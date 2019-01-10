Poderiam me ajudar a colocar uma senha dinâmica ????

Aqui está o script do indicador.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                            

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


#property indicator_chart_window 

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_color1 White 

#property indicator_color2 White 

#property indicator_width1 1 

#property indicator_width2 1


 int Corner=0;

 int XPos=10;

 int YPos=20;

 int TextSize=14;

 color TextColor=White;



extern int showBars=3000; // if showBars= 0 so the indicator will be shown for all the chart

extern int LevDP=2; //  Demar Pint Levels; 2 = central bar will be higher (lower) then 2 bars on the left side and 2 bars on the right one.

extern int qSteps=1; // number of steps/ no more than 3

extern int BackStep=0; // number of staps back

extern int startBar=0; // ifstartBar=0 so we have recommendation for the current bar, if 1 - for possible next bar

extern bool TrendLine=true; // false = no trend lines

extern bool HorizontLine=false; // true = break levels

extern bool ChannelLine=false; // true = channels which is parallel with trend lines 

extern bool TakeLines=false; // true = take profit lines

extern bool Comments=false; // true = comments


extern int Trend=0; // 1 = for UpTrendLines only, -1 = for DownTrendLines only, 0 = for all TrendLines

extern bool ShowArrows=false;

extern bool CustomFeatures=true;

extern color UpTrendColor=Green;

extern color DownTrendColor=Red;


extern int TrendlineWidth=2;

extern bool ShowAlerts=true;

extern bool EmailAlert=true;

int trendwidth;

color trendcol;

//int ColNum[];

double Buf1[]; 

double Buf2[]; 



string Col[]={"Red","DarkBlue","Coral","DodgerBlue","SaddleBrown","MediumSeaGreen"};

//int ColNum[1]=coll1; //={coll1,coll2,coll3,coll4,coll5,coll6};

int ColNum[]={Red,Lime,Coral,Aqua,SaddleBrown,MediumSeaGreen}; //DeepSkyBlue

int qPoint=0; // ïåðåìåííàÿ äëÿ íîðìàëèçàöèè öåíû


int qBars; double qTime=0; // 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


int OnInit() 

  {

  

   qBars=Bars;

   qSteps=MathMin(3,qSteps);

   while (NormalizeDouble(Point,qPoint)==0)qPoint++;

   int code=161; string Rem="DLines © GameOver";

   IndicatorShortName(Rem); 

   if (ShowArrows){

   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW); 

   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW); 

   }

   SetIndexArrow(0,code); 

   SetIndexArrow(1,code); 

   SetIndexBuffer(0,Buf1); 

   SetIndexBuffer(1,Buf2); 

   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);

   SetIndexLabel(0,Rem); 

   SetIndexLabel(1,Rem); 

   

  

   return(0);

  } 


int deinit() {

   Comment("");

   ArrayInitialize(Buf1,0.0);

   ArrayInitialize(Buf2,0.0);

   for(int i=1;i<=LevDP;i++){

      ObjectDelete("HA_"+i);ObjectDelete("LA_"+i);

      ObjectDelete("HL_"+i);ObjectDelete("LL_"+i);

      ObjectDelete("HHL_"+i);ObjectDelete("HLL_"+i);

      ObjectDelete("HCL_"+i);ObjectDelete("LCL_"+i);

      for(int j=0;j<4;j++) {ObjectDelete("HTL_"+i+j);ObjectDelete("LTL_"+i+j);}

   }

   return(0);

}

  

int start(){

   if (qBars!=Bars){ deinit(); Sleep(1000); qBars=Bars; qTime=0; return(0);}

   if (qTime==Time[0]) return(0); qTime=Time[0]; // çàïóñêàåöà òîêà íà 1ì òèêå

   // çàïîëíèëè è îòîáðàçèëè òî÷êè äåìàðêà

   if (showBars==0) showBars=Bars-LevDP;

   for (int cnt=showBars;cnt>LevDP;cnt--) {

      Buf1[cnt]=DemHigh(cnt,LevDP);

      Buf2[cnt]=DemLow(cnt,LevDP);

   }

   

   string Comm;

   Comm="Trend Line["+On(TrendLine)+"]; Channel ["+On(ChannelLine)+

   "]; Breakout level ["+On(HorizontLine)+"]; Targets ["+On(TakeLines)+"]\n";

   for(cnt=1;cnt<=qSteps;cnt++) Comm=Comm+(TDMain(cnt));

   Comm=Comm+"———— © GameOver ————";

   if (Comments==true) Comment(Comm);

   return(0); 

}


string TDMain(int Step){

   int H1,H2,L1,L2,qExt,i,col;

   double tmp,qTL,qLevel,HT[4],LT[4];

   bool isHitch;

   string Comm="»—»—» Step "+Step+" of "+qSteps+" (BackStep "+BackStep+")\n",Text,Rem,qp;

   static datetime timealertupper, timealertlower;

   

   // äëÿ DownTrendLines

   if (Trend<=0){

      Comm=Comm+"» "+Col[Step*2-2]+" DownTrendLine ";

      col=ColNum[Step*2-2];

      H1=GetTD(Step+BackStep,Buf1);

      H2=GetNextHighTD(H1);

      qTL=(High[H2]-High[H1])/(H2-H1);

      qExt=Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,H2-H1-1,H1+1); // 

      qLevel=High[H2]-qTL*(H2); if (Step+BackStep==1) qLevel=qLevel-qTL*startBar;

      if (H1<0 || H2<0) Comm=Comm+"not enough points on the chart for construction\n";

      else {

         Comm=Comm+"["+DoubleToStr(High[H2],qPoint)+"»"+DoubleToStr(High[H1],qPoint)+"]";

         Comm=Comm+"; Level "+DoubleToStr(qLevel,qPoint);

         if (Step+BackStep==1) {

            if (startBar>0) Comm=Comm+"; Future Bar "+UpHitch(-1,qLevel);

            else Comm=Comm+"; Last Bar "+UpHitch(startBar,qLevel);

         }

         Comm=Comm+"\n";

         // 

         i=H1;isHitch=false;Text="";

         while(i>0 && isHitch==false){

            tmp=High[H2]-qTL*(H2-i);

            Rem="HA_"+Step;

            if (Close[i]>tmp){

               qp=UpHitch(i,tmp);

               if (qp!=""){

                  isHitch=true;

                  Text=Text+"Source "+DoubleToStr(tmp,qPoint)+" "+qp;

                  

                  if (timealertupper!=Time[i]){

                  

                  if (ShowAlerts){

                  Alert ("BITTENCOURT:    PARA CIMA    EM  NOME DE JESUS   on" + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid);

                  }

                  

                  ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0);

                  ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,col);

                  ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]-Point);

                  ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[i]);

                  ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,233);

                  //}

                  if (EmailAlert){

                     SendMail("BITTENCOURT:    PARA CIMA    on" + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid, "MOUTEKI: Upper trendline broken on " + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid + "\n" + "Alerts by LightKeeper. martkoz@optusnet.com.au");

                  }

                  timealertupper=Time[i];

                  }

                  if (ShowArrows==true){

                  while(i>0){ // 

                     i--;

                     if (Low[i]<Low[qExt] || Close[i]<(Low[qExt]+(High[H1]-Low[qExt])*0.236)){

                        Text=Text+" (cancel)";

                        ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]-Point);

                        ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[i]);

                        ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,251);

                        break;

                     }

                  }

                  }

               }

               else { Text=Text+"False "+DoubleToStr(tmp,qPoint)+"; "; ObjectDelete(Rem);}

            }

            i--;

         }

         if (Text=="") Text="No breakout";

         Comm=Comm+Text+"\n";

         // end analysis

         Rem="HL_"+Step; // 

         if (CustomFeatures){trendcol=DownTrendColor;}else{trendcol=col;}

         if (TrendLine){

            if (CustomFeatures==false){trendwidth=3-MathMin(2,Step);}else{trendwidth=TrendlineWidth;}

            ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_TREND,0,0,0,0,0);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[H2]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[H1]);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,High[H2]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE2,High[H1]);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_WIDTH,trendwidth);

         }    

         else ObjectDelete(Rem);

         Rem="HHL_"+Step; // 

         if (HorizontLine && (Step+BackStep)==1){

            ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,qLevel);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);

         }

         else ObjectDelete(Rem);

         Rem="HCL_"+Step; // ëèíèÿ êàíàëà

         if (ChannelLine){

            ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_TREND,0,0,0,0,0);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[qExt]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[0]);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[qExt]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE2,Low[qExt]-qTL*qExt);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);

         }

         else ObjectDelete(Rem);

         Rem="HTL_"+Step; 

         if (TakeLines){

            HT[3]=Low[qExt]+(High[H1]-Low[qExt])*1.618-qLevel; //  

            HT[0]=High[H2]-qTL*(H2-qExt)-Low[qExt];

            HT[1]=High[H2]-qTL*(H2-qExt)-Close[qExt];

            qExt=Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_CLOSE,H2-H1,H1);

            HT[2]=High[H2]-qTL*(H2-qExt)-Close[qExt];

            Comm=Comm+"Targets: ";

            for(i=0;i<4;i++){

               qTL=NormalizeDouble(qLevel+HT[i],qPoint);

               ObjectCreate(Rem+i,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);

               ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_PRICE1,qTL);

               ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);

               ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);

               Comm=Comm+DoubleToStr(qTL,qPoint)+" ("+DoubleToStr(HT[i]/Point,0)+"p.) ";

             }

             Comm=Comm+"\n";

         }

         else {

            for(i=0;i<4;i++) ObjectDelete(Rem+i);

         }

      }

   }


   // äëÿ UpTrendLines

   if (Trend>=0){

      Comm=Comm+"» "+Col[Step*2-1]+" UpTrendLine ";

      col=ColNum[Step*2-1];

      L1=GetTD(Step+BackStep,Buf2);

      L2=GetNextLowTD(L1);

      qTL=(Low[L1]-Low[L2])/(L2-L1);

      qExt=Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,L2-L1-1,L1+1); //

      qLevel=Low[L2]+qTL*L2; if (Step+BackStep==1) qLevel=qLevel+qTL*startBar;

      if (L1<0 || L2<0) Comm=Comm+"not enough points on the chart for construction\n";

      else {

         Comm=Comm+"["+DoubleToStr(Low[L2],qPoint)+"»"+DoubleToStr(Low[L1],qPoint)+"]";

         Comm=Comm+"; Level "+DoubleToStr(qLevel,qPoint);

         if (Step+BackStep==1) {

            if (startBar>0) Comm=Comm+"; Future Bar "+DownHitch(-1,qLevel);

            else Comm=Comm+"; Last Bar "+DownHitch(startBar,qLevel);

         }

         Comm=Comm+"\n";

         // 

         i=L1;isHitch=false;Text="";

         while(i>0 && isHitch==false){

            tmp=Low[L2]+qTL*(L2-i);

            Rem="LA_"+Step;

            if (Close[i]<tmp){

               qp=DownHitch(i,tmp);

               if (qp!=""){

                  isHitch=true;

                  Text=Text+"Source "+DoubleToStr(tmp,qPoint)+" "+qp;

                  if (timealertlower!=Time[i]){

                        

                      if(ShowAlerts){

                        Alert ("BITTENCOURT:   PARA BAIXO     on" + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid);

                        }

                  ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0,0,0);

                  ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,col);

                  ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]-Point);

                  ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[i]);

                  ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,234);

                  //}

                  

                  if (EmailAlert){

                     SendMail("BITTENCOURT:     PARA BAIXO     EM  NOME DE JESUS on" + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid, "MOUTEKI: Lower trendline broken on " + Symbol() + " TF: " + Period() + " @ " + Bid + "\n" + "Alerts by LightKeeper. martkoz@optusnet.com.au");

                  }

                  

                  timealertlower=Time[i];

                  }

                  if (ShowArrows==true){ 

                  while(i>0){ // 

                     i--;

                     if (High[i]>High[qExt] || Close[i]>High[qExt]-(High[qExt]-Low[L1])*0.236){

                        Text=Text+" (cancel)";

                        ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]-Point);

                        ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[i]);

                        ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,251);

                        break;

                     }

                  }

               } }

               else { Text=Text+"False "+DoubleToStr(tmp,qPoint)+"; "; ObjectDelete(Rem);}

            }

            i--;

         }

         if (Text=="") Text="No breakout";

         Comm=Comm+Text+"\n";

         // end analysis

         Rem="LL_"+Step; // 

         if (CustomFeatures){trendcol=UpTrendColo;}else{trendcol=col;}

         if (TrendLine==1) {

            if (CustomFeatures==false){trendwidth=3-MathMin(2,Step);}else{trendwidth=TrendlineWidth;}

            ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_TREND,0,0,0,0,0);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[L2]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[L1]);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[L2]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE2,Low[L1]);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_WIDTH,trendwidth);

         }    

         else ObjectDelete(Rem);

         Rem="HLL_"+Step; // óðîâåíü ïðîáîÿ ëèíèè òðåíäà

         if (HorizontLine && (Step+BackStep)==1){

            ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,qLevel);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);

         }

         else ObjectDelete(Rem);

         Rem="LCL_"+Step; // ëèíèÿ êàíàëà

         if (ChannelLine){

            ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_TREND,0,0,0,0,0);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[qExt]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[0]);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,High[qExt]);ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE2,High[qExt]+qTL*qExt);

            ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);

         }

         else ObjectDelete(Rem);

         Rem="LTL_"+Step;

         if (TakeLines){ // ëèíèè öåëåé

            LT[3]=qLevel-High[qExt]+(High[qExt]-Low[L1])*1.618; // äîï óðîâåíü

            LT[0]=High[qExt]-qTL*(L2-qExt)-Low[L2];

            LT[1]=Close[qExt]-qTL*(L2-qExt)-Low[L2];

            qExt=Highest(NULL,0,MODE_CLOSE,L2-L1,L1);

            LT[2]=Close[qExt]-qTL*(L2-qExt)-Low[L2];

            Comm=Comm+"Targets: ";

            for(i=0;i<4;i++){

               qTL=NormalizeDouble(qLevel-LT[i],qPoint);

               ObjectCreate(Rem+i,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);

               ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_PRICE1,qTL);

               ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT);

               ObjectSet(Rem+i,OBJPROP_COLOR,trendcol);

               Comm=Comm+DoubleToStr(qTL,qPoint)+" ("+DoubleToStr(LT[i]/Point,0)+"p.) ";

             }

            Comm=Comm+"\n";

         }

         else {

            for(i=0;i<4;i++) ObjectDelete(Rem+i);

         }

      }

   }

   return(Comm);

}


int GetTD(int P, double Arr[]){

   int i=0,j=0;

   while(j<P){ i++; while(Arr[i]==0){i++;if(i>showBars-2)return(-1);} j++;}

   return (i);         

}

int GetNextHighTD(int P){ 

   int i=P+1;

   while(Buf1[i]<=High[P]){i++;if(i>showBars-2)return(-1);}

   return (i);

}

int GetNextLowTD(int P){

   int i=P+1;

   while(Buf2[i]>=Low[P] || Buf2[i]==0){i++;if(i>showBars-2)return(-1);}

   return (i);

}

// ðåêóðñèâíàÿ ïðîâåðêà íà óñëîâèÿ Äåìàðêà (õàé), âîçâðàùàåò çíà÷åíèå èëè 0

double DemHigh(int cnt, int sh){

   if (High[cnt]>=High[cnt+sh] && High[cnt]>High[cnt-sh]) {

      if (sh>1) return(DemHigh(cnt,sh-1));

      else return(High[cnt]);

   }

   else return(0);

}

// ðåêóðñèâíàÿ ïðîâåðêà íà óñëîâèÿ Äåìàðêà (ëîó), âîçâðàùàåò çíà÷åíèå èëè 0

double DemLow(int cnt, int sh){

   if (Low[cnt]<=Low[cnt+sh] && Low[cnt]<Low[cnt-sh]) {

      if (sh>1) return(DemLow(cnt,sh-1));

      else return(Low[cnt]);

   }

   else return(0);

}

string On(bool On){

   if (On) return("on"); else return("off");

}

string UpHitch(int P, double qLevel){ // îïðåäåëåíèå êâàëèôèêàòîðîâ ïðîðûâà ââåðõ

   string Comm="";

   if (Close[P+1]<Close[P+2]) Comm=Comm+" 1";

   if (P>=0 && Open[P]>qLevel) Comm=Comm+" 2";

   if (2*Close[P+1]-Low[P+1]<qLevel) Comm=Comm+" 3";

   if (Comm!="") Comm="[ Break Qualificator:"+Comm+" ]";

   return(Comm);

}

string DownHitch(int P, double qLevel){ // îïðåäåëåíèå êâàëèôèêàòîðîâ ïðîðûâà âíèç

   string Comm="";

   if (Close[P+1]>Close[P+2]) Comm=Comm+" 1";

   if (P>=0 && Open[P]<qLevel) Comm=Comm+" 2";

   if (2*Close[P+1]-High[P+1]>qLevel) Comm=Comm+" 3";

   if (Comm!="") Comm="[ Break Qualificator:"+Comm+" ]";

   

   }


 

reposte seu código usando o Formatador de código:


