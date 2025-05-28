Moedas / ALLO
ALLO: Allogene Therapeutics Inc
1.20 USD 0.07 (6.19%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALLO para hoje mudou para 6.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.17 e o mais alto foi 1.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Allogene Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
1.17 1.23
Faixa anual
0.86 3.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.13
- Open
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.20
- Ask
- 1.50
- Low
- 1.17
- High
- 1.23
- Volume
- 2.199 K
- Mudança diária
- 6.19%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.67%
- Mudança anual
- -56.99%
