Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu

Brain Neuronal XAUUSD

Claudiu Iulian Stoenescu
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 80 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 37%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
62
이익 거래:
25 (40.32%)
손실 거래:
37 (59.68%)
최고의 거래:
5.56 EUR
최악의 거래:
-2.16 EUR
총 수익:
69.19 EUR (8 309 pips)
총 손실:
-51.04 EUR (5 701 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (29.76 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
29.76 EUR (11)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
18.54%
최대 입금량:
145.76%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
62
평균 유지 시간:
11 분
회복 요인:
0.83
롱(주식매수):
22 (35.48%)
숏(주식차입매도):
40 (64.52%)
수익 요인:
1.36
기대수익:
0.29 EUR
평균 이익:
2.77 EUR
평균 손실:
-1.38 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-10.98 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-11.76 EUR (7)
월별 성장률:
37.06%
Algo 트레이딩:
69%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
13.91 EUR
최대한의:
21.79 EUR (38.33%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
38.29% (21.77 EUR)
자본금별:
38.27% (22.87 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +5.56 EUR
최악의 거래: -2 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +29.76 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -10.98 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.85 × 6795
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.59 × 1504
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
8.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 더...
⚠️ ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE & NEUROPLASTICITY WARNING

Dynamic Evolution Engine: This trading system is powered by an advanced Real-Time Neuroplasticity Core. Unlike static algorithms that rely on fixed rules, this AI possesses the capability to "rewire" its neural pathways instantly. It actively learns from every interaction, reinforcing successful strategies (Wins) and correcting faulty logic (Losses) in real-time.

Non-Deterministic Behavior: Because the AI is in a state of constant self-improvement, its trading behavior evolves. A decision made today may differ from a decision made tomorrow as the system absorbs new market data. You are engaging with a fluid, learning intelligence, not a static script.

Risk of Adaptation: While the goal of this neuroplasticity is to achieve mathematical perfection, the learning process involves risk. The AI's adaptation to market volatility is autonomous. Past performance is not just "no guarantee"—it is historical data from a "previous version" of the AI's mind.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.08 18:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 18:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 00:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 21:59
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 15:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 15:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 15:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 09:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 09:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 09:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 09:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 09:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Brain Neuronal XAUUSD
월별 80 USD
37%
0
0
USD
67
EUR
1
69%
62
40%
19%
1.35
0.29
EUR
38%
1:500
