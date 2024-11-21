NÃO CONSIGO IDENTIFICAR O ERRO NESSE CÓDIGO ABAIXO
Estou estudando programação na linguagem MQL e em um dos exercícios elaborados esbarrei em um erro apontado pela compilação o qual não consigo identificar. Se alguém puder me ajudar com isso agradeço.
Segue:
Boa tarde!
Envie imagem da tela com os erros apontados. Por esse trecho que você postou, a possibilidade que vejo seria as variáveis handle não terem sido declaradas (ou declaradas incorretamente).
Bom dia...
Acho que vc esqueceu de declarar as variaveis de armazenamento dos manipuladores e dar o retorno se: teve sucesso ou falha
Bons estudos.
//--- input parameters input int StopLoss=30; // Stop Loss input int TakeProfit=100; // Take Profit input int ADX_Period=8; // ADX Period input int MA_Period=8; // Moving Average Period input int EA_Magic=12345; // EA Magic Number input double Adx_Min=22.0; // Minimum ADX Value input double Lot=0.1; // Lots to Trade //--- Manipuladores dos indicadores int adxHandle; int maHandle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Get handle for ADX indicator adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Period); //--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0) { Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); //--- falha na inicialização dos manipuladores return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- succeed return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Vou inserir os novos erros que apareceram ao finalizarm inserir breakpoints e dar F5.
Faltou incluir "}" na linha 33-34. Depois compila pra ver se tem mais erros.
Ao adicionar na 33 e 34 aumentaram muito os erros ai deixei, sem querer, só na 34 ainda assim veja...
Poste o código inteiro, Jonatas.
Poste o código inteiro, Jonatas.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MyFirst EA.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2021, Jonatas Rodrigues |
//| https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/capitalplace |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- input parameters
input int StopLoss=30; // Stop Loss
input int TakeProfit=100; // Take Profit
input int ADX_Period=8; // ADX Period
input int MA_Period=8; // Moving Average Period
input int EA_Magic=12345; // EA Magic Number
input double Adx_Min=22.0; // Minimum ADX Value
input double Lot=0.1; // Lots to Trade
//--- Other parameters
int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator
int maHandle; // handle for our Moving Average indicator
double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars
double maVal[]; // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars
double p_close; // Variable to store the close value of a bar
int STP, TKP; // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- Get handle for ADX indicator
adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Period);
//--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator
maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle
if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
{
Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
//---
int iADX(string symbol, // symbol name
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period
int adx_period );// averaging period
//---
int iMA(string symbol, // symbol name
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period
int ma_period, // averaging period
int ma_shift, // horizontal shift
ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );// type of price or handle
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
//--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4
STP = StopLoss;
TKP = TakeProfit;
if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3)
{
STP = STP*10;
TKP = TKP*10;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
bool IndicatorRelease(
int indicator_handle, // indicator handle
);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---void OnTick()
{
// Do we have enough bars to work with
if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
{
Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
return;
}
// We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time.
// At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one.
// If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick.
static datetime Old_Time;
datetime New_Time[1];
bool IsNewBar=false;
// copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0]
int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time);
if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully
{
if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time
{
IsNewBar=true; // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared
if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time);
Old_Time=New_Time[0]; // saving bar time
}
}
else
{
Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError());
ResetLastError();
return;
}
//--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar
if(IsNewBar==false)
{
return;
}
//--- Do we have enough bars to work with
int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
{
Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
return;
}
//--- Define some MQL5 Structures we will use for our trade
MqlTick latest_price; // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
MqlTradeRequest mrequest; // To be used for sending our trade requests
MqlTradeResult mresult; // To be used to get our trade results
MqlRates mrate[]; // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar
ZeroMemory(mrequest); // Initialization of mrequest structure
if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time);
int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
struct MqlTick
{
datetime time; // Hora da última atualização dos preços
double bid; // preço de compra (Bid) atual
double ask; // Preço de venda (Ask) atual
double last; // Preço da última negociação (Last)
ulong volume; // Volume para o último preço atual
};
struct MqlTradeRequest
{
ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS action; // Trade operation type
ulong magic; // Expert Advisor ID (magic number)
ulong order; // Order ticket
string symbol; // Trade symbol
double volume; // Requested volume for a deal in lots
double price; // Price
double stoplimit; // StopLimit level of the order
double sl; // Stop Loss level of the order
double tp; // Take Profit level of the order
ulong deviation; // Maximal possible deviation from the requested price
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; // Order type
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling; // Order execution type
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time; // Order execution time
datetime expiration; // Order expiration time (for the orders of ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type)
string comment; // Order comment
};
struct MqlTradeResult
{
uint retcode; // Operation return code
ulong deal; // Deal ticket, if it is performed
ulong order; // Order ticket, if it is placed
double volume; // Deal volume, confirmed by broker
double price; // Deal price, confirmed by broker
double bid; // Current Bid price
double ask; // Current Ask price
string comment; // Broker comment to operation (by default it is filled by the operation description)
};
struct MqlRates
{
datetime time; // Period start time
double open; // Open price
double high; // The highest price of the period
double low; // The lowest price of the period
double close; // Close price
long tick_volume; // Tick volume
int spread; // Spread
long real_volume; // Trade volume
};
/*
Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values
is store serially similar to the timeseries array
*/
// the rates arrays
ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
// the ADX DI+values array
ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);
// the ADX DI-values array
ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);
// the ADX values arrays
ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);
// the MA-8 values arrays
ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true);
bool ArraySetAsSeries(
void array[], // array by reference
bool set // true denotes reverse order of indexing
);
//--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure
if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
{
Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
return;
}
//--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars
if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0)
{
Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
return;
}
int CopyRates(
string symbol_name, // symbol name
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, // period
int start_pos, // start position
int count, // data count to copy
MqlRates rates_array[] // target array to copy
);
mrate[bar_number].bar_property
mrate[1].time // Bar 1 Start time
mrate[1].open // Bar 1 Open price
mrate[0].high // Bar 0 (current bar) high price, etc
int CopyBuffer(
int indicator_handle, // indicator handle
int buffer_num, // indicator buffer number
int start_pos, // start position
int count, // amount to copy
double buffer[] // target array to copy
);
//--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle
if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0
|| CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0)
{
Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
return;
}
if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0)
{
Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- we have no errors, so continue
//--- Do we have positions opened already?
bool Buy_opened=false; // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position
bool Sell_opened=false; // variable to hold the result of Sell opened position
if (PositionSelect(_Symbol) ==true) // we have an opened position
{
if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
{
Buy_opened = true; //It is a Buy
}
else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
{
Sell_opened = true; // It is a Sell
}
}
bool PositionSelect(
string symbol // Symbol name
);
long PositionGetInteger(
ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY property_id // Property identifier
);
// Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1
p_close=mrate[1].close; // bar 1 close price
/*
1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards,
previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI
*/
//--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions
bool Buy_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards
bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]); // previuos price closed above MA-8
bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22)
bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]); // +DI greater than -DI
//--- Putting all together
if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2)
{
if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4)
{
// any opened Buy position?
if (Buy_opened)
{
Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!");
return; // Don't open a new Buy Position
}
mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution
mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); // latest ask price
mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair
mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade
mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number
mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // Buy Order
mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type
mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price
//--- send order
OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
bool Buy_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]);
bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]);
bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);
bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]);
// any opened Buy position?
if (Buy_opened)
{
Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!");
return; // Don't open a new Buy Position
}
bool OrderSend(
MqlTradeRequest& request // query structure
MqlTradeResult& result // structure of the answer
);
// get the result code
if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
{
Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
}
else
{
Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
ResetLastError();
return;
}
/*
2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards,
previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI
*/
//--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions
bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]); // MA-8 decreasing downwards
bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]); // Previous price closed below MA-8
bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22)
bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]); // -DI greater than +DI
//--- Putting all together
if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2)
{
if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4)
{
// any opened Sell position?
if (Sell_opened)
{
Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!");
return; // Don't open a new Sell Position
}
mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution
mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); // latest Bid price
mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair
mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade
mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number
mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // Sell Order
mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type
mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price
//--- send order
OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]);
bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]);
bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);
bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]);
// any opened Sell position?
if (Sell_opened)
{
Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!");
return; // Don't open a new Sell Position
}
if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
{
Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
}
else
{
Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
ResetLastError();
return;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MyFirst EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2021, Jonatas Rodrigues | //| https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/capitalplace | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- input parameters input int StopLoss = 30; // Stop Loss input int TakeProfit = 100; // Take Profit input int ADX_Period = 8; // ADX Period input int MA_Period = 8; // Moving Average Period input int EA_Magic = 12345; // EA Magic Number input double Adx_Min = 22.0; // Minimum ADX Value input double Lot = 0.1; // Lots to Trade //--- Other parameters int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator int maHandle; // handle for our Moving Average indicator double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars double maVal[]; // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars double p_close; // Variable to store the close value of a bar int STP, TKP; // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Get handle for ADX indicator adxHandle=iADX(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,ADX_Period); //--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0) { Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4 STP = StopLoss; TKP = TakeProfit; if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) { STP = STP*10; TKP = TKP*10; } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Free the handle of the indicators if(maHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) {IndicatorRelease(maHandle);} if(adxHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) {IndicatorRelease(adxHandle);} } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Do we have enough bars to work with if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } // We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time. // At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one. // If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick. static datetime Old_Time; datetime New_Time[1]; bool IsNewBar=false; // copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0] int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time); if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully { if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time { IsNewBar=true; // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time); Old_Time=New_Time[0]; // saving bar time } } else { Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar if(IsNewBar==false) { return; } //--- Define some MQL5 Structures we will use for our trade MqlTick latest_price; // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes MqlTradeRequest mrequest; // To be used for sending our trade requests MqlTradeResult mresult; // To be used to get our trade results MqlRates mrate[]; // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar ZeroMemory(mrequest); // Initialization of mrequest structure // Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values // is store serially similar to the timeseries array // the rates arrays ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true); // the ADX DI+values array ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true); // the ADX DI-values array ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true); // the ADX values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true); // the MA-8 values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true); //--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price)) { Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } //--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0) { Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } //--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0) { Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0) { Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError()); return; } //--- We have no errors, so continue //--- Do we have positions opened already? bool Buy_opened=false; // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position bool Sell_opened=false; // variable to hold the result of Sell opened position if(PositionSelect(_Symbol) ==true) // we have an opened position { if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { Buy_opened = true; //It is a Buy } else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { Sell_opened = true; // It is a Sell } } // Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1 p_close=mrate[1].close; // bar 1 close price // 1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards, // previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions bool Buy_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]); // previuos price closed above MA-8 bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22) bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]); // +DI greater than -DI //--- Putting all together if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2 && Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4) { // any opened Buy position? if(Buy_opened) { Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!"); return; // Don't open a new Buy Position } //--- Definition of operation parameters mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); // latest ask price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // Buy Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order if(!OrderSend(mrequest,mresult)) { Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } // get the result code else if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } } // 2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards, // previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]); // MA-8 decreasing downwards bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]); // Previous price closed below MA-8 bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22) bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]); // -DI greater than +DI //--- Putting all together if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2 && Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4) { // any opened Sell position? if(Sell_opened) { Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!"); return; // Don't open a new Sell Position } //--- Definition of operation parameters mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); // latest Bid price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // Sell Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order if(!OrderSend(mrequest,mresult)) { Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } // get the result code else if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Acabo de compilar e ZERO ERROS ... Muito grato pela celeridade na interação e pela vontade de ajudar ..
Valeu!
Valeu! 🤝
Segue: