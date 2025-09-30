시세섹션
통화 / TMUSI
TMUSI: T-Mobile US, Inc.

23.0200 USD 0.2300 (0.99%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TMUSI 환율이 오늘 -0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.0000이고 고가는 23.3750이었습니다.

T-Mobile US, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is TMUSI stock price today?

T-Mobile US, Inc. stock is priced at 23.0200 today. It trades within -0.99%, yesterday's close was 23.2500, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of TMUSI shows these updates.

Does T-Mobile US, Inc. stock pay dividends?

T-Mobile US, Inc. is currently valued at 23.0200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.52% and USD. View the chart live to track TMUSI movements.

How to buy TMUSI stock?

You can buy T-Mobile US, Inc. shares at the current price of 23.0200. Orders are usually placed near 23.0200 or 23.0230, while 55 and -0.99% show market activity. Follow TMUSI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TMUSI stock?

Investing in T-Mobile US, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 22.1300 - 24.8000 and current price 23.0200. Many compare 0.88% and -0.52% before placing orders at 23.0200 or 23.0230. Explore the TMUSI price chart live with daily changes.

What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. in the past year was 24.8000. Within 22.1300 - 24.8000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.2500 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-Mobile US, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUSI) over the year was 22.1300. Comparing it with the current 23.0200 and 22.1300 - 24.8000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMUSI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TMUSI stock split?

T-Mobile US, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.2500, and -0.52% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.0000 23.3750
년간 변동
22.1300 24.8000
이전 종가
23.2500
시가
23.2500
Bid
23.0200
Ask
23.0230
저가
23.0000
고가
23.3750
볼륨
55
일일 변동
-0.99%
월 변동
0.88%
6개월 변동
-0.52%
년간 변동율
-0.52%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4