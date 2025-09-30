- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TMUSI: T-Mobile US, Inc.
TMUSI 환율이 오늘 -0.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.0000이고 고가는 23.3750이었습니다.
T-Mobile US, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is TMUSI stock price today?
T-Mobile US, Inc. stock is priced at 23.0200 today. It trades within -0.99%, yesterday's close was 23.2500, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of TMUSI shows these updates.
Does T-Mobile US, Inc. stock pay dividends?
T-Mobile US, Inc. is currently valued at 23.0200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.52% and USD. View the chart live to track TMUSI movements.
How to buy TMUSI stock?
You can buy T-Mobile US, Inc. shares at the current price of 23.0200. Orders are usually placed near 23.0200 or 23.0230, while 55 and -0.99% show market activity. Follow TMUSI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMUSI stock?
Investing in T-Mobile US, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 22.1300 - 24.8000 and current price 23.0200. Many compare 0.88% and -0.52% before placing orders at 23.0200 or 23.0230. Explore the TMUSI price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. in the past year was 24.8000. Within 22.1300 - 24.8000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.2500 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-Mobile US, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are T-Mobile US, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUSI) over the year was 22.1300. Comparing it with the current 23.0200 and 22.1300 - 24.8000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMUSI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMUSI stock split?
T-Mobile US, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.2500, and -0.52% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.2500
- 시가
- 23.2500
- Bid
- 23.0200
- Ask
- 23.0230
- 저가
- 23.0000
- 고가
- 23.3750
- 볼륨
- 55
- 일일 변동
- -0.99%
- 월 변동
- 0.88%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.52%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4