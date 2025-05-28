QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ALLO
Tornare a Azioni

ALLO: Allogene Therapeutics Inc

1.16 USD 0.05 (4.13%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALLO ha avuto una variazione del -4.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.14 e ad un massimo di 1.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALLO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.14 1.23
Intervallo Annuale
0.86 3.78
Chiusura Precedente
1.21
Apertura
1.22
Bid
1.16
Ask
1.46
Minimo
1.14
Massimo
1.23
Volume
2.713 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.13%
Variazione Mensile
3.57%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.44%
Variazione Annuale
-58.42%
21 settembre, domenica