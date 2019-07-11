Ola boa tarde crie um robo porem ele esta fechando as ordens sozinho sera que foi algo da programaçao que fiz alguem pode me ajudar
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| danpompeia.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2019, danpompeia | |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, danpompeia."
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
// Initialization variables
double MinLot,
MaxLot,
LotStep,
StopLevel,
TickValue,
Spread;
int DigitLot,
DigitFactor;
// Display
string lbl = "GridEA";
int XValue = 20,
YValue = 20,
XSize = 80,
YSize = 20;
string Font = "Tahoma"; // Font
int FontSize = 8; // Font size
ENUM_ALIGN_MODE TextAlign = ALIGN_CENTER; // Text align
ENUM_BASE_CORNER ChartCorner = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // Chart corner for anchoring
color RectangleColor = clrRed; // Rectangle color
color TextColor = clrGold; // Text color
color BackColor = clrBlack; // Background color
color ButtonColor = clrBlue; // Background color
color BorderColor = clrBlack; // Border color
input int TakeProfit = 100;
input double Lot = 0.1;
input double LotExponential = 2;
input int MaxTrades = 20;
input int Slippage = 10;
int MagicNumber = 1368;
double BuyPrice,
SellPrice;
int SumBuy,
SumSell;
double NextBuy,
NextSell,
NextBuyLot,
NextSellLot;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
MinLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT);
MaxLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT);
LotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSTEP);
DigitLot = (int) MathLog10(MinLot)*-1;
StopLevel = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL);
TickValue = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKVALUE);
if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) DigitFactor=10;
else DigitFactor=1;
CreateDisplay();
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
RemoveObjects();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
if(IsTesting())
if(OrdersTotal()==0)
{
BuyPrice=OpenMarketOrder(Lot,OP_BUY,"0Buy");
SellPrice=OpenMarketOrder(Lot,OP_SELL,"0Buy");
NextBuy=BuyPrice;
NextSell=SellPrice;
SumBuy=0;
SumSell=0;
NextBuyLot=Lot*LotExponential;
NextSellLot=Lot*LotExponential;
}
if(TotalOrder()>0)
CheckTP();
if(TotalOrder()>0 && TotalOrder()<MaxTrades)
AddTrade();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
const long &lparam,
const double &dparam,
const string &sparam)
{
if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
{
if(sparam==lbl+"Trade")
{
BuyPrice=OpenMarketOrder(Lot,OP_BUY,"0Buy");
SellPrice=OpenMarketOrder(Lot,OP_SELL,"0Buy");
NextBuy=BuyPrice;
NextSell=SellPrice;
SumBuy=0;
SumSell=0;
NextBuyLot=Lot*LotExponential;
NextSellLot=Lot*LotExponential;
ObjectSetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
}
if(sparam==lbl+"CloseTrade")
{
CloseAllTrade();
ObjectSetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check Total Order Function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TotalOrder()
{
int Result=0;
for(int cnt=OrdersTotal()-1; cnt>=0; cnt--)
if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
Result++;
return(Result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check Total Order Function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TotalOrderType(int Sum,string Type)
{
int Result=0;
for(int cnt=OrdersTotal()-1; cnt>=0; cnt--)
if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
if(NumberComment(OrderComment(),Type)==Sum)
Result++;
return(Result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check Type Function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CheckType()
{
int Result=-1;
for(int cnt=OrdersTotal()-1; cnt>=0; cnt--)
if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
Result=OrderType();
return(Result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add Trade Function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddTrade()
{
int Sum=0;
string Type="";
if(SumBuy==0 && SumSell==0)
{
Sum=0;
Type="Buy";
if(TotalOrderType(Sum,Type)==1)
{
if(CheckType()==1)
{
SumBuy++;
BuyPrice=OpenMarketOrder(NextBuyLot,OP_BUY,IntegerToString(SumBuy)+"Buy");
SellPrice=OpenMarketOrder(NextBuyLot,OP_SELL,IntegerToString(SumBuy)+"Buy");
NextBuyLot=NextBuyLot*LotExponential;
}
if(CheckType()==0)
{
SumSell++;
BuyPrice=OpenMarketOrder(NextSellLot,OP_BUY,IntegerToString(SumSell)+"Sell");
SellPrice=OpenMarketOrder(NextSellLot,OP_SELL,IntegerToString(SumSell)+"Sell");
NextSellLot=NextSellLot*LotExponential;
}
}
}
if(SumBuy>0 || SumSell>0)
{
if(SumBuy>SumSell)
{
Sum=SumBuy;
Type="Buy";
}
else
{
Sum=SumSell;
Type="Sell";
}
if(TotalOrderType(Sum,Type)==1)
{
if(Type=="Buy")
{
SumBuy++;
BuyPrice=OpenMarketOrder(NextBuyLot,OP_BUY,IntegerToString(SumBuy)+"Buy");
SellPrice=OpenMarketOrder(NextBuyLot,OP_SELL,IntegerToString(SumBuy)+"Buy");
NextBuyLot=NextBuyLot*LotExponential;
}
if(Type=="Sell")
{
SumSell++;
BuyPrice=OpenMarketOrder(NextSellLot,OP_BUY,IntegerToString(SumSell)+"Sell");
SellPrice=OpenMarketOrder(NextSellLot,OP_SELL,IntegerToString(SumSell)+"Sell");
NextSellLot=NextSellLot*LotExponential;
}
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check TP Function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckTP()
{
int OpenBuy=0;
int OpenSell= 0;
int TypeBuy = -1;
int TypeSell = -1;
for( int cnt = OrdersTotal()-1; cnt >= 0; cnt-- )
if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
{
if(OrderType()<=1 && SumBuy>0)
{
if(StringFind(OrderComment(),"Buy",0)>=0 && NumberComment(OrderComment(),"Buy")==SumBuy)
{
TypeBuy=OrderType();
OpenBuy++;
}
}
if(OrderType()<=1 && SumSell>0)
{
if(StringFind(OrderComment(),"Sell",0)>=0 && NumberComment(OrderComment(),"Sell")==SumSell)
{
TypeSell=OrderType();
OpenSell++;
}
}
}
if(OpenBuy==1 && TypeBuy==OP_BUY)
{
CloseAllTrade();
}
if(OpenSell==1 && TypeSell==OP_SELL)
{
CloseAllTrade();
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Display Function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateDisplay()
{
RectLabelCreate(lbl+"Rect",XValue-3,YValue-3,XSize*1+6,YSize*3+6);
EditCreate(lbl+"Header",XValue,YValue,XSize,YSize,"Grid EA");
ButtonCreate(lbl+"Trade",XValue,YValue+YSize,XSize,YSize,"Trade");
ButtonCreate(lbl+"CloseTrade",XValue,YValue+YSize*2,XSize,YSize,"Close All Trade");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Edit object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void EditCreate(const string name = "Edit", // object name
const int x = 0, // X coordinate
const int y = 0, // Y coordinate
const int xsize = 0, // X size
const int ysize = 0, // Y size
const string text = "Text") // text
{
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_EDIT,0,0,0);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,xsize);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,ysize);
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,Font);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,FontSize);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,TextAlign);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,true);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,ChartCorner);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,TextColor);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,BackColor);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,BorderColor);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the button |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ButtonCreate(const string name = "Button", // button name
const int x = 0, // X coordinate
const int y = 0, // Y coordinate
const int width = 50, // button width
const int height = 18, // button height
const string text = "Button") // text
{
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,ChartCorner);
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,Font);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,FontSize);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,TextColor);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,ButtonColor);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,BorderColor);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create rectangle label |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectLabelCreate(const string name="RectLabel", // label name
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0, // Y coordinate
const int width=50, // width
const int height=18) // height
{
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,0,0,0);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,BackColor);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FILL,true);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,ChartCorner);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,RectangleColor);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,3);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Remove object function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RemoveObjects()
{
for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
if(StringFind(ObjectName(i),lbl)!=-1) ObjectDelete(ObjectName(i));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open Market Order Function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OpenMarketOrder(double LotSize,int TypeOrder,string Comm)
{
double OrderPrice = 0;
double SLPrice = 0;
double TPPrice = 0;
int ticket = 0;
while(IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(100);
if(TypeOrder==OP_BUY)
{
OrderPrice = Ask;
TPPrice = OrderPrice + TakeProfit*DigitFactor*Point;
}
if(TypeOrder==OP_SELL)
{
OrderPrice = Bid;
TPPrice = OrderPrice - TakeProfit*DigitFactor*Point;
}
LotSize=NormalizeDouble(LotSize,DigitLot);
OrderPrice=NormalizeDouble(OrderPrice,Digits);
SLPrice = NormalizeDouble(SLPrice,Digits);
TPPrice = NormalizeDouble(TPPrice,Digits);
ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), // Symbol
TypeOrder, // Operation type
LotSize, // Lot size
OrderPrice, // Latest price for buy
Slippage, // Slippage
SLPrice, // Stop loss
TPPrice, // Take profit
Comm, // Comment
MagicNumber, // Magic number
0, // Expiration
clrNONE);
if(ticket>0)
if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
if(OrderTakeProfit()==0 && TakeProfit>0)
{
if(OrderModify(OrderTicket(),
OrderOpenPrice(),
SLPrice, // Stop loss
TPPrice, // Take profit
0, // Expiration
clrNONE)) ticket=ticket;
OrderPrice=OrderTakeProfit();
}
if(ticket<0) OrderPrice=0;
return(OrderPrice);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close All Trade Function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseAllTrade()
{
bool result=false;
while(IsTradeContextBusy())
Sleep(100);
for(int cnt=OrdersTotal()-1; cnt>=0; cnt--)
if(OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
{
if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber &&
OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY ||
OrderType()==OP_SELL)
if(OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),10,clrNONE)) result=true;
if(OrderType()==OP_BUYLIMIT ||
OrderType() == OP_BUYSTOP ||
OrderType() == OP_SELLSTOP ||
OrderType() == OP_SELLLIMIT )
if(OrderDelete(OrderTicket())) result=true;
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Number Comment function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int NumberComment(string Text,string BuySell)
{
int Pos=StringFind(Text,BuySell,0);
string Match=StringSubstr(Text,0,Pos);
int Result=(int)StringToInteger(Match);
return(Result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
