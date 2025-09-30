- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TDS-PU: Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen
TDS-PU 환율이 오늘 0.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.70이고 고가는 23.22이었습니다.
Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is TDS-PU stock price today?
Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen stock is priced at 23.14 today. It trades within 0.83%, yesterday's close was 22.95, and trading volume reached 254. The live price chart of TDS-PU shows these updates.
Does Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen stock pay dividends?
Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen is currently valued at 23.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.03% and USD. View the chart live to track TDS-PU movements.
How to buy TDS-PU stock?
You can buy Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen shares at the current price of 23.14. Orders are usually placed near 23.14 or 23.44, while 254 and 0.78% show market activity. Follow TDS-PU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TDS-PU stock?
Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen involves considering the yearly range 19.00 - 23.85 and current price 23.14. Many compare 11.14% and 10.03% before placing orders at 23.14 or 23.44. Explore the TDS-PU price chart live with daily changes.
What are TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC in the past year was 23.85. Within 19.00 - 23.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen performance using the live chart.
What are TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC (TDS-PU) over the year was 19.00. Comparing it with the current 23.14 and 19.00 - 23.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDS-PU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TDS-PU stock split?
Telephone and Data Systems Inc Depositary Shares, Each Represen has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.95, and 10.03% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.95
- 시가
- 22.96
- Bid
- 23.14
- Ask
- 23.44
- 저가
- 22.70
- 고가
- 23.22
- 볼륨
- 254
- 일일 변동
- 0.83%
- 월 변동
- 11.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.03%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4