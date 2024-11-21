시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina

Requiem MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
0 리뷰
안정성
60
0 / 0 USD
월별 1000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 58%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 984
이익 거래:
1 394 (70.26%)
손실 거래:
590 (29.74%)
최고의 거래:
76.78 USD
최악의 거래:
-84.26 USD
총 수익:
4 991.78 USD (33 884 pips)
총 손실:
-2 106.08 USD (17 168 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
51 (110.24 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
124.52 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.23
거래 활동:
74.27%
최대 입금량:
16.39%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
4 일
회복 요인:
4.81
롱(주식매수):
900 (45.36%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 084 (54.64%)
수익 요인:
2.37
기대수익:
1.45 USD
평균 이익:
3.58 USD
평균 손실:
-3.57 USD
연속 최대 손실:
16 (-600.43 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-600.43 USD (16)
월별 성장률:
0.64%
연간 예측:
8.79%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
600.43 USD (8.33%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.33% (600.43 USD)
자본금별:
70.38% (4 637.97 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1007
NZDCAD 977
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 1.8K
NZDCAD 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +76.78 USD
최악의 거래: -84 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 16
연속 최대 이익: +110.24 USD
연속 최대 손실: -600.43 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FreshForex-MT5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

StriforLLC-Live
0.20 × 30
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


리뷰 없음
2026.01.12 09:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 15:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 21:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 23:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 15:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 04:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 14:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 05:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 10:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 28 days
