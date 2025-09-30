- 개요
SB-PC: Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri
SB-PC 환율이 오늘 -0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.93이고 고가는 25.95이었습니다.
Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SB-PC stock price today?
Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri stock is priced at 25.93 today. It trades within -0.27%, yesterday's close was 26.00, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SB-PC shows these updates.
Does Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri stock pay dividends?
Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri is currently valued at 25.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.33% and USD. View the chart live to track SB-PC movements.
How to buy SB-PC stock?
You can buy Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri shares at the current price of 25.93. Orders are usually placed near 25.93 or 26.23, while 2 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow SB-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SB-PC stock?
Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri involves considering the yearly range 25.16 - 26.46 and current price 25.93. Many compare 0.70% and 1.33% before placing orders at 25.93 or 26.23. Explore the SB-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are SAFE BULKERS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SAFE BULKERS, INC. in the past year was 26.46. Within 25.16 - 26.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri performance using the live chart.
What are SAFE BULKERS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SAFE BULKERS, INC. (SB-PC) over the year was 25.16. Comparing it with the current 25.93 and 25.16 - 26.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SB-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SB-PC stock split?
Safe Bulkers Inc Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Seri has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.00, and 1.33% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 26.00
- 시가
- 25.95
- Bid
- 25.93
- Ask
- 26.23
- 저가
- 25.93
- 고가
- 25.95
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- -0.27%
- 월 변동
- 0.70%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.33%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.33%
