Next Turbo mt4

Turbo Next is a high-performance trading bot for the Forex market, designed to automate trading strategies and adapt to the ever-changing market conditions. This tool utilizes advanced algorithms to process market data, allowing it to automatically identify optimal entry and exit points, minimizing human error and improving trading results.

Key Features of Turbo Next:

  1. Support for Multiple Currency Pairs: Turbo Next works with a wide range of currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, and many more. This enables traders to diversify their portfolios and minimize risks associated with trading a single currency pair. By doing so, you can optimize your strategy and expand trading opportunities.

  2. Market Pattern and Price Level Analysis: The bot uses complex algorithms to analyze market patterns, trends, and price levels, allowing it to accurately determine entry and exit points. This is especially useful for traders who rely on technical analysis. It can track various price levels, such as support and resistance, to generate more precise trading signals.

  3. Market Volatility Analysis: Turbo Next is equipped with a market volatility analysis feature that automatically adjusts trading parameters depending on the current market conditions. This is crucial, as volatility can significantly impact the accuracy of predictions and the profitability of trades. In the case of high price fluctuations, the bot can reduce position sizes or modify the strategy to minimize risks.

  4. Trade Scaling: A unique scaling feature allows the bot to adjust trade sizes based on the current market volatility. When volatility is high, the bot can automatically decrease position sizes to avoid excessive losses, while increasing position sizes during low volatility to maximize potential profit.

  5. Trade Protection with Trailing Stop and Stop Loss: Turbo Next supports essential risk management features like trailing stop and stop loss, which help protect your trades from unexpected market movements. Trailing stop moves the stop loss as the price moves in your favor, allowing you to lock in profits while protecting from reversals. You can also set fixed stop loss and take profit levels to automatically close trades at pre-determined profit or loss points.

Settings and Parameters of Turbo Next:

  1. Currency Pairs: Turbo Next allows traders to choose from a wide selection of currency pairs, offering great flexibility in strategy customization. In the bot’s settings, you can select pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and many others, depending on your preferences.

  2. Risk and Lot Size Settings:

    • Lot: This parameter adjusts the size of each trade. You can set the lot size according to your capital and chosen strategy.

    • RiskOn: This option enables or disables risk management features. When enabled, the bot automatically calculates lot sizes based on the set risk level.

    • RiskBase: This is the base parameter for calculating risk, and it can be adjusted according to your risk tolerance.

  3. Trade Series and Strategies: Turbo Next allows traders to select from different trading strategies, such as grid trading, and set limits on the number of trading series. This feature helps prevent overly aggressive trading in periods of low liquidity, minimizing potential losses.

  4. Trade Protection Settings:

    • TakeProfit: This is the take-profit level at which the bot automatically closes a trade to secure a profit.

    • StopLoss: This is the stop-loss level, which sets the maximum loss allowed on a trade before it is automatically closed.

    • TrailingStop: This feature moves the stop-loss order as the market price moves in your favor, ensuring that you lock in profits while reducing the risk of losing them.

  5. Volatility Analysis and Data Filtering:

    • Length, Detailing, Smoothing: These parameters allow you to set the length of volatility analysis and the degree of smoothing, helping to make more accurate price predictions and avoid false signals.

    • BandsPeriod and BandsDeviation: Settings for configuring Bollinger Bands, which are used to identify overbought and oversold levels in the market.

How to Use Turbo Next:

  1. Installation: First, download the bot file and move it to the "Experts" folder in your MetaTrader terminal. Ensure that your trading platform is configured to use expert advisors.

  2. Configuring Parameters: After installation, open the bot’s settings window in MetaTrader and configure all necessary parameters such as currency pairs, risk, lot sizes, trading strategies, and trade protection settings. It’s important to ensure that these settings match your trading strategy and risk preferences.

  3. Launching the Bot: After configuring the settings, activate the bot on the selected currency pairs. Ensure that key options like EnabledBuy and EnabledSell are enabled so that the bot can execute trades. Click "OK" to apply the settings and start the bot.

  4. Monitoring and Adjusting: It’s important to regularly monitor the bot’s performance. Check that it’s operating according to your expectations and make adjustments as needed. If you notice any discrepancies or want to optimize the strategy, adjust the settings and test them on a demo account.

Important Recommendations:

  • Test on a Demo Account: Before using the bot on a live account, it’s crucial to test it on a demo account. This will help you understand how the bot reacts to different market conditions and allow you to fine-tune its settings without risking real money.

  • Risk Management: Pay close attention to your risk settings. Configure risk management parameters to minimize potential losses. It’s recommended to start with lower risk levels and gradually increase them as you gain confidence in the bot’s performance.

  • Regular Performance Review: Periodically review the bot’s performance and analyze its results. This will help you adapt the strategies based on market changes and improve trading performance.

Conclusion:

Turbo Next is a powerful and versatile tool for automated Forex trading. It offers a wide range of features for customizing and optimizing trading strategies, but it’s essential to remember that all trading involves risk. For the best results, it’s recommended to thoroughly test the bot on a demo account first and then use it cautiously on a live account.


Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PeakFighter
Yunmin Fang
Experts
PeakFighter Program is built on a cutting-edge trend detection strategy that breaks through the traditional analytical framework. It deconstructs and reorganizes classic indicators such as MA (Moving Average) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) for unconventional application, moving beyond the inherent usage logic of these indicators. This approach enables the program to accurately capture trend initiation signals and critical conditions of oscillating fluctuations. Compared with traditional anal
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
