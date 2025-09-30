- 개요
SR-PA: Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte
SR-PA 환율이 오늘 0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.72이고 고가는 24.87이었습니다.
Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SR-PA stock price today?
Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte stock is priced at 24.87 today. It trades within 0.48%, yesterday's close was 24.75, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of SR-PA shows these updates.
Does Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte stock pay dividends?
Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte is currently valued at 24.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.63% and USD. View the chart live to track SR-PA movements.
How to buy SR-PA stock?
You can buy Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte shares at the current price of 24.87. Orders are usually placed near 24.87 or 25.17, while 21 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow SR-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SR-PA stock?
Investing in Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte involves considering the yearly range 23.46 - 25.15 and current price 24.87. Many compare 1.22% and 3.63% before placing orders at 24.87 or 25.17. Explore the SR-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPIRE INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPIRE INC in the past year was 25.15. Within 23.46 - 25.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte performance using the live chart.
What are SPIRE INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPIRE INC (SR-PA) over the year was 23.46. Comparing it with the current 24.87 and 23.46 - 25.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SR-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SR-PA stock split?
Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.75, and 3.63% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.75
- 시가
- 24.85
- Bid
- 24.87
- Ask
- 25.17
- 저가
- 24.72
- 고가
- 24.87
- 볼륨
- 21
- 일일 변동
- 0.48%
- 월 변동
- 1.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.63%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4