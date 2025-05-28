Währungen / ALLO
ALLO: Allogene Therapeutics Inc
1.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ALLO hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Allogene Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
1.20 1.23
Jahresspanne
0.86 3.78
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.21
- Eröffnung
- 1.22
- Bid
- 1.21
- Ask
- 1.51
- Tief
- 1.20
- Hoch
- 1.23
- Volumen
- 531
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -15.97%
- Jahresänderung
- -56.63%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K