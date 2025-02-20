통화 / RWAY
RWAY: Runway Growth Finance Corp
10.57 USD 0.10 (0.96%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RWAY 환율이 오늘 0.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.50이고 고가는 10.69이었습니다.
Runway Growth Finance Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWAY News
- Runway Growth Finance: 14% Dividend Yield At A 25% Discount To NAV (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Clear Street initiates Runway Growth Finance stock with Hold rating
- Oaktree Capital sells $5.4 million in Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Q2 2025 slides: portfolio stability and NAV growth amid market challenges
- Runway Growth Finance earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Trinity Capital (TRIN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Runway Growth's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?
- Rai Way 1H 2025 presentation: EBITDA up 3%, full-year guidance raised
- Runway Growth Finance funds $37.8 million in new investments in Q2
- Yield Hunting Part 26: Close To 8% With Runway Growth Finance And Its Baby Bonds (RWAY)
- Thursday’s Insider Moves: Top Executives Make Strategic Trades
- Runway growth finance OCM growth holdings sells $10.45 million in shares
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. holds 2025 annual stockholder meeting
- Williams Companies To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER)
- This Informatica Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday - Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
- Earnings call transcript: Rai Way Q1 2025 sees revenue growth, net income falls
- Yield-Hunting Part 15: Runway Growth Finance And Its Baby Bond (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth: In An Excellent Position To Trade Closer To NAV
일일 변동 비율
10.50 10.69
년간 변동
8.36 11.73
- 이전 종가
- 10.47
- 시가
- 10.53
- Bid
- 10.57
- Ask
- 10.87
- 저가
- 10.50
- 고가
- 10.69
- 볼륨
- 549
- 일일 변동
- 0.96%
- 월 변동
- -2.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.54%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.52%
20 9월, 토요일