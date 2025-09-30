시세섹션
통화 / SR-PA
SR-PA: Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte

24.87 USD 0.12 (0.48%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SR-PA 환율이 오늘 0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.72이고 고가는 24.87이었습니다.

Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SR-PA stock price today?

Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte stock is priced at 24.87 today. It trades within 0.48%, yesterday's close was 24.75, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of SR-PA shows these updates.

Does Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte stock pay dividends?

Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte is currently valued at 24.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.63% and USD. View the chart live to track SR-PA movements.

How to buy SR-PA stock?

You can buy Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte shares at the current price of 24.87. Orders are usually placed near 24.87 or 25.17, while 21 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow SR-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SR-PA stock?

Investing in Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte involves considering the yearly range 23.46 - 25.15 and current price 24.87. Many compare 1.22% and 3.63% before placing orders at 24.87 or 25.17. Explore the SR-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPIRE INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPIRE INC in the past year was 25.15. Within 23.46 - 25.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte performance using the live chart.

What are SPIRE INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPIRE INC (SR-PA) over the year was 23.46. Comparing it with the current 24.87 and 23.46 - 25.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SR-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SR-PA stock split?

Spire Inc Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th inte has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.75, and 3.63% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.72 24.87
년간 변동
23.46 25.15
이전 종가
24.75
시가
24.85
Bid
24.87
Ask
25.17
저가
24.72
고가
24.87
볼륨
21
일일 변동
0.48%
월 변동
1.22%
6개월 변동
3.63%
년간 변동율
3.63%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4