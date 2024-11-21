NÃO CONSIGO IDENTIFICAR O ERRO NESSE CÓDIGO ABAIXO

Estou estudando programação na linguagem MQL e em um dos exercícios elaborados esbarrei em um erro apontado pela compilação o qual não consigo identificar. Se alguém puder me ajudar com isso agradeço. 

Segue:

int OnInit()
  {
//--- Get handle for ADX indicator
   adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Period);  
//--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator
   maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle
   if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
     }

Os destaques acima referem se ao apontamento de erro feito pela compilação, lembrando que antes disso, já foi definido os parâmetros anterior a estas linhas, para conferência seguem os parâmetros listados:




//--- input parameters
input int      StopLoss=30;      // Stop Loss
input int      TakeProfit=100;   // Take Profit
input int      ADX_Period=8;     // ADX Period
input int      MA_Period=8;      // Moving Average Period
input int      EA_Magic=12345;   // EA Magic Number
input double   Adx_Min=22.0;     // Minimum ADX Value
input double   Lot=0.1;          // Lots to Trade
 
Boa tarde!


Envie imagem da tela com os erros apontados. Por esse trecho que você postou, a possibilidade que vejo seria as variáveis handle não terem sido declaradas (ou declaradas incorretamente).

 
Bom dia...

Acho que vc esqueceu de declarar as variaveis de armazenamento dos manipuladores e dar o retorno se: teve sucesso ou falha

Bons estudos.


//--- input parameters
input int      StopLoss=30;      // Stop Loss
input int      TakeProfit=100;   // Take Profit
input int      ADX_Period=8;     // ADX Period
input int      MA_Period=8;      // Moving Average Period
input int      EA_Magic=12345;   // EA Magic Number
input double   Adx_Min=22.0;     // Minimum ADX Value
input double   Lot=0.1;          // Lots to Trade

//--- Manipuladores dos indicadores
int    adxHandle;                   
int    maHandle;                  


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
  
//--- Get handle for ADX indicator
   adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Period);
//--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator
   maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle
   if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
      //--- falha na inicialização dos manipuladores
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
 

Vou inserir os novos erros que apareceram ao finalizarm inserir breakpoints e dar F5.



 
Faltou incluir "}" na linha 33-34. Depois compila pra ver se tem mais erros.

 
Ao adicionar na 33 e 34 aumentaram muito os erros ai deixei, sem querer, só na 34 ainda assim veja... 
 
Poste o código inteiro, Jonatas.

 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   MyFirst EA.mq5 |
//|                                Copyright 2021, Jonatas Rodrigues |
//|                       https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/capitalplace |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- input parameters
input int    StopLoss   = 30;      // Stop Loss
input int    TakeProfit = 100;     // Take Profit
input int    ADX_Period = 8;       // ADX Period
input int    MA_Period  = 8;       // Moving Average Period
input int    EA_Magic   = 12345;   // EA Magic Number
input double Adx_Min    = 22.0;    // Minimum ADX Value
input double Lot        = 0.1;     // Lots to Trade

//--- Other parameters
int    adxHandle;                  // handle for our ADX indicator
int    maHandle;                   // handle for our Moving Average indicator
double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[];   // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars
double maVal[];                    // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars
double p_close;                    // Variable to store the close value of a bar
int    STP, TKP;                   // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   //--- Get handle for ADX indicator
   adxHandle=iADX(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,ADX_Period);

   //--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator
   maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

   //--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle
   if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

   //--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4
   STP = StopLoss;
   TKP = TakeProfit;
   if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3)
     {
      STP = STP*10;
      TKP = TKP*10;
     }

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   //--- Free the handle of the indicators
   if(maHandle  != INVALID_HANDLE) {IndicatorRelease(maHandle);}
   if(adxHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) {IndicatorRelease(adxHandle);}
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   //--- Do we have enough bars to work with
   if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
     {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
      return;
     }

   // We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time.
   // At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one.
   // If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick.

   static datetime Old_Time;
   datetime New_Time[1];
   bool IsNewBar=false;

   // copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0]
   int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time);
   if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully
     {
      if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time
        {
         IsNewBar=true;   // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared
         if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time);
         Old_Time=New_Time[0];            // saving bar time
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError());
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }

   //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar
   if(IsNewBar==false)
     {
      return;
     }

   //--- Define some MQL5 Structures we will use for our trade
   MqlTick latest_price;      // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
   MqlTradeRequest mrequest;  // To be used for sending our trade requests
   MqlTradeResult mresult;    // To be used to get our trade results
   MqlRates mrate[];          // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar
   ZeroMemory(mrequest);      // Initialization of mrequest structure

   // Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values 
   // is store serially similar to the timeseries array

   // the rates arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
   // the ADX DI+values array
   ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);
   // the ADX DI-values array
   ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);
   // the ADX values arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);
   // the MA-8 values arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true);

   //--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
     {
      Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
     }

   //--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars
   if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
     }

   //--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle
   if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
     }
   if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError());
      return;
     }

   //--- We have no errors, so continue
   //--- Do we have positions opened already?
   bool Buy_opened=false;  // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position
   bool Sell_opened=false; // variable to hold the result of Sell opened position

   if(PositionSelect(_Symbol) ==true)  // we have an opened position
     {
      if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
        {
         Buy_opened = true;  //It is a Buy
        }
      else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
        {
         Sell_opened = true; // It is a Sell
        }
     }

   // Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1
   p_close=mrate[1].close;  // bar 1 close price

   // 1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards, 
   // previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI

   //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions
   bool Buy_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]);   // MA-8 Increasing upwards
   bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]);                         // previuos price closed above MA-8
   bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);                          // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22)
   bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]);                          // +DI greater than -DI

   //--- Putting all together   
   if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2 && Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4)
     {
      // any opened Buy position?
      if(Buy_opened) 
        {
         Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!"); 
         return;    // Don't open a new Buy Position
        }
      //--- Definition of operation parameters
      mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                    // immediate order execution
      mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits);             // latest ask price
      mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits);   // Stop Loss
      mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits);   // Take Profit
      mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                              // currency pair
      mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                  // number of lots to trade
      mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                              // Order Magic Number
      mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                                         // Buy Order
      mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                              // Order execution type
      mrequest.deviation=100;                                                 // Deviation from current price
      //--- send order
      if(!OrderSend(mrequest,mresult))
        {
         Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
         ResetLastError();           
         return;
        }
      // get the result code
      else if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
        {
         Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
        }
     }

   // 2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards, 
   // previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI

   //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions
   bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]);   // MA-8 decreasing downwards
   bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]);                          // Previous price closed below MA-8
   bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);                          // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22)
   bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]);                          // -DI greater than +DI
 
   //--- Putting all together
   if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2 && Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4)
     {
      // any opened Sell position?
      if(Sell_opened) 
        {
         Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!"); 
         return;    // Don't open a new Sell Position
        }
      //--- Definition of operation parameters
      mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                    // immediate order execution
      mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits);             // latest Bid price
      mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits);   // Stop Loss
      mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits);   // Take Profit
      mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                              // currency pair
      mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                  // number of lots to trade
      mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                              // Order Magic Number
      mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                         // Sell Order
      mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                              // Order execution type
      mrequest.deviation=100;                                                 // Deviation from current price
      //--- send order
      if(!OrderSend(mrequest,mresult))
        {
         Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      // get the result code
      else if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
        {
         Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Acabo de compilar e ZERO ERROS ... Muito grato pela celeridade na interação e pela vontade de ajudar .. 

Valeu!

 
Acabo de compilar e ZERO ERROS ... Muito grato pela celeridade na interação e pela vontade de ajudar .. 

Valeu!

Valeu! 🤝

