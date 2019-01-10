Poderiam me ajudar a colocar uma senha dinâmica ????
Aqui está o script do indicador.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 White
#property indicator_color2 White
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_width2 1
int Corner=0;
int XPos=10;
int YPos=20;
int TextSize=14;
color TextColor=White;
extern int showBars=3000; // if showBars= 0 so the indicator will be shown for all the chart
extern int LevDP=2; // Demar Pint Levels; 2 = central bar will be higher (lower) then 2 bars on the left side and 2 bars on the right one.
extern int qSteps=1; // number of steps/ no more than 3
extern int BackStep=0; // number of staps back
extern int startBar=0; // ifstartBar=0 so we have recommendation for the current bar, if 1 - for possible next bar
extern bool TrendLine=true; // false = no trend lines
extern bool HorizontLine=false; // true = break levels
extern bool ChannelLine=false; // true = channels which is parallel with trend lines
extern bool TakeLines=false; // true = take profit lines
extern bool Comments=false; // true = comments
extern int Trend=0; // 1 = for UpTrendLines only, -1 = for DownTrendLines only, 0 = for all TrendLines
extern bool ShowArrows=false;
extern bool CustomFeatures=true;
extern color UpTrendColor=Green;
extern color DownTrendColor=Red;
extern int TrendlineWidth=2;
extern bool ShowAlerts=true;
extern bool EmailAlert=true;
int trendwidth;
color trendcol;
//int ColNum[];
double Buf1[];
double Buf2[];
string Col[]={"Red","DarkBlue","Coral","DodgerBlue","SaddleBrown","MediumSeaGreen"};
//int ColNum[1]=coll1; //={coll1,coll2,coll3,coll4,coll5,coll6};
int ColNum[]={Red,Lime,Coral,Aqua,SaddleBrown,MediumSeaGreen}; //DeepSkyBlue
int qPoint=0; // ïåðåìåííàÿ äëÿ íîðìàëèçàöèè öåíû
int qBars; double qTime=0; //
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
qBars=Bars;
qSteps=MathMin(3,qSteps);
while (NormalizeDouble(Point,qPoint)==0)qPoint++;
int code=161; string Rem="DLines © GameOver";
IndicatorShortName(Rem);
if (ShowArrows){
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW);
}
SetIndexArrow(0,code);
SetIndexArrow(1,code);
SetIndexBuffer(0,Buf1);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Buf2);
SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
SetIndexLabel(0,Rem);
SetIndexLabel(1,Rem);
return(0);
}
int deinit() {
Comment("");
ArrayInitialize(Buf1,0.0);
ArrayInitialize(Buf2,0.0);
for(int i=1;i<=LevDP;i++){
ObjectDelete("HA_"+i);ObjectDelete("LA_"+i);
ObjectDelete("HL_"+i);ObjectDelete("LL_"+i);
ObjectDelete("HHL_"+i);ObjectDelete("HLL_"+i);
ObjectDelete("HCL_"+i);ObjectDelete("LCL_"+i);
for(int j=0;j<4;j++) {ObjectDelete("HTL_"+i+j);ObjectDelete("LTL_"+i+j);}
}
return(0);
}
int start(){
if (qBars!=Bars){ deinit(); Sleep(1000); qBars=Bars; qTime=0; return(0);}
if (qTime==Time[0]) return(0); qTime=Time[0]; // çàïóñêàåöà òîêà íà 1ì òèêå
// çàïîëíèëè è îòîáðàçèëè òî÷êè äåìàðêà
if (showBars==0) showBars=Bars-LevDP;
for (int cnt=showBars;cnt>LevDP;cnt--) {
Buf1[cnt]=DemHigh(cnt,LevDP);
Buf2[cnt]=DemLow(cnt,LevDP);
}
string Comm;
Comm="Trend Line["+On(TrendLine)+"]; Channel ["+On(ChannelLine)+
"]; Breakout level ["+On(HorizontLine)+"]; Targets ["+On(TakeLines)+"]\n";
for(cnt=1;cnt<=qSteps;cnt++) Comm=Comm+(TDMain(cnt));
Comm=Comm+"———— © GameOver ————";
if (Comments==true) Comment(Comm);
return(0);
}
string TDMain(int Step){
int H1,H2,L1,L2,qExt,i,col;
double tmp,qTL,qLevel,HT[4],LT[4];
bool isHitch;
string Comm="»—»—» Step "+Step+" of "+qSteps+" (BackStep "+BackStep+")\n",Text,Rem,qp;
static datetime timealertupper, timealertlower;
// äëÿ DownTrendLines
if (Trend<=0){
Comm=Comm+"» "+Col[Step*2-2]+" DownTrendLine ";
col=ColNum[Step*2-2];
H1=GetTD(Step+BackStep,Buf1);
H2=GetNextHighTD(H1);
qTL=(High[H2]-High[H1])/(H2-H1);
qExt=Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,H2-H1-1,H1+1); //
qLevel=High[H2]-qTL*(H2); if (Step+BackStep==1) qLevel=qLevel-qTL*startBar;
if (H1<0 || H2<0) Comm=Comm+"not enough points on the chart for construction\n";
else {
Comm=Comm+"["+DoubleToStr(High[H2],qPoint)+"»"+DoubleToStr(High[H1],qPoint)+"]";
Comm=Comm+"; Level "+DoubleToStr(qLevel,qPoint);
if (Step+BackStep==1) {
if (startBar>0) Comm=Comm+"; Future Bar "+UpHitch(-1,qLevel);
else Comm=Comm+"; Last Bar "+UpHitch(startBar,qLevel);
}
Comm=Comm+"\n";
//
i=H1;isHitch=false;Text="";
while(i>0 && isHitch==false){
tmp=High[H2]-qTL*(H2-i);
Rem="HA_"+Step;
if (Close[i]>tmp){
qp=UpHitch(i,tmp);
if (qp!=""){
isHitch=true;
Text=Text+"Source "+DoubleToStr(tmp,qPoint)+" "+qp;
if (timealertupper!=Time[i]){
if (ShowAlerts){
Alert ("BITTENCOURT: PARA CIMA EM NOME DE JESUS on" + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid);
}
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,col);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]-Point);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[i]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,233);
//}
if (EmailAlert){
SendMail("BITTENCOURT: PARA CIMA on" + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid, "MOUTEKI: Upper trendline broken on " + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid + "\n" + "Alerts by LightKeeper. martkoz@optusnet.com.au");
}
timealertupper=Time[i];
}
if (ShowArrows==true){
while(i>0){ //
i--;
if (Low[i]<Low[qExt] || Close[i]<(Low[qExt]+(High[H1]-Low[qExt])*0.236)){
Text=Text+" (cancel)";
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]-Point);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[i]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,251);
break;
}
}
}
}
else { Text=Text+"False "+DoubleToStr(tmp,qPoint)+"; "; ObjectDelete(Rem);}
}
i--;
}
if (Text=="") Text="No breakout";
Comm=Comm+Text+"\n";
// end analysis
Rem="HL_"+Step; //
if (CustomFeatures){trendcol=DownTrendColor;}else{trendcol=col;}
if (TrendLine){
if (CustomFeatures==false){trendwidth=3-MathMin(2,Step);}else{trendwidth=TrendlineWidth;}
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_TREND,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[H2]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[H1]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,High[H2]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE2,High[H1]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_WIDTH,trendwidth);
}
else ObjectDelete(Rem);
Rem="HHL_"+Step; //
if (HorizontLine && (Step+BackStep)==1){
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,qLevel);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);
}
else ObjectDelete(Rem);
Rem="HCL_"+Step; // ëèíèÿ êàíàëà
if (ChannelLine){
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_TREND,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[qExt]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[0]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[qExt]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE2,Low[qExt]-qTL*qExt);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);
}
else ObjectDelete(Rem);
Rem="HTL_"+Step;
if (TakeLines){
HT[3]=Low[qExt]+(High[H1]-Low[qExt])*1.618-qLevel; //
HT[0]=High[H2]-qTL*(H2-qExt)-Low[qExt];
HT[1]=High[H2]-qTL*(H2-qExt)-Close[qExt];
qExt=Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_CLOSE,H2-H1,H1);
HT[2]=High[H2]-qTL*(H2-qExt)-Close[qExt];
Comm=Comm+"Targets: ";
for(i=0;i<4;i++){
qTL=NormalizeDouble(qLevel+HT[i],qPoint);
ObjectCreate(Rem+i,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_PRICE1,qTL);
ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);
ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);
Comm=Comm+DoubleToStr(qTL,qPoint)+" ("+DoubleToStr(HT[i]/Point,0)+"p.) ";
}
Comm=Comm+"\n";
}
else {
for(i=0;i<4;i++) ObjectDelete(Rem+i);
}
}
}
// äëÿ UpTrendLines
if (Trend>=0){
Comm=Comm+"» "+Col[Step*2-1]+" UpTrendLine ";
col=ColNum[Step*2-1];
L1=GetTD(Step+BackStep,Buf2);
L2=GetNextLowTD(L1);
qTL=(Low[L1]-Low[L2])/(L2-L1);
qExt=Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,L2-L1-1,L1+1); //
qLevel=Low[L2]+qTL*L2; if (Step+BackStep==1) qLevel=qLevel+qTL*startBar;
if (L1<0 || L2<0) Comm=Comm+"not enough points on the chart for construction\n";
else {
Comm=Comm+"["+DoubleToStr(Low[L2],qPoint)+"»"+DoubleToStr(Low[L1],qPoint)+"]";
Comm=Comm+"; Level "+DoubleToStr(qLevel,qPoint);
if (Step+BackStep==1) {
if (startBar>0) Comm=Comm+"; Future Bar "+DownHitch(-1,qLevel);
else Comm=Comm+"; Last Bar "+DownHitch(startBar,qLevel);
}
Comm=Comm+"\n";
//
i=L1;isHitch=false;Text="";
while(i>0 && isHitch==false){
tmp=Low[L2]+qTL*(L2-i);
Rem="LA_"+Step;
if (Close[i]<tmp){
qp=DownHitch(i,tmp);
if (qp!=""){
isHitch=true;
Text=Text+"Source "+DoubleToStr(tmp,qPoint)+" "+qp;
if (timealertlower!=Time[i]){
if(ShowAlerts){
Alert ("BITTENCOURT: PARA BAIXO on" + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid);
}
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,col);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]-Point);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[i]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,234);
//}
if (EmailAlert){
SendMail("BITTENCOURT: PARA BAIXO EM NOME DE JESUS on" + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid, "MOUTEKI: Lower trendline broken on " + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid + "\n" + "Alerts by LightKeeper. martkoz@optusnet.com.au");
}
timealertlower=Time[i];
}
if (ShowArrows==true){
while(i>0){ //
i--;
if (High[i]>High[qExt] || Close[i]>High[qExt]-(High[qExt]-Low[L1])*0.236){
Text=Text+" (cancel)";
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]-Point);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[i]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,251);
break;
}
}
} }
else { Text=Text+"False "+DoubleToStr(tmp,qPoint)+"; "; ObjectDelete(Rem);}
}
i--;
}
if (Text=="") Text="No breakout";
Comm=Comm+Text+"\n";
// end analysis
Rem="LL_"+Step; //
if (CustomFeatures){trendcol=UpTrendColo;}else{trendcol=col;}
if (TrendLine==1) {
if (CustomFeatures==false){trendwidth=3-MathMin(2,Step);}else{trendwidth=TrendlineWidth;}
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_TREND,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[L2]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[L1]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[L2]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE2,Low[L1]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_WIDTH,trendwidth);
}
else ObjectDelete(Rem);
Rem="HLL_"+Step; // óðîâåíü ïðîáîÿ ëèíèè òðåíäà
if (HorizontLine && (Step+BackStep)==1){
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,qLevel);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);
}
else ObjectDelete(Rem);
Rem="LCL_"+Step; // ëèíèÿ êàíàëà
if (ChannelLine){
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_TREND,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[qExt]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[0]);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,High[qExt]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE2,High[qExt]+qTL*qExt);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);
}
else ObjectDelete(Rem);
Rem="LTL_"+Step;
if (TakeLines){ // ëèíèè öåëåé
LT[3]=qLevel-High[qExt]+(High[qExt]-Low[L1])*1.618; // äîï óðîâåíü
LT[0]=High[qExt]-qTL*(L2-qExt)-Low[L2];
LT[1]=Close[qExt]-qTL*(L2-qExt)-Low[L2];
qExt=Highest(NULL,0,MODE_CLOSE,L2-L1,L1);
LT[2]=Close[qExt]-qTL*(L2-qExt)-Low[L2];
Comm=Comm+"Targets: ";
for(i=0;i<4;i++){
qTL=NormalizeDouble(qLevel-LT[i],qPoint);
ObjectCreate(Rem+i,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_PRICE1,qTL);
ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);
ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);
Comm=Comm+DoubleToStr(qTL,qPoint)+" ("+DoubleToStr(LT[i]/Point,0)+"p.) ";
}
Comm=Comm+"\n";
}
else {
for(i=0;i<4;i++) ObjectDelete(Rem+i);
}
}
}
return(Comm);
}
int GetTD(int P, double Arr[]){
int i=0,j=0;
while(j<P){ i++; while(Arr[i]==0){i++;if(i>showBars-2)return(-1);} j++;}
return (i);
}
int GetNextHighTD(int P){
int i=P+1;
while(Buf1[i]<=High[P]){i++;if(i>showBars-2)return(-1);}
return (i);
}
int GetNextLowTD(int P){
int i=P+1;
while(Buf2[i]>=Low[P] || Buf2[i]==0){i++;if(i>showBars-2)return(-1);}
return (i);
}
// ðåêóðñèâíàÿ ïðîâåðêà íà óñëîâèÿ Äåìàðêà (õàé), âîçâðàùàåò çíà÷åíèå èëè 0
double DemHigh(int cnt, int sh){
if (High[cnt]>=High[cnt+sh] && High[cnt]>High[cnt-sh]) {
if (sh>1) return(DemHigh(cnt,sh-1));
else return(High[cnt]);
}
else return(0);
}
// ðåêóðñèâíàÿ ïðîâåðêà íà óñëîâèÿ Äåìàðêà (ëîó), âîçâðàùàåò çíà÷åíèå èëè 0
double DemLow(int cnt, int sh){
if (Low[cnt]<=Low[cnt+sh] && Low[cnt]<Low[cnt-sh]) {
if (sh>1) return(DemLow(cnt,sh-1));
else return(Low[cnt]);
}
else return(0);
}
string On(bool On){
if (On) return("on"); else return("off");
}
string UpHitch(int P, double qLevel){ // îïðåäåëåíèå êâàëèôèêàòîðîâ ïðîðûâà ââåðõ
string Comm="";
if (Close[P+1]<Close[P+2]) Comm=Comm+" 1";
if (P>=0 && Open[P]>qLevel) Comm=Comm+" 2";
if (2*Close[P+1]-Low[P+1]<qLevel) Comm=Comm+" 3";
if (Comm!="") Comm="[ Break Qualificator:"+Comm+" ]";
return(Comm);
}
string DownHitch(int P, double qLevel){ // îïðåäåëåíèå êâàëèôèêàòîðîâ ïðîðûâà âíèç
string Comm="";
if (Close[P+1]>Close[P+2]) Comm=Comm+" 1";
if (P>=0 && Open[P]<qLevel) Comm=Comm+" 2";
if (2*Close[P+1]-High[P+1]>qLevel) Comm=Comm+" 3";
if (Comm!="") Comm="[ Break Qualificator:"+Comm+" ]";
}