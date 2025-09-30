What is TDS-PV stock price today? Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen stock is priced at 20.21 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 20.21, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of TDS-PV shows these updates.

Does Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen stock pay dividends? Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen is currently valued at 20.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.79% and USD. View the chart live to track TDS-PV movements.

How to buy TDS-PV stock? You can buy Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen shares at the current price of 20.21. Orders are usually placed near 20.21 or 20.51, while 143 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow TDS-PV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TDS-PV stock? Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen involves considering the yearly range 17.05 - 21.50 and current price 20.21. Many compare 7.79% and 7.79% before placing orders at 20.21 or 20.51. Explore the TDS-PV price chart live with daily changes.

What are TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC stock highest prices? The highest price of TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC in the past year was 21.50. Within 17.05 - 21.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen performance using the live chart.

What are TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC stock lowest prices? The lowest price of TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC (TDS-PV) over the year was 17.05. Comparing it with the current 20.21 and 17.05 - 21.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDS-PV moves on the chart live for more details.