53.96%)
Fator de lucro:
2.38
Valor esperado:
1.47 USD
Lucro médio:
3.61 USD
Perda média:
-3.60 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
16 (-600.43 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-600.43 USD (16)
Crescimento mensal:
3.13%
Previsão anual:
37.95%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
600.43 USD (8.33%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.33% (600.43 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
70.38% (4 637.97 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 984
NZDCAD 971
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 1.8K
NZDCAD 1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +76.78 USD
Pior negociação: -84 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 16
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +110.24 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -600.43 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FreshForex-MT5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

StriforLLC-Live
0.20 × 30
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


Sem comentários
2025.12.12 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 21:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 23:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 15:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 04:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 14:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 05:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 10:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 28 days
2025.04.18 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 12:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Requiem MT5
30 USD por mês
57%
0
0
USD
7.9K
USD
57
99%
1 955
70%
86%
2.37
1.47
USD
70%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.